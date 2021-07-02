Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Carlton at Fremantle: 5:30 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: 12 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

Lucas Oil Motocross: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped): 5 p.m., NBCSN

IndyCar: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (Taped): 8 p.m., NBCSN

Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis: 8 p.m., CBS

BOXING

Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Super Featherweights), Carson, Calif.: 9 p.m., SHO

CYCLING

UCI: Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 5:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3:30 p.m., FS2

Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego: 5 p.m., NBC

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Hempstead, N.Y.: 12 p.m., NBC

PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC, Hempstead, N.Y.: 3 p.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

NY Mets at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN

San Diego at Philadelphia: 4 p.m., FS1

Boston at Oakland: 7 p.m., FOX

San Francisco at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle: 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6: 8:30 p.m., TNT

RUBGY

Seattle at San Diego: 3 p.m., CBSSN

IRU: Emirates at British and Irish (Taped): 11 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, Quarterfinal, Baku, Azerbaijan: 11:30 a.m., ESPN

UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. England, Quarterfinal, Rome: 2:30 p.m., ABC

MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC: 5 p.m., ESPN

Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil: 6 p.m., FS2

USL: Sacramento FC at San Diego SC: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil (Joined in Progress): 7 p.m., FS1

Copa América: Argentina vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Brasília, Brazil: 9 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Guyana, Preliminary Round — First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 9:30 p.m., FS2

STRONG MAN’S COMPETITION

SBD World’s Strongest Man: Qualifying and Final Rounds, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped): 2 p.m., CBS

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 8 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 2 p.m., ESPN

WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

U.S. vs. Russia, Irvine, Calif.: 8 p.m., ESPNU

WNBA BASKETBALL

Washington at New York: 1 p.m., CBSSN

Connecticut at Indiana: 1 p.m., NBATV and NESN

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 8:55 a.m., ESPN

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy: 9 a.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy: 10 a.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: 11 a.m., CNBC

IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: 12 p.m., NBC

GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Misano, Italy (Taped): 1 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

World of Outlaws: The Independence Day Spectacular, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. (Taped): 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

EATING COMPETITION

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 5:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1

Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego: 5 p.m., NBCSN

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y.: 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

LA Dodgers at Washington: 11 a.m., MLBN

San Diego at Philadelphia: 1 p.m., TBS

Boston at Oakland OR Baltimore at LA Angels: 4 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Oakland: 4 p.m., NESN

2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show: 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NY Mets at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., ESPN

NY Mets at NY Yankees (StatCast): 7 p.m., ESPN2

San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 10:30 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY

MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC: 6 p.m., FS1

MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles: 10 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London: 6 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF: Diamond League, Stockholm (Taped): 9 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Atlanta at Las Vegas: 6 p.m., NBATV

Seattle at Los Angeles: 9 p.m., NBATV

Saturday

Little League Baseball

8-10, Great Barrington vs. Pittsfield National: 12 p.m.

8-10, Dalton-Hinsdale vs. Pittsfield American: 2 p.m.

Futures League Baseball

Pittsfield at Nashua: 6 p.m.

Babe Ruth Baseball

Pittsfield City Championship, at Deming: 1 p.m.

Sunday

Road Race

Firecracker 5K, Dalton: 8 a.m.

Futures League Baseball

Nashua at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.

NECBL

Vermont at North Adams: 6 p.m.