Schedule subject to change/blackouts

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 10 a.m., FS1

Formula 1, Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 12:55 p.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 1 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 4:30 p.m., FS1

AMA Supercross, Round 12, Seattle: 10 p.m., USA

BOXING

Showtime Championship, Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha (Super-Welterweights), Minneapolis: 9 p.m., SHO

Top Rank, Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Lightweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas at Missouri: 3 p.m., SECN

Rutgers at Penn St.: 5 p.m., BTN

Georgia Tech at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN

Tennessee at Mississippi: 8 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

NCAA Division II Tournament: NW Missouri St. vs. Augusta, Championship: 3 p.m., CBS

NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova, Elite Eight: 6 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke, Elite Eight: 8:30 p.m., TBS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

NCAA Tournament, Notre Dame vs. NC State, Sweet Sixteen: 11:30 a.m., ESPN

NCAA Tournament, Indiana vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen: 2 p.m., ESPN

NCAA Tournament, Tennessee vs. Louisville, Sweet Sixteen: 4 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, South Dakota vs. Michigan, Sweet Sixteen: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Pac-12 South Invitational, Utah vs. UCLA: 12 p.m., PAC-12N

Pac-12 South Invitational, Stanford vs. Oregon: 1:15 p.m., PAC-12N

Pac-12 South Invitational, Washington vs. Arizona: 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Pac-12 South Invitational, California vs. Arizona St.: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

NCAA Tournament, Minn. Duluth vs. Denver, Quarterfinal: 4 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Minnesota St., Quarterfinal: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Duke at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame at Virginia: 1 p.m., ACCN

Michigan at Johns Hopkins: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Bellarmine at North Carolina: 3 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Northwestern at Michigan: 12 p.m., BTN

Penn St. at Ohio St.: 2:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Auburn at Kentucky: 1 p.m., SECN

Louisville at Clemson: 5 p.m., ACCN

UCLA at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Texas A&M at Georgia: 6 p.m., SECN

Arizona St. at Arizona: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

LSU at Arkansas: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

FIGURE SKATING

ISU World Championships: Men’s Free Skate, Montpellier, France: 4 p.m., USA

ISU World Championships: Free Dance, Montpellier, France: 6 p.m., USA

GOLF

DP World Tour, The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play — Round of 16, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas: 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: 2 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play — Quarterfinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas: 2 p.m., NBC

LPGA Tour, The JTBC Classic, Third Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.: 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

The Dubai World Cup Undercard, From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 8 a.m., FS2

The Dubai World Cup, From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 12 p.m., FS2

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

The Louisiana Derby, From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans: 6 p.m., CNBC

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

NLL, Colorado at Panther City LC: 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Columbus, Ohio: 4 p.m., ESPN

UFC Fight Night Main Card, Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweights), Columbus, Ohio: 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Spring Training, Tampa Bay vs. Boston: 1 p.m., MLBN

Spring Training, Cincinnati vs. San Francisco: 4 p.m., MLBN

Spring Training, LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City: 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Brooklyn at Miami: 8 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

NY Islanders at Boston: 12:30 p.m., NHLN, NESN

Chicago at Vegas: 3 p.m., ABC

RODEO

PBR, The Lucas Oil Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped): 2 p.m., CBS

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Premiership, Bristol at Saracens (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

MLR, Houston at Utah: 7 p.m., FS1

SAILING

SailGP, The Mubadala U.S. Grand Prix, San Francisco (Taped): 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited, Team De La Cruz vs. Team Cruz, Dallas: 5 p.m., FS2

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 12:55 p.m., ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series, The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 3:30 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ESPNEWS

Michigan at Nebraska: 12 p.m., BTN

Georgia at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN

Army at Navy: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Alabama at Mississippi St.: 3 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

NCAA Tournament, TBD, Elite Eight: 2 p.m., CBS

NCAA Tournament, TBD, Elite Eight: 4:30 p.m., CBS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

NCAA Tournament, TBD, Elite Eight: 7 p.m., ESPN

NCAA Tournament, TBD, Elite Eight: 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

NCAA Tournament, TBD, Quarterfinal: 4 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, TBD, Quarterfinal: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Washington vs. California, Tucson, Ariz.: 11 a.m., PAC-12N

Stanford vs. Utah, Tucson, Ariz.: 12 p.m., PAC-12N

California vs. Oregon, Tucson, Ariz.: 1 p.m., PAC-12N

Washington vs. Southern Cal, Tucson, Ariz.: 2:15 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Ohio St. at Rutgers: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Penn St.: 7 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Louisville at Clemson: 12 p.m., ACCN

LSU at Arkansas: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Syracuse at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN

Tennessee at Florida: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Nebraska at Michigan: 3 p.m., BTN

NC State at North Carolina: 4 p.m., ACCN

Arizona St. at Arizona: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

UCLA at Washington: 7 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

DP World Tour, The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar: 5 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play — Semifinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas: 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: 2 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play — Finals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., NBC

LPGA Tour, The JTBC Classic, Final Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.: 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS1

MLB BASEBALL

Spring Training, St. Louis vs. NY Mets: 1 p.m., MLBN

Spring Training, Chicago White Sox vs. LA Dodgers: 4 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Minnesota at Boston: 6 p.m., NBCSB

Utah at Dallas: 7:30 p.m., NBATV

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Fort Wayne at Maine: 1 p.m., NBATV

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Tampa Bay at NY Islanders: 2 p.m., TNT

POLO (MEN’S)

USPA, Park Place vs. Pilot, Gold Cup Final, Wellington, Fla. (Taped): 10 p.m., ESPNEWS

RODEO

PBR, The Kubota Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS

PBR, The Ty Murray Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Premiership, Leicester at Exeter (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC

SAILING

SailGP, The Mubadala U.S. Grand Prix, San Francisco (Taped): 5 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

MLS, Orlando City SC at Portland: 4 p.m., ESPN

FIFA World Cup Qualifier — CONCACAF: U.S. vs. Panama, Orlando, Fla.: 7 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL, Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal (Taped): 1 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS

SATURDAY

College Baseball

Williams vs. Benedictine at Fort Myers, Fla.: 10 a.m.

Williams fs. Franklin College at Fort Myers, Fla.: Noon

MCLA at Sage (2): 1 p.m.

College Softball

Williams vs. St. Olaf at Clermont, Fla.: 10 a.m.

Williams vs. Augustana (Ill.) at Clermont, Fla.: 12:15 p.m.

MCLA at Albertus Magnus (2): 1 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Connecticut College at Williams men: 1 p.m.

MCLA women at Sage: 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Williams vs. Franklin at Fort Myers, Fla.: Noon

College Softball

Williams vs. Westminster (Mo.) at Clermont, Fla.: 9:30 a.m.

Williams vs. Elmhurst at Clermont, Fla.: 1:30 p.m.