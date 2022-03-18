Schedule subject to change/blackouts
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1, Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain: 10:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 10:30 a.m., FS2
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 11 a.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 11:30 a.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 12:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 2:30 p.m., FS1
IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.: 3:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Nalley Cars 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 5 p.m., FS1
AMA Supercross, Round 11, Indianapolis: 7 p.m., CNBC
BOXING
Top Rank, Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls (Super-Middleweights), New York: 10 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
South Carolina at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN
North Carolina at Duke: 6 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
NIT Tournament, Oregon at Texas A&M, Second Round: 12 p.m., ESPN
North Carolina vs. Baylor, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas: 12:10 p.m., CBS
Creighton vs. Kansas, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas: 2:40 p.m., CBS
Michigan vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Indianapolis: 5:15 p.m., CBS
NCAA Division III Tournament, TBD, Championship, Fort Wayne, Ind.: 6 p.m., CBSSN
Richmond vs. Providence, Second Round, Buffalo, N.Y.: 6:10 p.m., TNT
St. Mary’s (Cal) vs. UCLA, Second Round, Portland, Ore.: 7:10 p.m., TBS
St. Peter’s vs. Murray St., Second Round, Indianapolis: 7:45 p.m., CBS
New Mexico St. vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Buffalo, N.Y.: 8:40 p.m., TNT
Memphis vs. Gonzaga, Second Round, Portland, Ore.: 9:40 p.m., TBS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Kansas St. vs. Washington St., First Round, Raleigh, N.C.: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Mercer at UConn, First Round: 1 p.m., ABC
Villanova vs. BYU, First Round, Ann Arbor, Mich.: 1 p.m., ESPNEWS
Charlotte at Indiana, First Round: 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Division III Tournament, Wis.-Whitewater vs. Hope, Championship, Pittsburgh: 2 p.m., CBSSN
Longwood at NC State, First Round: 2 p.m., ESPN
Missouri St. vs. Ohio St., First Round, Baton Rouge, La.: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Buffalo at Tennessee, First Round: 3 p.m., ABC
American U. at Michigan, First Round: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Florida vs. UCF, First Round, Storrs, Conn.: 3:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
Princeton vs. Kentucky, First Round, Bloomington, Ind.: 4 p.m., ESPN
Jackson St. at LSU, First Round: 5 p.m., ESPNU
Belmont vs. Oregon, First Round, Knoxville, Tenn.: 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
UMass vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Norman, Okla.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina, First Round, Tucson, Ariz.: 7:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
UNLV at Arizona, First Round: 10 p.m., ESPN2
IUPUI at Oklahoma, First Round: 10 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Big Ten Tournament, Session 1, Columbus, Ohio: 12 p.m., BTN
Pac-12 Tournament, First Session, West Valley City, Utah: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Southeastern Tournament, Afternoon Session, Birmingham, Ala.: 3:30 p.m., SECN
Big Ten Tournament, Session 2, Columbus, Ohio: 5:30 p.m., BTN
Big 12 Tournament, Championship, Denver: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Pac-12 Tournament, Second Session, West Valley City, Utah: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Southeastern Tournament, Evening Session, Birmingham, Ala.: 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Big Ten Tournament, Michigan at Minnesota, Championship: 8 p.m., BTN
NCHC Frozen Faceoff, TBD, Championship, St. Paul, Minn.: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Michigan at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ACCN
Virginia at Maryland: 3 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: 2 p.m., ACCN
Georgia Tech at Louisville: 4 p.m., ACCN
Mississippi at Mississippi St.: 5:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
NCAA Tournament, Medal Round, Detroit: 11 a.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Championship, Detroit: 7 p.m., ESPN
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour, The Steyn City Championship, Third Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa: 6:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 3:30 p.m., FS2: 3:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training, Boston at Minnesota: 1 p.m., NESN
Spring Training, Toronto vs. Philadelphia: 1 p.m., MLBN
Spring Training, Arizona vs. LA Angels: 4 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at Charlotte: 7 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Chicago at Minnesota: 2 p.m., NHLN
NY Rangers at Tampa Bay: 8 p.m., ABC
