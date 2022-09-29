Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 9 a.m., ESPNU

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 5:30 p.m., USA

CFL FOOTBALL

Ottawa at British Columbia: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game, Tucson, Ariz.: 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Michigan St. at Ohio St.: 4 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tulane at Houston: 7 p.m., ESPN

Penn at Dartmouth: 7 p.m., ESPNU

UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

San Diego St. at Boise St.: 8 p.m., FS1

Washington at UCLA: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico at UNLV: 11 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Boston College at Notre Dame: 6 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Michigan St. at Maryland: 6:30 p.m., BTN

Mississippi at LSU: 8 p.m., SECN

Washington at Stanford: 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Penn St. at Wisconsin: 9 p.m., BTN

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Sydney: 3 a.m., ESPN2

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 12:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 3:30 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.): 7 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, Saitama, Japan: 6 a.m., NBATV

Preseason: Maccabi Ra’anana vs. LA Clippers, Seattle: 10 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey: 7 p.m., NHLN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC: 10 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez (Taped): 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

TENNIS

Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Quarterfinals; Parma-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

High School Golf

Mount Greylock at Wahconah: 3:30 p.m.

High School Football

Putnam at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.

East Longmeadow at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

Easthampton at Hoosac Valley: 7 p.m.

Frontier at Lee: 7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Pioneer Valley Christian at Drury: 4 p.m.

McCann Tech at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Frontier: 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

McCann Tech at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.

Hopkins Academy at Lee: 4 p.m.

South Hadley at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Everett at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.

Drury at Gateway: 6 p.m.

Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 6:30 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Lenox: 6:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Pioneer Valley at Wahconah: 4 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Putnam: 5:15 p.m.

Taconic at Ware: 5:15 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Easthampton: 5:30 p.m.

Chicopee at Lenox: 6 p.m.

College Soccer

MCLA men at Mass Maritime: 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Conn. College at Williams: 7 p.m.