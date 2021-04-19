Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles: 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Louisville at Kentucky: 5 p.m., ESPNU
Coastal Carolina at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ACCN
Clemson at Georgia: 7 p.m., SECN
Oklahoma at Texas Tech: 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa: 1 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Oklahoma at Georgia: 5 p.m., SECN
MLB BASEBALL
LA Dodgers at Seattle: 4 p.m., MLBN
Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
NY Mets at Chicago Cubs: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at New Orleans: 7:30 p.m., TNT
LA Clippers at Portland: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Buffalo: 6:30 p.m., NBCSN and NESNPlus
SURFING
WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney: 5:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 4 a.m., TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Girls Soccer
Lee at Wahconah: 3 p.m.
Lenox at Drury: 5 p.m.
Pittsfield at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Mount Everett at Monument Mountain: 6:30 p.m.