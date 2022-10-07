Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped): 9 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
The Thoroughbred Club Stakes: From Caulfield Racecourse, Caulfield East, Australia: 5 p.m., CNBC
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2: 12 p.m., ESPN2
A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2: 4 p.m., ESPN
N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 12 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague: 2 p.m., NHLN
Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota: 6 p.m., NHLN
Preseason: New Jersey at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo: 9 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC
CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC: 6 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped): 2 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs — Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.: 2 p.m., NBC
Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped): 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Stanford at Oregon St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Boston College at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN
Michigan at Michigan St.: 12 p.m., BTN
Florida St. at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa at Minnesota: 2 p.m., BTN
Texas A&M at Mississippi: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Florida at Missouri: 2 p.m., SECN
Indiana at Rutgers: 3 p.m., ESPN2
Tennessee at Georgia: 4 p.m., SECN
Arizona at UCLA: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
South Carolina at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN
Notre Dame at Boston College: 4 p.m., ACCN
NC State at Wake Forest: 6 p.m., ACCN
Stanford at Utah: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon at Washington: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.: 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped): 9 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS1
The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes: From Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.: 5 p.m., CNBC
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary): 2 p.m., ABC
A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary): 4 p.m., ESPN
N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary): 7:30 p.m., ESPN
N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary): 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Atlanta at Milwaukee: 6 p.m., NBATV
Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State: 8:30 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London: 9:30 a.m., NFLN
Pittsburgh at Buffalo: 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., FOX
San Francisco at Carolina: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas at LA Rams: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Cincinnati at Baltimore: 8:15 p.m., NBC
RODEO
Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas: 3 p.m., CBS
PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas: 6 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United: 9 a.m., CNBC
Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace: 9 a.m., USA
Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal: 11:30 a.m., USA
Premier League: Manchester United at Everton: 2 p.m., USA
MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC: 2:30 p.m., FS1
MLS: Salt Lake at Portland: 5 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Tokyo-ATP Singles Final: 3:30 a.m., TENNIS
Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals: 6:30 a.m., TENNIS
Cross-Country
Bay State Invitational, at Fort Devens: 8 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Mount Everett at McCann Tech: 10 p.m.
Minnechaug at Pittsfield: 2 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Dublin School: 3 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Minnechaug at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Monument Mountain at Lenox: 5:30 p.m.
Youth Soccer
Dalton CRA Just for Kicks Tournament: 8 a.m.
College Football
Williams at Middlebury: 2 p.m.
Liberty at UMass: 3:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Conn. College at Williams women: Noon
Conn. College at Williams men: 2 p.m.
MCLA women at Framingham State: 2 p.m.
College Volleyball
Williams at Trinity: 1 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Conn. College at Williams: 1 p.m.
Sunday
High School Golf
Berkshire Classic, at Stockbridge Golf Club: 11:30 a.m.
Youth Soccer
Dalton CRA Just for Kicks Tournament: 8 a.m.
Running
Berkshire Half Marathon, at Ashuwillticook Rail Trail: 8 a.m.
College Soccer
MIT at Williams women: 12:30 p.m.