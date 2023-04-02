Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs UConn, National Championship, Houston: 9 p.m., CBS
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kentucky at Georgia: 7 p.m., SECN
MLB BASEBALL
NY Mets at Milwaukee: 2 p.m., MLBN
Pittsburgh at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Vegas at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NHLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton: 3 p.m., USA
CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Chile vs. Uruguay, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador: 5:15 p.m., FS2
CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador: 7:45 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Charleston-WTA Early Rounds: 10 a.m., TENNIS
Charleston-WTA Early Rounds: 7 p.m., TENNIS
High School Baseball
Taconic at Northampton: 4 p.m.
Wahconah at Granby: 4 p.m.
Ware at Mount Greylock: 4:15 p.m.
Easthampton at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Putnam at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Greenfield: 4:15 p.m.
West Springfield at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Lee at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
Lenox boys and girls at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett boys and girls at Lee: 4 p.m.
Monument Mountain boys at Pittsfield, Herberg: 4:15 p.m.
Monument Mountain girls at Pittsfield, Reid: 4:15 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
McCann Tech girls at Chicopee: 4 p.m.
Wahconah girls at Pope Francis: 4:30 p.m.
Lenox boys at Smith Vocational: 5 p.m.