SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1, Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain: 10:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 10:30 a.m., FS2

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 11 a.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 11:30 a.m., FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 12:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 2:30 p.m., FS1

IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.: 3:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Nalley Cars 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 5 p.m., FS1

AMA Supercross, Round 11, Indianapolis: 7 p.m., CNBC

BOXING

Top Rank, Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls (Super-Middleweights), New York: 10 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

South Carolina at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN

North Carolina at Duke: 6 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

NIT Tournament, Oregon at Texas A&M, Second Round: 12 p.m., ESPN

North Carolina vs. Baylor, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas: 12:10 p.m., CBS

Creighton vs. Kansas, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas: 2:40 p.m., CBS

Michigan vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Indianapolis: 5:15 p.m., CBS

NCAA Division III Tournament, TBD, Championship, Fort Wayne, Ind.: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Richmond vs. Providence, Second Round, Buffalo, N.Y.: 6:10 p.m., TNT

St. Mary’s (Cal) vs. UCLA, Second Round, Portland, Ore.: 7:10 p.m., TBS

St. Peter’s vs. Murray St., Second Round, Indianapolis: 7:45 p.m., CBS

New Mexico St. vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Buffalo, N.Y.: 8:40 p.m., TNT

Memphis vs. Gonzaga, Second Round, Portland, Ore.: 9:40 p.m., TBS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Kansas St. vs. Washington St., First Round, Raleigh, N.C.: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

Mercer at UConn, First Round: 1 p.m., ABC

Villanova vs. BYU, First Round, Ann Arbor, Mich.: 1 p.m., ESPNEWS

Charlotte at Indiana, First Round: 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Division III Tournament, Wis.-Whitewater vs. Hope, Championship, Pittsburgh: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Longwood at NC State, First Round: 2 p.m., ESPN

Missouri St. vs. Ohio St., First Round, Baton Rouge, La.: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Buffalo at Tennessee, First Round: 3 p.m., ABC

American U. at Michigan, First Round: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Florida vs. UCF, First Round, Storrs, Conn.: 3:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

Princeton vs. Kentucky, First Round, Bloomington, Ind.: 4 p.m., ESPN

Jackson St. at LSU, First Round: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Belmont vs. Oregon, First Round, Knoxville, Tenn.: 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

UMass vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Norman, Okla.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina, First Round, Tucson, Ariz.: 7:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

UNLV at Arizona, First Round: 10 p.m., ESPN2

IUPUI at Oklahoma, First Round: 10 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Big Ten Tournament, Session 1, Columbus, Ohio: 12 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 Tournament, First Session, West Valley City, Utah: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Southeastern Tournament, Afternoon Session, Birmingham, Ala.: 3:30 p.m., SECN

Big Ten Tournament, Session 2, Columbus, Ohio: 5:30 p.m., BTN

Big 12 Tournament, Championship, Denver: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Pac-12 Tournament, Second Session, West Valley City, Utah: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

Southeastern Tournament, Evening Session, Birmingham, Ala.: 8 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Big Ten Tournament, Michigan at Minnesota, Championship: 8 p.m., BTN

NCHC Frozen Faceoff, TBD, Championship, St. Paul, Minn.: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Michigan at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ACCN

Virginia at Maryland: 3 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: 2 p.m., ACCN

Georgia Tech at Louisville: 4 p.m., ACCN

Mississippi at Mississippi St.: 5:30 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

NCAA Tournament, Medal Round, Detroit: 11 a.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Championship, Detroit: 7 p.m., ESPN

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour, The Steyn City Championship, Third Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa: 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 3:30 p.m., FS2: 3:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Spring Training, Boston at Minnesota: 1 p.m., NESN

Spring Training, Toronto vs. Philadelphia: 1 p.m., MLBN

Spring Training, Arizona vs. LA Angels: 4 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Dallas at Charlotte: 7 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Chicago at Minnesota: 2 p.m., NHLN

NY Rangers at Tampa Bay: 8 p.m., ABC

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Six Nations, Wales vs. Italy, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales: 10 a.m., CNBC

