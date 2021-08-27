Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne, Qualifying Final: 5:30 a.m., FS1
AFL: Essendon at Western, Elimination Final: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
Lucas Oil Motocross: The Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, Ind.: 3 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 7 p.m., NBC
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: Russia vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Moscow: 11 a.m., FS2
FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, Semifinal, Moscow: 12:30 p.m., FS2
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Playoffs: Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters AND Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Semifinals, Paradise Island, Bahamas: 3 p.m., CBS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Nebraska at Illinois: 1 p.m., FOX
UConn at Fresno St.: 2 p.m., CBSSN
Hawaii at UCLA: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
MEAC-SWAC Challenge: NC Central vs. Alcorn St., Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN
S. Utah at San Jose St.: 10 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas St. at Nebraska: 5 p.m., BTN
Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor at Wisconsin: 7 p.m., BTN
Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: TCU vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis.: 9:30 p.m., BTN
CYCLING
Vuelta a España: Stage 14, Don Benito to Pico Villuercas, 102.9 miles (Taped): 9 p.m., NBCSN
FLAG FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston: 6 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Final Round, Conwy Golf Club, Conwy, Wales: 4:45 a.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland: 10:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.: 3 p.m., NBC
Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio: 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.): 12 p.m., ESPN
Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.): 3 p.m., ESPN2
Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.): 6 p.m., ESPN2
Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas): 9 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 11:30 a.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 3 p.m., FS2
NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 5 p.m., FOX
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 6:30 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
World Championship: U.S. vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta: 3:30 p.m., NHLN
World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta: 7 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: Ohio vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.: 12:30 p.m., ABC
Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa.: 3:30 p.m., ABC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Cleveland: 4 p.m., FS1 and NESN
Arizona at Philadelphia OR Cincinnati at Miami: 6 p.m., MLBN
San Diego at LA Angels: 9 p.m., FS1
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Green Bay at Buffalo: 1 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: Chicago at Tennessee: 7 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: LA Chargers at Seattle: 10 p.m., NLFN
PARALYMPICS
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball, Tokyo: 3 a.m., NBCSN
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing, Tokyo: 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
RODEO
PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas: 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne: 5:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa: 10 a.m., CNBC
Premier League: Everton at Brighton: 10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool: 12:30 p.m., NBC
MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC: 7 p.m., FOX
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
ISL: From Naples, Italy: 12 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA & Chicago-WTA Finals: 1 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF: Diamond League, Paris (Taped): 7 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Indiana: 1 p.m., NBATV
Los Angeles at Connecticut: 7 p.m., NBATV
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
GT World Challenge: Road America, Rounds 7 and 8, Plymouth, Wis.: 3 p.m., CBSSN
MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England (Taped): 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Moscow: 11 a.m., FS2
CFL FOOTBALL
Calgary at Winnipeg: 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
San Francisco at UCLA: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Bucknell at Wake Forest: 7 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
South Carolina at NC State: 1 p.m., ACCN
North Carolina at Ohio St.: 1:30 p.m., BTN
Florida St. at Colorado: 1:30 p.m., PAC-12N
San Diego St. at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Long Beach St. at UCLA: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
FLAG FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston: 5 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.: 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.: 2 p.m., NBC
Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio (Taped): 7 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), Canton, Ohio: 1:30 p.m., ESPN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 10 a.m., ESPN
Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.: 12 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ABC
MLB BASEBALL
San Francisco at Atlanta: 1 p.m., TBS
Boston at Cleveland: 1 p.m., NESN
Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle: 4 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at Oakland: 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas: 1 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati: 4 p.m., CBS
Preseason: Las Vegas at San Francisco: 4 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: New England at NY Giants: 6 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: Cleveland at Atlanta: 8 p.m., NBC
PARALYMPICS
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo: 9 p.m., NBCSN
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Sitting Volleyball, Tokyo: 3 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
RODEO
PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas: 2 p.m., CBS
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPL: Celtic at Rangers: 7 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley: 9 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Genoa at Napoli: 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna: 7 p.m., FS2
MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC: 8 p.m., FS1
MLS: Portland at Seattle: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.: 1 p.m., FS1
Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
ISL: From Naples, Italy: 12 p.m., CBS
Saturday
Berkshire Adult Baseball
20s Championship, Game 1; G.B. vs. B.B.A., at Clapp Park: 10 a.m.
35s Championship, Game 1; Aces vs. Thunder, at Dalton Legion: 10 a.m.
Sunday
Berkshire Adult Baseball
20s Championship, Games 2 and 3; B.B.A. vs. G.B., at Memorial Field: 10 a.m.
35s Championship, Games 2 and 3; Thunder vs. Aces, at Hoosac Valley: 10 a.m.