Saturday
3ICE HOCKEY
Week 6: Team LeClair vs. Team Mullen, Team Murphy vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Pittsburgh: 3 p.m., CBSSN
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western: 5 a.m., FS1
AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane: 5 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
W Series: Round 4 Race, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 8:45 a.m., ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 9:30 a.m., USA
Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped): 10:30 a.m., FS1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 12 p.m., FOX
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 2:30 p.m., USA
NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa: 4 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 5 p.m., USA
Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway, Hartford Township, Ohio: 8 p.m., CBS
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France: 8 a.m., NBC
FCBL BASEBALL
Nashua at Brockton: 12 p.m., NESN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped): 3:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France: 5:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France: 9 a.m., CNBC
PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland: 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland: 12 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.: 3 p.m., CBS
U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship: Championship Match, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.: 3 p.m., GOLF
DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped): 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga: 3:30 p.m., FS2
The Haskell Invitational: From Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.: 5 p.m., CNBC
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Fairfield, Conn.: 5 p.m., ESPN2
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 3 p.m., ESPNU
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 1): 1 p.m., MLBN
Toronto at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN
Houston at Seattle: 4 p.m., FS1
Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 2) OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers: 7 p.m., FOX
Texas at Oakland: 9 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Urawa, Saitama, Japan: 6 a.m., CBSSN
Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich, Green Bay, Wis.: 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas: 10:55 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
UEFA Championship: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rotherham, England: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
TBT Tournament
Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN
Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.: 2 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Day 9 — Morning Session, Eugene, Ore.: 2 p.m., NBC
World Championships: Day 9 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.: 8 p.m., CNBC
World Championships: Day 9 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.: 9 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Chicago at New York: 7 p.m., NBATV
Los Angeles at Las Vegas: 10 p.m., NBATV
X GAMES
Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California: 1 p.m., ABC
Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 8:55 a.m., ESPN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium: 10 a.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium: 11 a.m., CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped): 1:30 p.m., FS1
NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa: 3 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 3 p.m., USA
NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.: 4 p.m., FOX
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3’s, Dallas: 1 p.m., CBS
CFL FOOTBALL
Toronto at Saskatchewan: 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France: 10 a.m., USA
UCI: The Women’s Tour de France, Stage 1, 51 miles, Paris (Eiffel Tower) to Champs-Élysées, France (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped): 3:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France: 5:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France: 9 a.m., CNBC
PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland: 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland: 12 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.: 3 p.m., CBS
DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped): 4 a.m. (Monday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, Kokomo, Ind.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA: Saratoga: 3 p.m., FS1
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, Fairfield, Conn.: 2 p.m., ESPN2
PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, Fairfield, Conn.: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: 11 a.m., MLBN
Toronto at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN
San Diego at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS: Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy: 9:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
The America Cup: Chile vs. Venezuela, Fifth-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia: 7:45 p.m., FS2
TBT BASKETBALL
Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, Round of 64, Dayton, Ohio: 1 p.m., ESPN
West Virginia Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, Round of 64, Charleston, W.V.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Gstaad-ATP Final: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
Hamburg-ATP Final: 9 a.m., TENNIS
Palermo-WTA Final: 2 p.m., TENNIS
Atlanta Open Women’s Exhibition: 7 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Day 10 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.: 8 p.m., CNBC
World Championships: Day 10 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.: 9 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at Indiana: 3 p.m., NBATV
Atlanta at Seattle: 6 p.m., NBATV
Connecticut at Minnesota: 7 p.m., NESN
X GAMES
Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California: 1 p.m., ABC
Saturday
Little League Baseball
Section 1 tournament, Leominster at Pittsfield, Deming Park (if necessary): 1 p.m.
Babe Ruth Baseball New England Regionals
Pittsfield 13s vs. North Providence/Smithfield, R.I., at Trumbull, Conn.: 4 p.m.
Pittsfield 15s vs. Lynn, Mass., at Keene, N.H.: 1 p.m.
Babe Ruth Softball
12U World Series; Berkshire Force vs. JPRD East, in Florida: 12 p.m.
Futures League
Pittsfield at New Britain: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at Mystic: Noon
Sunday
Babe Ruth Baseball New England Regionals
Pittsfield 13s vs. Trumbull, at Trumbull, Conn.: 7 p.m.
Pittsfield 14s vs. Lyndon, Vt., at Westfield: 7 p.m.
Pittsfield 15s vs. Three Corners, Vt., at Keene, N.H.: 10 a.m.
Babe Ruth Softball
12U World Series; Berkshire Force vs. Royal Palm Beach, in Florida: 8 a.m.
12U World Series; Berkshire Force vs. TCAA Wildcats, in Florida: 2 p.m.
Futures League
Pittsfield at Brockton: 1:30 p.m.
NECBL
All-Star Game, at Martha’s Vineyard: 4 p.m.