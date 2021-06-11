Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Greater Western Sydney at North Melbourne: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit: 11 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 1 p.m., FS1
The World of Outlaws: It’s Dirt Baby!, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped): 1:30 p.m., CBS
IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit: 2 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 4 p.m., FS1
MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: 4 p.m., FS2
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit: 5 p.m., NBCSN
Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford, Conn.: 8 p.m., CBS
BOXING
Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Super-Featherweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Nashville, Tenn.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, Columbia, S.C.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional, Game 1: 2 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.: 3 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional, Game 2, Lubbock, Texas: 3 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1: 7 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, Game 1: 9 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional, Game 2, Tucson, Ariz.: 10 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
NCAA Outdoor Championships: Final Day, Eugene, Ore.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
DIVING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Women’s Springboard, Indianapolis: 4 p.m., NBC
U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Men’s Platform, Indianapolis: 8 p.m., NBC
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic, Lake Ray Roberts, Denton, Texas: 8 a.m., FOX
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Third Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.: 3 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.: 5 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.: 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Cannons LC, Kennesaw, Ga.: 12 p.m., NBC
PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC, Kennesaw, Ga.: 3 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 263 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Glendale, Ariz.: 6 p.m., ESPN
UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Glendale, Ariz.: 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
San Francisco at Washington (Game 1 of Doubleheader): 2 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Toronto at Boston (4 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN
Toronto at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR San Francisco at Washington (Game 2 of Doubleheader) OR Houston at Minnesota: 7 p.m., FOX
Texas at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Western Conference Playoff: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC
RODEO
PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Las Vegas: 9 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
NRL: Brisbane at Canberra: 5:30 a.m., FS2
MLR: Toronto at Austin (taped): 11 p.m., FS2
Premiership: Sale at Exeter: 12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Switzerland, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan: 8:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, Copenhagen, Denmark: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia: 2:30 p.m., ABC
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions, Houston: 12 p.m., FOX
South Division: Generals vs. Blues, Houston: 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Girls’ & Boys’ Singles Championships: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Girls’ & Boys’ Singles Championships: 6 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris: 9 a.m., NBC
WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris: 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris: 3 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
FIM Motocross: MX2, Orlyonok, Russia: 7 a.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: MXGP, Orlyonok, Russia: 8 a.m., CBSSN
IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit: 9 a.m., NBCSN
NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (taped): 12 p.m., FS1
IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit: 12:30 p.m., NBC
NHRA: The New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.: 1:30 p.m., FOX
MotoAmerica: Day 2, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: 4 p.m., FS1
MotoAmerica: The King of the Baggers, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (taped): 5:30 p.m., FS2
NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 6 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 8 p.m., FS1
Superbike: The Made in Italy Emilia Romagna, Superpole Race, Rimini, Italy (taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional: 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional: 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPNU
DIVING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Men’s Springboard, Indianapolis: 7 p.m., NBC
U.S. Olympic Trials: Final — Women’s Platform, Indianapolis: 9 p.m., NBC
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic, Lake Ray Roberts, Denton, Texas: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Final Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Final Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Final Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.: 3 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.: 5 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Final Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.: 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Chrome LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Kennesaw, Ga.: 1 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston: 1 p.m., MLBN
Toronto at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN
Texas at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Oakland: 4 p.m., MLBN
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 4: 3 p.m., ABC
Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 4: 8 p.m., TNT
RUGBY
NRL: Brisbane at Canberra: 5:30 a.m., FS2
MLR: Seattle at New England: 5 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championship: England vs. Croatia, Group D, London: 8:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Austria vs. North Macedonia, Group C, Bucharest, Romania: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, Group C, Amsterdam: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Copa América: Brazil vs. Venezuela, Group B, Brasília, Brazil: 5 p.m., FOX
Copa América: Colombia vs. Ecuador, Group A, Cuiabá, Brazil: 8 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Houston: 10 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (taped): 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 8 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris: 2:30 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris: 3 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris: 9 a.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Atlanta: 3 p.m., NBATV
Saturday
High School Baseball
Monument Mountain at Lenox: 11 a.m.
Lee at Drury: 7 p.m.
High School Softball
Lenox at Lee: 1 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
New Britain at Pittsfield: 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Norwich: 4 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at North Shore: 4:05 p.m.