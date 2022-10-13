On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
Auto Racing
NASCAR XFINITY Series, Qualifying, Playoffs, Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 8:30 p.m., USA
College Basketball (Men's)
Exhibition, Kentucky Big Blue Madness: 7 p.m., SECN
College Field Hockey
Indiana at Michigan: 4:30 p.m., BTN
College Football
Brown at Princeton: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Navy at SMU: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
UTSA at FIU: 8 p.m., CBSSN
College Hockey (Women's)
Boston U. at New Hampshire: 7 p.m., NESN
College Soccer (Men's)
Wisconsin at Maryland: 5 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame at Duke: 6 p.m., ACCN
Penn State at Michigah: 6:30 p.m., BTN
Gonzaga at Washington: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
North Carolina at North Carolina State 8 p.m., ACCN
College Soccer (Women's)
UCLA at Stanford: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
College Volleyball (Women's)
Penn State at Nebraska: 8:30 p.m., BTN
Florida at Mississippi State: 9 p.m., SECN
Oregon at USC: 11 p.m, PAC-12N
Golf
DP World Tour, The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, The SAS Championship, First Round: 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The ZOSO Championship, Third Round: 10:30 p.m., GOLF
LEPGA Tour, The Aramco Team Series, Second Round (tape): 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB Playoffs
A.L. Divisional Series, Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2: 1 p.m., TBS
N.L. Divisonal Series, Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3: 4:30 p.m. FS1
N.L. Divisional Series, LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
Preseason, Boston vs. Toronto at Montreal: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Preseason, Denver at Golden State: 10 p.m, ESPN2
NHL
Tampa Bay at Columbus: 7 p.m., NHLN
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford: 3 p.m., USA
Soccer (Women's)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage Brazil vs. U.S., Group A: 6:50 a.m., FS2
FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Chile, Group B: 10:20 a.m., FS2
Tennis
San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals: 8:30 p.m., TENNIS
High School Football
South Hadley at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.
Amherst at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
Belchertown at Hoosac Valley: 7 p.m.
Monument Mountain at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Lenox at Mahar: 4 p.m.
Amherst at Pittsfield: 4 p.m.
Wahconah at Easthampton: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett at Frontier: 4 p.m.
McCann Tech at Commerce: 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Hopkins Academy at Taconic: 4 p.m.
Ware at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Gateway at Lee: 4:30 p.m.
Drury at Hampden Charter: 4:30 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Palmer: 4:30 p.m.
Southwick at Lenox: 6 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Taconic at Sci-Tech: 4 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Lee: 6 p.m.
Belchertown at Lenox: 6 p.m.
College Soccer
Fitchburg State at MCLA women: 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Tufts at Williams: 7 p.m.