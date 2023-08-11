Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

3ICE HOCKEY

Playoffs: Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, Consolation, Final, Philadelphia: 1 p.m., CBS

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Melbourne at Carlton: 5:15 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis: 2:30 p.m., USA

Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.: 3 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 5:30 p.m., USA

NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL

2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.: 8 p.m., NBATV

BOXING

Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez (Bantamweights), Oxon Hill, Md.: 9 p.m., SHO

Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), Glendale, Ariz.: 10 p.m., ESPN

CFL FOOTBALL

Calgary at B.C.: 7 p.m., CBSSN

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia, Malaga, Spain: 3:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England: 7 a.m., USA

LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.: 1 p.m., CW

PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.: 3 p.m., CBS

USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.: 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta: 8 p.m., ESPNU

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta: 6 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS1

Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 3 p.m., FOX

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 6 p.m., FS1

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, Denver: 7 p.m., ESPN2

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.: 2 p.m., ESPN

Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.: 5 p.m., ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights), Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN

Detroit at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox: 7 p.m., FOX

Baltimore at Seattle: 9:30 p.m., FS1

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago: 1 p.m., NFLN

Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina: 4 p.m., NFLN

Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NFLN

Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (Joined in Progress): 9 p.m., NFLN

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland: 9:55 p.m., FS2

NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle: 11:45 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United: 12:30 p.m., NBC

LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao: 3 p.m., ABC

CPL: York United FC at Forge FC: 7 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia: 3 a.m., FOX

FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney: 6:30 a.m., FOX

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals: 6:30 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden: 10 a.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden: 11 a.m., CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped): 1 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 2:30 p.m., NBC

NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.: 3 p.m., FS1

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit: 12 p.m., CBS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby: 12 p.m., NBATV

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Malaga, Spain: 3:30 p.m., FOX

GOLF

LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England: 7 a.m., USA

PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.: 12 p.m., GOLF

LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England: 12 p.m., NBC

LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.: 1 p.m., CW

PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.: 2 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped): 4 p.m., GOLF

USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.: 7 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, Arlington, Texas: 1 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPN

Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.: 3 p.m., ABC

MILB BASEBALL

Buffalo at Worcester: 1 p.m., NESN

MLB BASEBALL

Detroit at Boston: 12:05 p.m., PEACOCK

Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Miami: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN

Atlanta at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN

Atlanta at NY Mets (KayRod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans: 1 p.m., NFLN

Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas: 4 p.m., NFLN

RODEO

PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Anaheim, Calif.: 5 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen: 6:55 a.m., CBSSN

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals: 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

New York at Indiana: 3 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix at Seattle: 6 p.m., NBATV

Atlanta at Las Vegas: 9 p.m., CBSSN

DAILY CALENDAR

Saturday

Berkshire Adult Baseball League

20s semifinal; Thunder at Spiders, at Dalton Legion: 10 a.m.

20s semifinal; Freight at Moneymakers, at Joe Wolfe: 10 a.m.

33s semifinal; Kraken at Devils, at Renfrew: 10 a.m.

33s semifinal; River Monsters at Millers, at Memorial in Great Barrington: 10 a.m.

Sunday

Berkshire Adult Baseball League

20s semifinal; Spiders at Thunder, at Dalton Legion: 10 a.m.

20s semifinal; Moneymakers at Freight, at Joe Wolfe: 10 a.m.

33s semifinal; Devils at Kraken, at Hoosac Valley: 10 a.m.

33s semifinal; Millers at River Monsters, at Clapp: 10 a.m.

Golf

Allied Men’s Championship, at Wyantenuck Country Club: 8 a.m.