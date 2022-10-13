On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

Auto Racing

NASCAR XFINITY Series, Qualifying, Playoffs, Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 8:30 p.m., USA

College Basketball (Men's)

Exhibition, Kentucky Big Blue Madness: 7 p.m., SECN

College Field Hockey

Indiana at Michigan: 4:30 p.m., BTN

College Football

Brown at Princeton: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Navy at SMU: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

UTSA at FIU: 8 p.m., CBSSN

College Hockey (Women's)

Boston U. at New Hampshire: 7 p.m., NESN

College Soccer (Men's)

Wisconsin at Maryland: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame at Duke: 6 p.m., ACCN

Penn State at Michigah: 6:30 p.m., BTN

Gonzaga at Washington: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

North Carolina at North Carolina State 8 p.m., ACCN

College Soccer (Women's)

UCLA at Stanford: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

College Volleyball (Women's)

Penn State at Nebraska: 8:30 p.m., BTN

Florida at Mississippi State: 9 p.m., SECN

Oregon at USC: 11 p.m, PAC-12N

Golf

DP World Tour, The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, The SAS Championship, First Round: 2 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The ZOSO Championship, Third Round: 10:30 p.m., GOLF

LEPGA Tour, The Aramco Team Series, Second Round (tape): 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB Playoffs

A.L. Divisional Series, Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2: 1 p.m., TBS

N.L. Divisonal Series, Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3: 4:30 p.m. FS1

N.L. Divisional Series, LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

Preseason, Boston vs. Toronto at Montreal: 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Preseason, Denver at Golden State: 10 p.m, ESPN2

NHL

Tampa Bay at Columbus: 7 p.m., NHLN

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford: 3 p.m., USA

Soccer (Women's)

FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage Brazil vs. U.S., Group A: 6:50 a.m., FS2

FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Chile, Group B: 10:20 a.m., FS2

Tennis

San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals: 8:30 p.m., TENNIS

High School Football

South Hadley at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.

Amherst at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

Belchertown at Hoosac Valley: 7 p.m.

Monument Mountain at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Lenox at Mahar: 4 p.m.

Amherst at Pittsfield: 4 p.m.

Wahconah at Easthampton: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Frontier: 4 p.m.

McCann Tech at Commerce: 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Hopkins Academy at Taconic: 4 p.m.

Ware at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Gateway at Lee: 4:30 p.m.

Drury at Hampden Charter: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Palmer: 4:30 p.m.

Southwick at Lenox: 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Taconic at Sci-Tech: 4 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Lee: 6 p.m.

Belchertown at Lenox: 6 p.m.

College Soccer

Fitchburg State at MCLA women: 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Tufts at Williams: 7 p.m.

