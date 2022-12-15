On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
College Basketball (Men's)
Xavier at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., FS1
Green Bay at Stanford: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Creighton at Marquette: 8:30 p.m., FS1
College Basketball (Women's)
Murray State at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN
College Football
Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl, UTSA vs. Troy: 3 p.m., ESPN
NCAA D-I FCS Tournament Semifinal, Incarnate Word at North Dakota State: 7 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA D-III Championship, Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.): 7 p.m., ESPNU
Golf
DP World Tour, The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round: 3:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions, The PNC Championship, Pro-Am Tournament: Noon, GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA America's Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2
Lacrosse (Men's)
NLL, Panther City at Las Vegas: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Orlando at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSB
Golden State at Philadelphia: 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Denver at LA Lakers: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
Daily Calendar
Girls Basketball
Hampshire at Wahconah: 5 p.m.
South Hadley at Hoosac Valley: 7 p.m.
Pittsfield at Holyoke: 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
East Longmeadow at Pittsfield, at Boys and Girls Club: ppd.
Westfield at Taconic, at Boys and Girls Club: ppd.
Cape Cod Academy at Wahconah: ppd.
Lee at Mount Greylock: 7 p.m.
Drury at Lenox: 7 p.m.
Swimming
Wahconah at New Lebanon: 4:30 p.m.