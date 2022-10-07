Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped): 9 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

The Thoroughbred Club Stakes: From Caulfield Racecourse, Caulfield East, Australia: 5 p.m., CNBC

MLB BASEBALL

A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2: 12 p.m., ESPN2

A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2: 4 p.m., ESPN

N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 12 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague: 2 p.m., NHLN

Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota: 6 p.m., NHLN

Preseason: New Jersey at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo: 9 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC

CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC: 6 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped): 2 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs — Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.: 2 p.m., NBC

Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped): 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Stanford at Oregon St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Boston College at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN

Michigan at Michigan St.: 12 p.m., BTN

Florida St. at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa at Minnesota: 2 p.m., BTN

Texas A&M at Mississippi: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Florida at Missouri: 2 p.m., SECN

Indiana at Rutgers: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Tennessee at Georgia: 4 p.m., SECN

Arizona at UCLA: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

South Carolina at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN

Notre Dame at Boston College: 4 p.m., ACCN

NC State at Wake Forest: 6 p.m., ACCN

Stanford at Utah: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon at Washington: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.: 2 p.m., GOLF

PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 4 p.m., ESPNU

PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped): 9 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS1

The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes: From Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.: 5 p.m., CNBC

MLB BASEBALL

A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary): 2 p.m., ABC

A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary): 4 p.m., ESPN

N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary): 7:30 p.m., ESPN

N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary): 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Atlanta at Milwaukee: 6 p.m., NBATV

Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State: 8:30 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London: 9:30 a.m., NFLN

Pittsburgh at Buffalo: 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., FOX

San Francisco at Carolina: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas at LA Rams: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Cincinnati at Baltimore: 8:15 p.m., NBC

RODEO

Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas: 3 p.m., CBS

PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas: 6 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United: 9 a.m., CNBC

Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace: 9 a.m., USA

Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal: 11:30 a.m., USA

Premier League: Manchester United at Everton: 2 p.m., USA

MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC: 2:30 p.m., FS1

MLS: Salt Lake at Portland: 5 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Tokyo-ATP Singles Final: 3:30 a.m., TENNIS

Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals: 6:30 a.m., TENNIS

Cross-Country

Bay State Invitational, at Fort Devens: 8 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Mount Everett at McCann Tech: 10 p.m.

Minnechaug at Pittsfield: 2 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Dublin School: 3 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Minnechaug at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Monument Mountain at Lenox: 5:30 p.m.

Youth Soccer

Dalton CRA Just for Kicks Tournament: 8 a.m.

College Football

Williams at Middlebury: 2 p.m.

Liberty at UMass: 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Conn. College at Williams women: Noon

Conn. College at Williams men: 2 p.m.

MCLA women at Framingham State: 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Williams at Trinity: 1 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Conn. College at Williams: 1 p.m.

Sunday

High School Golf

Berkshire Classic, at Stockbridge Golf Club: 11:30 a.m.

Youth Soccer

Dalton CRA Just for Kicks Tournament: 8 a.m.

Running

Berkshire Half Marathon, at Ashuwillticook Rail Trail: 8 a.m.

College Soccer

MIT at Williams women: 12:30 p.m.