Six Nations, Ireland vs. Scotland, Round 5, Dublin (Taped): 1 p.m., NBC

Six Nations, France vs. England, Round 5, Saint-Denis, France (Taped): 4:30 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa: 8:30 a.m., USA

TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open-ATP Semifinals; WTA/ATP Doubles Finals: 1 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF, The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia (Taped): 7 a.m., CNBC

IAAF, The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia (Taped): 12 p.m., NBC

IAAF, The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia: 1 p.m., CNBC

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited, Team McClendon vs. Team Lowe, Dallas: 7 p.m., FS2

SUNDAY

AHL HOCKEY

Chicago at Toronto: 4 p.m., NHLN

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain: 10:55 a.m., ESPN

IndyCar Series, The Xpel 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 1 p.m., NBC

MotoGP, The Grand Prix of Indonesia, Pertamina Circuit in Mandalika, Indonesia (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

NASCAR Cup Series, The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 3 p.m., FOX

FIM Motocross, The MX2, Villa La Angostura, Argentina (Taped): 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross, The MXGP, Villa La Angostura, Argentina (Taped): 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

BOWLING

PBA, The WSOB Collegiate Invitational, Wauwatosa, Wis. (Taped): 2:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mississippi St. at Georgia: 12 p.m., SECN

Texas A&M at LSU: 3 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

TBD, Second Round: 12 p.m., CBS

NIT Tournament, Florida at Xavier, Second Round: 1 p.m., ESPN

TBD, Second Round: 2:30 p.m., CBS

Dayton at Vanderbilt, Second Round: 3 p.m., ESPN2

TBD, Second Round: 4 p.m., TNT/TBS

TBD, Second Round: 5 p.m., CBS

TBD, Second Round: 6 p.m., TNT

TBD, Second Round: 7 p.m., TBS/TRU

NIT Tournament, St. Bonaventure at Oklahoma, Second Round: 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

TBD, Second Round: 1 p.m., ABC

TBD, Second Round: 3: p.m., ESPN/ABC

TBD, Second Round: 5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

TBD, Second Round: 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

TBD, Second Round: 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

Nebraska at Ohio St.: 1 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

NCAA Men’s Hockey Selection Special: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

NCAA Tournament, TBD, Championship, University Park, Pa.: 4 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Rutgers at Maryland: 12 p.m., ESPNU

North Carolina at Boston College: 2 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Campbell at SC Upstate: 10 a.m., ESPNU

Virginia at NC State: 12 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Duke: 2 p.m., ACCN

Arizona at UCLA: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Washington at California: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

South Carolina at Auburn: 6 p.m., SECN

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series, The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour, The Steyn City Championship, Final Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa: 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Spring Training, Baltimore at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN

Spring Training, St. Louis vs. NY Mets: 1 p.m., MLBN

Spring Training, Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers: 4 p.m., MBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Boston at Denver: 8 p.m., NBCSB

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Long Island at Fort Wayne: 3 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

NY Islanders at Philadelphia: 2 p.m., TNT

RODEO

PBR, The Caterpillar Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, Kansas City, Mo. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NLR, Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC: 7 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League, Brentford at Leicester City: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League, West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m., USA

Serie A, Lazio at AS Roma: 1 p.m., CBSSN

MLS, Seattle at Austin FC: 4:30 p.m., FS1

Liga MX, Juárez at Tijuana: 11 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Finals: 3 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF, The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia (Taped): 12 p.m., CNBC

SATURDAY

College Lacrosse

MCLA men at Maine Maritime: 12 p.m.,

Bowdoin at Williams women: 12 p.m.,

Williams men at Bowdoin: 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Girls MIAA State Basketball Tournament

Division V championship; No. 1 Hoosac Valley vs. No. 3 Hopedale, at Tsongas Center: 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Williams vs. SUNY Cobleskill (2) at Davenport, Fla.: 1 p.m.

College Softball

Williams vs. Wooster at Leesburg, Fla.: Noon

Williams vs. Chicago at Leesburg, Fla.: 2:15 p.m.

College Lacrosse

MCLA women at Northern Vermont-Lyndon: 1 p.m.