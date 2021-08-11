On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

Golf

EPGA Tour, The Cazoo Classic, First round: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Women's Scottish Open, First Round: 10 a.m., GOLF

U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32: Noon, GOLF

PGA Tour, The Wyndham Championship, First Round: 3 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, The Pinnacle Bank Championship, First Round: 6 p.m., GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA, Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2

Little League Baseball

Little League World Series, South Dakota vs. Nebraska, Midwest Regional Semifinal: 11 a.m., ESPN

Little League Word Series, Connecticut vs. Massachusetts, New England Regional Semifinal: 1 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series, Northern California vs. Hawaii, West Regional Semifinal: 3 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series, Illinois vs. Michigan, Great Lakes Regional Semifinal: 5 p.m.

Little League World Series, New Jersey vs. Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal: 7 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series, Washington vs. Montana, Northwest Regional Semifinal: 9 p.m., ESPN

Major League Baseball

Washington at NY Mets: Noon, MLBN

Tampa Bay at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN

NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, Dyersville, Iowa: 7 p.m., FOX

Toronto at LA Angels: 10 p.m., MLBN

Minor League Baseball

Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox: 6:30 p.m., NESN-Plus

NBA

Summer League, San Antonio vs. Charlotte: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Summer League, Chicago vs. Minnesota: 4 p.m., NBATV

Summer League, Washington vs. Brooklyn: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Summer League, Indiana vs. Portland: 6 p.m., NBATV

Summer League, Orlando vs. Boston: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Summer League, Houston vs. Toronto: 8 p.m., NBATV

Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Summer League, Phoenix vs. Denver: 10 p.m., NBATV

NFL

Preseason, Washington at New England: 7:30 p.m., NFLN

Soccer

CPL, Valour FC at FC Edmonton: 9 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF Champions League, Philadelphia Union at Club America, Semifinal Leg 1: 10 p.m., FS1

Surfing

WSL Championship Tour, The Corona Open Mexico: 8:30 a.m., FS2

Tennis

Canada-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS

