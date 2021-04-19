Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles: 8 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Louisville at Kentucky: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Georgia: 7 p.m., SECN

Oklahoma at Texas Tech: 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa: 1 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Oklahoma at Georgia: 5 p.m., SECN

MLB BASEBALL

LA Dodgers at Seattle: 4 p.m., MLBN

Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

NY Mets at Chicago Cubs: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

Brooklyn at New Orleans: 7:30 p.m., TNT

LA Clippers at Portland: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Boston at Buffalo: 6:30 p.m., NBCSN and NESNPlus

SURFING

WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney: 5:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 4 a.m., TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Girls Soccer

Lee at Wahconah: 3 p.m.

Lenox at Drury: 5 p.m.

Pittsfield at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Mount Everett at Monument Mountain: 6:30 p.m.