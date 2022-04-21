Schedule subject to change/blackouts

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Zamalek vs. FAP (Taped): 7 p.m., NBATV

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 7:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1, Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 10:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 5:30 p.m., FS1

NHRA, Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston: 7 p.m., FS1

Formula 1, Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy: 6:25 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ohio St. at Michigan: 4 p.m., BTN

NC State at Louisville: 8 p.m., ACCN

Arkansas at Texas A&M: 8:30 p.m., SECN

Maryland at Illinois: 9 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Syracuse at Boston College: 6 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Pittsburgh at Virginia: 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Florida St.: 6 p.m., ACCN

Auburn at Mississippi St.: 6:30 p.m., SECN

Arizona at Utah: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

Arkansas at Florida: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at Oregon: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

DP World Tour, The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 3:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles: 6:30 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

High School Showcase, Garden City (N.Y.) vs. Mount Sinai (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.: 2 p.m., ESPNU

High School Showcase, St. John’s (D.C.) vs. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.: 4 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 278 Main Card, Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu: 10 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference First Round, Miami at Atlanta, Game 3: 7:10 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference First Round, Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC

Western Conference First Round, Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Seattle at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL, Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane: 5:55 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

USFL FOOTBALL

Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.: 8 p.m., USA

High School Baseball

Northampton at Taconic: 1 p.m.

Pittsfield at Minnechaug: 2 p.m.

Mount Everett at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Wahconah at Drury: 4 p.m.

Hopkins at Lee: 4:30 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Hoosac Valley boys at McCann Tech: 1 p.m.

Wahconah girls at Pope Francis: 4 p.m.

Belchertown at Mount Greylock girls: 4 p.m.

Lee girls at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Mount Anthony at Lenox boys: 4:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Wahconah at Mt. Anthony: 1 p.m.

Easthampton at Pittsfield: 3 p.m.

College Baseball

Mass. Maritime at MCLA: 4 p.m.

Hamilton at Williams: 4 p.m.

College Softball

Amherst at Williams: 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Bridgewater State at MCLA women: 5 p.m.