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Six Nations, Wales vs. Italy, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales: 10 a.m., CNBC
Six Nations, Ireland vs. Scotland, Round 5, Dublin (Taped): 1 p.m., NBC
Six Nations, France vs. England, Round 5, Saint-Denis, France (Taped): 4:30 p.m., CNBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa: 8:30 a.m., USA
TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open-ATP Semifinals; WTA/ATP Doubles Finals: 1 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF, The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia (Taped): 7 a.m., CNBC
IAAF, The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia (Taped): 12 p.m., NBC
IAAF, The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia: 1 p.m., CNBC
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited, Team McClendon vs. Team Lowe, Dallas: 7 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
AHL HOCKEY
Chicago at Toronto: 4 p.m., NHLN
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain: 10:55 a.m., ESPN
IndyCar Series, The Xpel 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 1 p.m., NBC
MotoGP, The Grand Prix of Indonesia, Pertamina Circuit in Mandalika, Indonesia (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
NASCAR Cup Series, The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.: 3 p.m., FOX
FIM Motocross, The MX2, Villa La Angostura, Argentina (Taped): 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross, The MXGP, Villa La Angostura, Argentina (Taped): 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
BOWLING
PBA, The WSOB Collegiate Invitational, Wauwatosa, Wis. (Taped): 2:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mississippi St. at Georgia: 12 p.m., SECN
Texas A&M at LSU: 3 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
TBD, Second Round: 12 p.m., CBS
NIT Tournament, Florida at Xavier, Second Round: 1 p.m., ESPN
TBD, Second Round: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Dayton at Vanderbilt, Second Round: 3 p.m., ESPN2
TBD, Second Round: 4 p.m., TNT/TBS
TBD, Second Round: 5 p.m., CBS
TBD, Second Round: 6 p.m., TNT
TBD, Second Round: 7 p.m., TBS/TRU
NIT Tournament, St. Bonaventure at Oklahoma, Second Round: 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
TBD, Second Round: 1 p.m., ABC
TBD, Second Round: 3: p.m., ESPN/ABC
TBD, Second Round: 5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
TBD, Second Round: 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
TBD, Second Round: 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)
Nebraska at Ohio St.: 1 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
NCAA Men’s Hockey Selection Special: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
NCAA Tournament, TBD, Championship, University Park, Pa.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Rutgers at Maryland: 12 p.m., ESPNU
North Carolina at Boston College: 2 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Campbell at SC Upstate: 10 a.m., ESPNU
Virginia at NC State: 12 p.m., ACCN
Clemson at Duke: 2 p.m., ACCN
Arizona at UCLA: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Washington at California: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
South Carolina at Auburn: 6 p.m., SECN
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series, The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour, The Steyn City Championship, Final Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa: 6:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training, Baltimore at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN
Spring Training, St. Louis vs. NY Mets: 1 p.m., MLBN
Spring Training, Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers: 4 p.m., MBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Denver: 8 p.m., NBCSB
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Long Island at Fort Wayne: 3 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
NY Islanders at Philadelphia: 2 p.m., TNT
RODEO
PBR, The Caterpillar Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, Kansas City, Mo. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NLR, Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC: 7 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League, Brentford at Leicester City: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League, West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m., USA
Serie A, Lazio at AS Roma: 1 p.m., CBSSN
MLS, Seattle at Austin FC: 4:30 p.m., FS1
Liga MX, Juárez at Tijuana: 11 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Finals: 3 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF, The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia (Taped): 12 p.m., CNBC
SATURDAY
College Lacrosse
MCLA men at Maine Maritime: 12 p.m.,
Bowdoin at Williams women: 12 p.m.,
Williams men at Bowdoin: 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Girls MIAA State Basketball Tournament
Division V championship; No. 1 Hoosac Valley vs. No. 3 Hopedale, at Tsongas Center: 2 p.m.
College Baseball
Williams vs. SUNY Cobleskill (2) at Davenport, Fla.: 1 p.m.
College Softball
Williams vs. Wooster at Leesburg, Fla.: Noon
Williams vs. Chicago at Leesburg, Fla.: 2:15 p.m.
College Lacrosse
MCLA women at Northern Vermont-Lyndon: 1 p.m.