Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Michigan at Michigan St.: 6 p.m., BTN

Northwestern at Indiana: 8 p.m., BTN

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Toronto: 7 p.m., TBS

Baltimore at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs: 7:30 p.m., MLBN

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston: 7 p.m., NHLN

Preseason: Calgary at Seattle: 10 p.m., NHLN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain: 2 p.m., FS1

UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland: 2:30 p.m., FS2 TENNIS

Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m and 11 p.m., TENNIS

High School Golf

Springfield Central at McCann Tech: 3 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Mount Everett: 3:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Mount Everett at Mahar: 4 p.m.

Wahconah at Palmer: 4:30 p.m.

Drury at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.

McCann Tech at Gateway: 6 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Chicopee Comp at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Longmeadow at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Springfield International at Lenox: 5:30 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Ware: 5:45 p.m.

Taconic at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.

College Soccer

MCLA men at Keene State: 7 p.m.