Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
3ICE HOCKEY
Playoffs: Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, Consolation, Final, Philadelphia: 1 p.m., CBS
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Melbourne at Carlton: 5:15 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis: 2:30 p.m., USA
Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.: 3 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 5:30 p.m., USA
NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL
2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.: 8 p.m., NBATV
BOXING
Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez (Bantamweights), Oxon Hill, Md.: 9 p.m., SHO
Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), Glendale, Ariz.: 10 p.m., ESPN
CFL FOOTBALL
Calgary at B.C.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia, Malaga, Spain: 3:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England: 7 a.m., USA
LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.: 1 p.m., CW
PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.: 3 p.m., CBS
USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.: 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta: 8 p.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta: 6 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS1
Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 3 p.m., FOX
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 6 p.m., FS1
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, Denver: 7 p.m., ESPN2
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.: 2 p.m., ESPN
Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.: 5 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights), Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
Detroit at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox: 7 p.m., FOX
Baltimore at Seattle: 9:30 p.m., FS1
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago: 1 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina: 4 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (Joined in Progress): 9 p.m., NFLN
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland: 9:55 p.m., FS2
NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle: 11:45 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United: 12:30 p.m., NBC
LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao: 3 p.m., ABC
CPL: York United FC at Forge FC: 7 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia: 3 a.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney: 6:30 a.m., FOX
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals: 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden: 10 a.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden: 11 a.m., CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped): 1 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 2:30 p.m., NBC
NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: 3 p.m., FS1
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit: 12 p.m., CBS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby: 12 p.m., NBATV
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Malaga, Spain: 3:30 p.m., FOX
GOLF
LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England: 7 a.m., USA
PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.: 12 p.m., GOLF
LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England: 12 p.m., NBC
LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.: 1 p.m., CW
PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.: 2 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped): 4 p.m., GOLF
USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.: 7 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, Arlington, Texas: 1 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPN
Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.: 3 p.m., ABC
MILB BASEBALL
Buffalo at Worcester: 1 p.m., NESN
MLB BASEBALL
Detroit at Boston: 12:05 p.m., PEACOCK
Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Miami: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
Atlanta at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN
Atlanta at NY Mets (KayRod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans: 1 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas: 4 p.m., NFLN
RODEO
PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Anaheim, Calif.: 5 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen: 6:55 a.m., CBSSN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals: 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Indiana: 3 p.m., ESPN
Phoenix at Seattle: 6 p.m., NBATV
Atlanta at Las Vegas: 9 p.m., CBSSN
DAILY CALENDAR
Saturday
Berkshire Adult Baseball League
20s semifinal; Thunder at Spiders, at Dalton Legion: 10 a.m.
20s semifinal; Freight at Moneymakers, at Joe Wolfe: 10 a.m.
33s semifinal; Kraken at Devils, at Renfrew: 10 a.m.
33s semifinal; River Monsters at Millers, at Memorial in Great Barrington: 10 a.m.
Sunday
Berkshire Adult Baseball League
20s semifinal; Spiders at Thunder, at Dalton Legion: 10 a.m.
20s semifinal; Moneymakers at Freight, at Joe Wolfe: 10 a.m.
33s semifinal; Devils at Kraken, at Hoosac Valley: 10 a.m.
33s semifinal; Millers at River Monsters, at Clapp: 10 a.m.
Golf
Allied Men’s Championship, at Wyantenuck Country Club: 8 a.m.