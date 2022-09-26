Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Michigan at Michigan St.: 6 p.m., BTN
Northwestern at Indiana: 8 p.m., BTN
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Toronto: 7 p.m., TBS
Baltimore at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs: 7:30 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston: 7 p.m., NHLN
Preseason: Calgary at Seattle: 10 p.m., NHLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain: 2 p.m., FS1
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland: 2:30 p.m., FS2 TENNIS
Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m and 11 p.m., TENNIS
High School Golf
Springfield Central at McCann Tech: 3 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Mount Everett: 3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Mount Everett at Mahar: 4 p.m.
Wahconah at Palmer: 4:30 p.m.
Drury at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.
McCann Tech at Gateway: 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Chicopee Comp at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Longmeadow at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Springfield International at Lenox: 5:30 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Ware: 5:45 p.m.
Taconic at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.
College Soccer
MCLA men at Keene State: 7 p.m.