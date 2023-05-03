Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NC State at Notre Dame: 7 p.m., ACCN
Mississippi at Missouri: 7 p.m., SECN
Vanderbilt at Alabama: 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Baltimore: 1 p.m., BTN
Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins, Semifinal, Baltimore: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Milwaukee: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Milwaukee: 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio: 6 p.m.,BTN
Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, Berkeley, Calif.: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio: 8:30 p.m., BTN
Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Berkeley, Calif.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.: 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco: 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Detroit OR LA Angels at St. Louis: 1 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami OR Seattle at Oakland (3:30 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN
Toronto at Boston: 6 p.m., NESN and MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State: 9:10 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 2: 7 p.m., TNT
Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 2: 9:30 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m., USA
TENNIS
Madrid-WTA Semifinal; Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal, Doubles Semifinal: 7 a.m., TENNIS
Madrid-WTA Semifinal, Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal: 2 p.m., TENNIS
High School Baseball
Mount Greylock at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Minnechaug at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Taconic at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
Turners Falls at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
Ludlow at Hoosac Valley: 4:15 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Mount Greylock girls at Chicopee Comp: 6:15 p.m.
Belchertown girls at Wahconah: 6:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Williams vs. MCLA at Williams: 4 p.m.