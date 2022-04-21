Schedule subject to change/blackouts
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Zamalek vs. FAP (Taped): 7 p.m., NBATV
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 7:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1, Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 10:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 5:30 p.m., FS1
NHRA, Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston: 7 p.m., FS1
Formula 1, Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 6:25 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Ohio St. at Michigan: 4 p.m., BTN
NC State at Louisville: 8 p.m., ACCN
Arkansas at Texas A&M: 8:30 p.m., SECN
Maryland at Illinois: 9 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Syracuse at Boston College: 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Pittsburgh at Virginia: 4 p.m., ACCN
Clemson at Florida St.: 6 p.m., ACCN
Auburn at Mississippi St.: 6:30 p.m., SECN
Arizona at Utah: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
Arkansas at Florida: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at Oregon: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
DP World Tour, The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 3:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles: 6:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
High School Showcase, Garden City (N.Y.) vs. Mount Sinai (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.: 2 p.m., ESPNU
High School Showcase, St. John’s (D.C.) vs. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 278 Main Card, Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu: 10 p.m., SHO
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference First Round, Miami at Atlanta, Game 3: 7:10 p.m., ESPN
Eastern Conference First Round, Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC
Western Conference First Round, Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Seattle at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NHLN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL, Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane: 5:55 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.: 8 p.m., USA
High School Baseball
Northampton at Taconic: 1 p.m.
Pittsfield at Minnechaug: 2 p.m.
Mount Everett at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Wahconah at Drury: 4 p.m.
Hopkins at Lee: 4:30 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Hoosac Valley boys at McCann Tech: 1 p.m.
Wahconah girls at Pope Francis: 4 p.m.
Belchertown at Mount Greylock girls: 4 p.m.
Lee girls at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
Mount Anthony at Lenox boys: 4:15 p.m.
High School Softball
Wahconah at Mt. Anthony: 1 p.m.
Easthampton at Pittsfield: 3 p.m.
College Baseball
Mass. Maritime at MCLA: 4 p.m.
Hamilton at Williams: 4 p.m.
College Softball
Amherst at Williams: 5 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Bridgewater State at MCLA women: 5 p.m.