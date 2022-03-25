Schedule subject to change/blackouts
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 10 a.m., FS1
Formula 1, Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 12:55 p.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 1 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 4:30 p.m., FS1
AMA Supercross, Round 12, Seattle: 10 p.m., USA
BOXING
Showtime Championship, Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha (Super-Welterweights), Minneapolis: 9 p.m., SHO
Top Rank, Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Lightweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arkansas at Missouri: 3 p.m., SECN
Rutgers at Penn St.: 5 p.m., BTN
Georgia Tech at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN
Tennessee at Mississippi: 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
NCAA Division II Tournament: NW Missouri St. vs. Augusta, Championship: 3 p.m., CBS
NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova, Elite Eight: 6 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke, Elite Eight: 8:30 p.m., TBS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
NCAA Tournament, Notre Dame vs. NC State, Sweet Sixteen: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament, Indiana vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen: 2 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament, Tennessee vs. Louisville, Sweet Sixteen: 4 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, South Dakota vs. Michigan, Sweet Sixteen: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Pac-12 South Invitational, Utah vs. UCLA: 12 p.m., PAC-12N
Pac-12 South Invitational, Stanford vs. Oregon: 1:15 p.m., PAC-12N
Pac-12 South Invitational, Washington vs. Arizona: 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Pac-12 South Invitational, California vs. Arizona St.: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
NCAA Tournament, Minn. Duluth vs. Denver, Quarterfinal: 4 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Minnesota St., Quarterfinal: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Duke at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame at Virginia: 1 p.m., ACCN
Michigan at Johns Hopkins: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Bellarmine at North Carolina: 3 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Northwestern at Michigan: 12 p.m., BTN
Penn St. at Ohio St.: 2:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Auburn at Kentucky: 1 p.m., SECN
Louisville at Clemson: 5 p.m., ACCN
UCLA at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Texas A&M at Georgia: 6 p.m., SECN
Arizona St. at Arizona: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
LSU at Arkansas: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
FIGURE SKATING
ISU World Championships: Men’s Free Skate, Montpellier, France: 4 p.m., USA
ISU World Championships: Free Dance, Montpellier, France: 6 p.m., USA
GOLF
DP World Tour, The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play — Round of 16, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas: 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play — Quarterfinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas: 2 p.m., NBC
LPGA Tour, The JTBC Classic, Third Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.: 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
The Dubai World Cup Undercard, From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 8 a.m., FS2
The Dubai World Cup, From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 12 p.m., FS2
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
The Louisiana Derby, From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans: 6 p.m., CNBC
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
NLL, Colorado at Panther City LC: 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Columbus, Ohio: 4 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night Main Card, Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweights), Columbus, Ohio: 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training, Tampa Bay vs. Boston: 1 p.m., MLBN
Spring Training, Cincinnati vs. San Francisco: 4 p.m., MLBN
Spring Training, LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City: 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at Miami: 8 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
NY Islanders at Boston: 12:30 p.m., NHLN, NESN
Chicago at Vegas: 3 p.m., ABC
RODEO
PBR, The Lucas Oil Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped): 2 p.m., CBS
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Premiership, Bristol at Saracens (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
MLR, Houston at Utah: 7 p.m., FS1
SAILING
SailGP, The Mubadala U.S. Grand Prix, San Francisco (Taped): 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited, Team De La Cruz vs. Team Cruz, Dallas: 5 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 12:55 p.m., ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series, The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 3:30 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ESPNEWS
Michigan at Nebraska: 12 p.m., BTN
Georgia at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN
Army at Navy: 2 p.m., CBSSN
Alabama at Mississippi St.: 3 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
NCAA Tournament, TBD, Elite Eight: 2 p.m., CBS
NCAA Tournament, TBD, Elite Eight: 4:30 p.m., CBS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
NCAA Tournament, TBD, Elite Eight: 7 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament, TBD, Elite Eight: 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
NCAA Tournament, TBD, Quarterfinal: 4 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, TBD, Quarterfinal: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Washington vs. California, Tucson, Ariz.: 11 a.m., PAC-12N
Stanford vs. Utah, Tucson, Ariz.: 12 p.m., PAC-12N
California vs. Oregon, Tucson, Ariz.: 1 p.m., PAC-12N
Washington vs. Southern Cal, Tucson, Ariz.: 2:15 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Ohio St. at Rutgers: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Penn St.: 7 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Louisville at Clemson: 12 p.m., ACCN
LSU at Arkansas: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Syracuse at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN
Tennessee at Florida: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Nebraska at Michigan: 3 p.m., BTN
NC State at North Carolina: 4 p.m., ACCN
Arizona St. at Arizona: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
UCLA at Washington: 7 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
DP World Tour, The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar: 5 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play — Semifinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas: 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play — Finals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., NBC
LPGA Tour, The JTBC Classic, Final Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.: 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS1
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training, St. Louis vs. NY Mets: 1 p.m., MLBN
Spring Training, Chicago White Sox vs. LA Dodgers: 4 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Boston: 6 p.m., NBCSB
Utah at Dallas: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Fort Wayne at Maine: 1 p.m., NBATV
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Tampa Bay at NY Islanders: 2 p.m., TNT
POLO (MEN’S)
USPA, Park Place vs. Pilot, Gold Cup Final, Wellington, Fla. (Taped): 10 p.m., ESPNEWS
RODEO
PBR, The Kubota Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS
PBR, The Ty Murray Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Premiership, Leicester at Exeter (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
SAILING
SailGP, The Mubadala U.S. Grand Prix, San Francisco (Taped): 5 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS, Orlando City SC at Portland: 4 p.m., ESPN
FIFA World Cup Qualifier — CONCACAF: U.S. vs. Panama, Orlando, Fla.: 7 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL, Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal (Taped): 1 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS
SATURDAY
College Baseball
Williams vs. Benedictine at Fort Myers, Fla.: 10 a.m.
Williams fs. Franklin College at Fort Myers, Fla.: Noon
MCLA at Sage (2): 1 p.m.
College Softball
Williams vs. St. Olaf at Clermont, Fla.: 10 a.m.
Williams vs. Augustana (Ill.) at Clermont, Fla.: 12:15 p.m.
MCLA at Albertus Magnus (2): 1 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Connecticut College at Williams men: 1 p.m.
MCLA women at Sage: 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Williams vs. Franklin at Fort Myers, Fla.: Noon
College Softball
Williams vs. Westminster (Mo.) at Clermont, Fla.: 9:30 a.m.
Williams vs. Elmhurst at Clermont, Fla.: 1:30 p.m.