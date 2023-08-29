Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Utah Valley at Utah: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Omaha at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN

Wisconsin at Arkansas: 8 p.m., SECN

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan, Group C, Pasay, Philippines: 4:30 a.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at Minnesota: 1 p.m., MLBN

Houston at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: San Diego at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Mets OR Tampa Bay at Miami: 6:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (8:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Comunicaciones vs. CS Herediano, Group C, Guatemala City: 9:55 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2