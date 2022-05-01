Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Tennessee at Mississippi: 7 p.m., SECN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Seattle at Houston (8 p.m.): 7 p.m., MLBN
Tampa Bay at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 11 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 1: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 1: 7 p.m., ESPN and NESN
Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 1: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1: 10 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United: 3 p.m., USA
TENNIS
Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
High School Baseball
Hoosac Valley at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Lee at Turners Falls: 4 p.m.
Lenox at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
Taconic at Southwick: 7 p.m.
High School Softball
Putnam at Lee: 4 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Lenox: 4 p.m.
West Springfield at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Drury at Central: 4:30 p.m.
Turners Falls at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
Lee at Pittsfield: 4 p.m.
Mount Greylock girls at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett at Lenox: 4:15 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Amherst-Pelham at Lee girls: 4 p.m.
Monson at McCann Tech boys: 4 p.m.
Pittsfield girls at Hampshire: 4:30 p.m.
Smith Vocational at Pittsfield boys: 4:30 p.m.
West Springfield at Wahconah boys: 6:30 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Pittsfield and Hoosac Valley at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.
Taconic at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.