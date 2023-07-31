MLB BASEBALL
Philadelphia at Miami: 6:30 p.m., MLBN
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., TBS
Boston at Seattle: 9:30 p.m., MLBN and NESN
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
2023 Northwoods League All-Star Game: Great Plains East vs. Great Plains West, Bismarck, N.D.: 8 p.m., ESPNU
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Club Friendly: AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas: 11 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand: 3 a.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand: 3 a.m. FS1
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. England, Group D, Adelaide, Australia: 7 a.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Denmark, Group D, Perth, Australia: 7 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Sweden, Group G, Hamilton, New Zealand: 3 a.m. (Wednesday), FOX
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand: 3 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. France, Group F, Sydney: 6 a.m. (Wednesday), FOX
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Brazil, Group F, Melbourne, Australia: 6 a.m., FS1
TENNIS
Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 12 p.m., TENNIS
Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds: 11 p.m.. TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Connecticut: 7 p.m., ESPN
New York at Los Angeles: 10 p.m., NBATV
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Sweden, Preliminary Round, Breclav, Czechia: 9:30 a.m., NHLN
DAILY CALENDAR
American Legion Baseball
States; Pittsfield Juniors vs. TBD, at Middleboro: TBD
Futures League Baseball
Brockton at Pittsfield (2): 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Mass Golf Junior Amateur, at Great Horse: 8 a.m.