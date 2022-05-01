Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tennessee at Mississippi: 7 p.m., SECN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Seattle at Houston (8 p.m.): 7 p.m., MLBN

Tampa Bay at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 11 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 1: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 1: 7 p.m., ESPN and NESN

Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 1: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1: 10 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United: 3 p.m., USA

TENNIS

Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

High School Baseball

Hoosac Valley at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Lee at Turners Falls: 4 p.m.

Lenox at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.

Taconic at Southwick: 7 p.m.

High School Softball

Putnam at Lee: 4 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Lenox: 4 p.m.

West Springfield at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Drury at Central: 4:30 p.m.

Turners Falls at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Lee at Pittsfield: 4 p.m.

Mount Greylock girls at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Lenox: 4:15 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Amherst-Pelham at Lee girls: 4 p.m.

Monson at McCann Tech boys: 4 p.m.

Pittsfield girls at Hampshire: 4:30 p.m.

Smith Vocational at Pittsfield boys: 4:30 p.m.

West Springfield at Wahconah boys: 6:30 p.m.

High School Track and Field

Pittsfield and Hoosac Valley at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.

Taconic at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.