Saturday
AUTO RACING
Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped): 2 p.m., CBS
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles: 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson at Florida State: 12 p.m., ABC
Georgia Southern at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Florida at Vanderbilt: 12 p.m., ESPN
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Arkansas State at Texas State: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Ohio State: 12 p.m., FOX
Illinois at Nebraska: 12 p.m., FS1
Louisiana State at Arkansas: 12 p.m., SECN
Wisconsin at Northwestern: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Iowa at Penn State: 3:30 p.m., BTN
San Diego State at Nevada (Reno): 3:30 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati at Central Florida: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
UCLA at Oregon: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia State at South Alabama: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
California at Oregon State: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., ACCN
Kansas State at Iowa State: 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., FOX
Kentucky at Alabama: 4 p.m., SECN
San Jose State at Fresno State: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at Auburn: 7 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Michigan at Rutgers: 7:30 p.m., BTN
Mississippi State at Georgia: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Arizona at Washington: 8 p.m., FOX
Southern California at Utah: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Washington State at Stanford: 10:30 p.m., FS1
Boise State at Hawaii: 11 p.m., CBSSN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped): 4 p.m., NBC
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped): 4 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa: 5 a.m (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
SKIING
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped): 12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m., NBC
SWIMMING
ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary: 8 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1: 7 a.m., TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1: 9 a.m., ESPNEWS, TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2: 1 p.m., TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2: 3 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
FIM: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped): 2:30 p.m., NBC
Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.: 2 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped): 4 p.m., NBC
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped): 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS1
America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2
KBO BASEBALL
Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea: 4:25 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2
NFL FOOTBALL
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville: 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia at Cleveland: 1 p.m., FOX
Green Bay at Indianapolis: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Kansas City at Las Vegas: 8:20 p.m., NBC
RODEO
PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster: 2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United: 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli: 2 p.m., ESPN
Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool: 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round: 4 p.m., FS1
MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round: 10 p.m., ESPN
Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match: 10 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary: 12 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final: 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final: 1 p.m., ESPN2