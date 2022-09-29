Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 9 a.m., ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 5:30 p.m., USA
CFL FOOTBALL
Ottawa at British Columbia: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game, Tucson, Ariz.: 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Michigan St. at Ohio St.: 4 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tulane at Houston: 7 p.m., ESPN
Penn at Dartmouth: 7 p.m., ESPNU
UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego St. at Boise St.: 8 p.m., FS1
Washington at UCLA: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
New Mexico at UNLV: 11 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Boston College at Notre Dame: 6 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Michigan St. at Maryland: 6:30 p.m., BTN
Mississippi at LSU: 8 p.m., SECN
Washington at Stanford: 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Penn St. at Wisconsin: 9 p.m., BTN
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Sydney: 3 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 3:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.): 7 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, Saitama, Japan: 6 a.m., NBATV
Preseason: Maccabi Ra’anana vs. LA Clippers, Seattle: 10 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey: 7 p.m., NHLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC: 10 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez (Taped): 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
TENNIS
Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Quarterfinals; Parma-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
High School Golf
Mount Greylock at Wahconah: 3:30 p.m.
High School Football
Putnam at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.
East Longmeadow at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
Easthampton at Hoosac Valley: 7 p.m.
Frontier at Lee: 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Pioneer Valley Christian at Drury: 4 p.m.
McCann Tech at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Frontier: 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
McCann Tech at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.
Hopkins Academy at Lee: 4 p.m.
South Hadley at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Mount Everett at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.
Drury at Gateway: 6 p.m.
Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 6:30 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Lenox: 6:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Pioneer Valley at Wahconah: 4 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Putnam: 5:15 p.m.
Taconic at Ware: 5:15 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Easthampton: 5:30 p.m.
Chicopee at Lenox: 6 p.m.
College Soccer
MCLA men at Mass Maritime: 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Conn. College at Williams: 7 p.m.