Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped): 2 p.m., CBS

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles: 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson at Florida State: 12 p.m., ABC

Georgia Southern at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Florida at Vanderbilt: 12 p.m., ESPN

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas State at Texas State: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Ohio State: 12 p.m., FOX

Illinois at Nebraska: 12 p.m., FS1

Louisiana State at Arkansas: 12 p.m., SECN

Wisconsin at Northwestern: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Iowa at Penn State: 3:30 p.m., BTN

San Diego State at Nevada (Reno): 3:30 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati at Central Florida: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

UCLA at Oregon: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia State at South Alabama: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

California at Oregon State: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., ACCN

Kansas State at Iowa State: 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., FOX

Kentucky at Alabama: 4 p.m., SECN

San Jose State at Fresno State: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at Auburn: 7 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Michigan at Rutgers: 7:30 p.m., BTN

Mississippi State at Georgia: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Arizona at Washington: 8 p.m., FOX

Southern California at Utah: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Washington State at Stanford: 10:30 p.m., FS1

Boise State at Hawaii: 11 p.m., CBSSN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped): 4 p.m., NBC

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped): 4 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa: 5 a.m (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

SKIING

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped): 12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m., NBC

SWIMMING

ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary: 8 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1: 7 a.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1: 9 a.m., ESPNEWS, TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2: 1 p.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2: 3 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

FIM: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped): 2:30 p.m., NBC

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.: 2 p.m., SECN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped): 4 p.m., NBC

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped): 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS1

America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2

KBO BASEBALL

Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea: 4:25 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2

NFL FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville: 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia at Cleveland: 1 p.m., FOX

Green Bay at Indianapolis: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Kansas City at Las Vegas: 8:20 p.m., NBC

RODEO

PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster: 2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United: 11:25 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli: 2 p.m., ESPN

Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool: 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round: 4 p.m., FS1

MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round: 10 p.m., ESPN

Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match: 10 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary: 12 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final: 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final: 1 p.m., ESPN2

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.