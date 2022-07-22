Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

3ICE HOCKEY

Week 6: Team LeClair vs. Team Mullen, Team Murphy vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Pittsburgh: 3 p.m., CBSSN

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western: 5 a.m., FS1

AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane: 5 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

W Series: Round 4 Race, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 8:45 a.m., ESPNU

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 9:30 a.m., USA

Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2

NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped): 10:30 a.m., FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 12 p.m., FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 2:30 p.m., USA

NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa: 4 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 5 p.m., USA

Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway, Hartford Township, Ohio: 8 p.m., CBS

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France: 8 a.m., NBC

FCBL BASEBALL

Nashua at Brockton: 12 p.m., NESN

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped): 3:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France: 5:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France: 9 a.m., CNBC

PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland: 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland: 12 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.: 3 p.m., CBS

U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship: Championship Match, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.: 3 p.m., GOLF

DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped): 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS1

NYRA: Saratoga: 3:30 p.m., FS2

The Haskell Invitational: From Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.: 5 p.m., CNBC

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Fairfield, Conn.: 5 p.m., ESPN2

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 3 p.m., ESPNU

MLB BASEBALL

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 1): 1 p.m., MLBN

Toronto at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN

Houston at Seattle: 4 p.m., FS1

Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 2) OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers: 7 p.m., FOX

Texas at Oakland: 9 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Urawa, Saitama, Japan: 6 a.m., CBSSN

Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich, Green Bay, Wis.: 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas: 10:55 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

UEFA Championship: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rotherham, England: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

TBT Tournament

Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN

Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.: 2 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

World Championships: Day 9 — Morning Session, Eugene, Ore.: 2 p.m., NBC

World Championships: Day 9 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.: 8 p.m., CNBC

World Championships: Day 9 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.: 9 p.m., NBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

Chicago at New York: 7 p.m., NBATV

Los Angeles at Las Vegas: 10 p.m., NBATV

X GAMES

Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California: 1 p.m., ABC

Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 8:55 a.m., ESPN

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium: 10 a.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium: 11 a.m., CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped): 1:30 p.m., FS1

NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa: 3 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 3 p.m., USA

NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.: 4 p.m., FOX

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3’s, Dallas: 1 p.m., CBS

CFL FOOTBALL

Toronto at Saskatchewan: 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France: 10 a.m., USA

UCI: The Women’s Tour de France, Stage 1, 51 miles, Paris (Eiffel Tower) to Champs-Élysées, France (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped): 3:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France: 5:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France: 9 a.m., CNBC

PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland: 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland: 12 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.: 3 p.m., CBS

DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped): 4 a.m. (Monday), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, Kokomo, Ind.: 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS2

NYRA: Saratoga: 3 p.m., FS1

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, Fairfield, Conn.: 2 p.m., ESPN2

PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, Fairfield, Conn.: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: 11 a.m., MLBN

Toronto at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN

San Diego at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

MLS: Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy: 9:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

The America Cup: Chile vs. Venezuela, Fifth-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia: 7:45 p.m., FS2

TBT BASKETBALL

Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, Round of 64, Dayton, Ohio: 1 p.m., ESPN

West Virginia Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, Round of 64, Charleston, W.V.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Gstaad-ATP Final: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

Hamburg-ATP Final: 9 a.m., TENNIS

Palermo-WTA Final: 2 p.m., TENNIS

Atlanta Open Women’s Exhibition: 7 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

World Championships: Day 10 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.: 8 p.m., CNBC

World Championships: Day 10 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.: 9 p.m., NBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

Dallas at Indiana: 3 p.m., NBATV

Atlanta at Seattle: 6 p.m., NBATV

Connecticut at Minnesota: 7 p.m., NESN

X GAMES

Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California: 1 p.m., ABC

Saturday

Little League Baseball

Section 1 tournament, Leominster at Pittsfield, Deming Park (if necessary): 1 p.m.

Babe Ruth Baseball New England Regionals

Pittsfield 13s vs. North Providence/Smithfield, R.I., at Trumbull, Conn.: 4 p.m.

Pittsfield 15s vs. Lynn, Mass., at Keene, N.H.: 1 p.m.

Babe Ruth Softball

12U World Series; Berkshire Force vs. JPRD East, in Florida: 12 p.m.

Futures League

Pittsfield at New Britain: 6:35 p.m.

NECBL

North Adams at Mystic: Noon

Sunday

Babe Ruth Baseball New England Regionals

Pittsfield 13s vs. Trumbull, at Trumbull, Conn.: 7 p.m.

Pittsfield 14s vs. Lyndon, Vt., at Westfield: 7 p.m.

Pittsfield 15s vs. Three Corners, Vt., at Keene, N.H.: 10 a.m.

Babe Ruth Softball

12U World Series; Berkshire Force vs. Royal Palm Beach, in Florida: 8 a.m.

12U World Series; Berkshire Force vs. TCAA Wildcats, in Florida: 2 p.m.

Futures League

Pittsfield at Brockton: 1:30 p.m.

NECBL

All-Star Game, at Martha’s Vineyard: 4 p.m.