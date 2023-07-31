MLB BASEBALL

Philadelphia at Miami: 6:30 p.m., MLBN

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., TBS

Boston at Seattle: 9:30 p.m., MLBN and NESN

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

2023 Northwoods League All-Star Game: Great Plains East vs. Great Plains West, Bismarck, N.D.: 8 p.m., ESPNU

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Club Friendly: AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas: 11 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand: 3 a.m., FOX

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand: 3 a.m. FS1

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. England, Group D, Adelaide, Australia: 7 a.m., FOX

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Denmark, Group D, Perth, Australia: 7 a.m., FS1

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Sweden, Group G, Hamilton, New Zealand: 3 a.m. (Wednesday), FOX

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand: 3 a.m., FS1

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. France, Group F, Sydney: 6 a.m. (Wednesday), FOX

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Brazil, Group F, Melbourne, Australia: 6 a.m., FS1

TENNIS

Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 12 p.m., TENNIS

Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds: 11 p.m.. TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Minnesota at Connecticut: 7 p.m., ESPN

New York at Los Angeles: 10 p.m., NBATV

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Sweden, Preliminary Round, Breclav, Czechia: 9:30 a.m., NHLN

DAILY CALENDAR

American Legion Baseball

States; Pittsfield Juniors vs. TBD, at Middleboro: TBD

Futures League Baseball

Brockton at Pittsfield (2): 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Mass Golf Junior Amateur, at Great Horse: 8 a.m.