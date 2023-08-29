Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Utah Valley at Utah: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Omaha at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN
Wisconsin at Arkansas: 8 p.m., SECN
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan, Group C, Pasay, Philippines: 4:30 a.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at Minnesota: 1 p.m., MLBN
Houston at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: San Diego at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Mets OR Tampa Bay at Miami: 6:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (8:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Comunicaciones vs. CS Herediano, Group C, Guatemala City: 9:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2