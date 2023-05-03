Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NC State at Notre Dame: 7 p.m., ACCN

Mississippi at Missouri: 7 p.m., SECN

Vanderbilt at Alabama: 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Baltimore: 1 p.m., BTN

Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins, Semifinal, Baltimore: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Milwaukee: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Milwaukee: 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio: 6 p.m.,BTN

Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, Berkeley, Calif.: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio: 8:30 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Berkeley, Calif.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.: 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco: 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Detroit OR LA Angels at St. Louis: 1 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami OR Seattle at Oakland (3:30 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN

Toronto at Boston: 6 p.m., NESN and MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State: 9:10 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 2: 7 p.m., TNT

Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 2: 9:30 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m., USA

TENNIS

Madrid-WTA Semifinal; Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal, Doubles Semifinal: 7 a.m., TENNIS

Madrid-WTA Semifinal, Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal: 2 p.m., TENNIS

High School Baseball

Mount Greylock at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Minnechaug at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Taconic at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.

Turners Falls at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

Ludlow at Hoosac Valley: 4:15 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Mount Greylock girls at Chicopee Comp: 6:15 p.m.

Belchertown girls at Wahconah: 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Williams vs. MCLA at Williams: 4 p.m.