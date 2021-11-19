Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

BOXING

WBO Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Binghamton at UConn: 12 p.m., FS1

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.: 1 p.m., ESPNEWS

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.: 4 p.m., ESPNEWS

Farleigh Dickinson at St. John’s: 6 p.m., FS2

W. Illinois at DePaul: 8 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla.: 10 a.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Dartmouth at Brown: 12 p.m., NESN

Wofford at North Carolina: 12 p.m., NESNPlus

Michigan St. at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., ABC

Florida St. at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN

Rutgers at Penn St.: 12 p.m., BTN

UMass at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Wake Forest at Clemson: 12 p.m., ESPN

Texas at West Virginia: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Harvard at Yale: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa St. at Oklahoma: 12 p.m., FOX

New Mexico St. at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN

Illinois at Iowa: 2 p.m., FS1

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC

Washington at Colorado: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Nebraska at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Michigan at Maryland: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Arkansas at Alabama: 3:30 p.m., CBS

East Carolina at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

SMU at Cincinnati: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Virginia at Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Syracuse at NC State: 4 p.m., ACCN

Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty: 4 p.m., ESPNU

UCLA at Southern Cal: 4 p.m., FOX

Florida at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN

Baylor at Kansas St.: 5:30 p.m., FS1

Auburn at South Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPN

California at Stanford: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

Oregon at Utah: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia Tech at Miami: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

South Alabama at Tennessee: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Wyoming at Utah St.: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech: 8 p.m., FOX

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU: 9 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at Boise St.: 9 p.m., FS1

Arizona St. at Oregon St.: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando, Fla. (Taped): 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

UConn at UMass Lowell: 3:30 p.m., NESN

Boston University at Northeastern: 7 p.m., NESNPlus

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Oklahoma State at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN

CURLING

U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s And Women’s Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 6 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.: 4 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates — Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

Charlotte at Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Oklahoma City at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSB

NHL HOCKEY

New Jersey at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., NHLN

Pittsburgh at Toronto: 7 p.m., NHLN

Boston at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., NESN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Spezia at Atalanta: 9 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa: 10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool: 12:30 p.m., NBC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL: Washington vs. Chicago, Championship, Louisville, Ky.: 12 p.m., CBS

TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinals: 5:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Semifinals: 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

FIM World Superbike: The Pirelli Indonesian Round, Mandalika International Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Charleston Classic: TBD, 7th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 10:30 a.m., ESPNU

Norfolk St. at Xavier: 12 p.m., FS1

Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 7th Place Game, Conway, S.C.: 12:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.: 1 p.m., ABC

Charleston Classic: TBD, 5th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Princeton at Oregon St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Southern U. at Nebraska: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Charleston Classic: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 5 p.m., ESPN2

Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 5th Place Game, Conway, S.C.: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana: 7:30 p.m., BTN

Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Florida A&M at Miami: 8 p.m., ACCN

Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Conway, S.C.: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Roman Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Roman Main Event: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas: 12 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Baylor at Maryland: 1 p.m., BTN

Texas at Tennessee: 1 p.m., ESPN

Penn St. at Clemson: 2 p.m., ACCN

Auburn at Georgia Tech: 4 p.m., ACCN

East Carolina at Wake Forest: 6 p.m., ACCN

Virginia at UCLA: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.: 2 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Football Selection Special: 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

St. John’s at Creighton: 2 p.m., FS1

South Carolina at Florida: 2 p.m., SECN

Penn St. at Ohio St.: 3 p.m., BTN

Mississippi St. at Arkansas: 4 p.m., SECN

Wisconsin at Minnesota: 5 p.m., BTN

Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington: 8 p.m., ESPNU

CURLING

U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s And Women’s Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 6 p.m., NBCSN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: The Grand Prix France, Grenoble, France: 4 p.m., NBC

FISHING

Bass Pro Shops Bass Fishing Series U.S. Open: Amateur Team Championships, Table Rock Lake, Springfield, Mo.: 4 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.: 1 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS1

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, Kingston, Ontario: 5 p.m., NHLN

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Delaware at College Park: 2 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

Indianapolis at Buffalo: 1 p.m., CBS

Green Bay at Minnesota: 1 p.m., FOX

Cincinnati at Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas at Kansas City: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Pittsburgh at LA Chargers: 8:20 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

Calgary at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

Carolina at Santurce: 4 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Everton at Manchester City: 9 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan: 12 p.m., CBSSN

MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NY City FC, First Round: 3 p.m., ABC

MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round: 5:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Final: 8:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Final: 11 a.m., TENNIS

Saturday

MIAA Football Tournament

Division VII Semifinal; No. 1 Wahconah vs. No. 4 Northbridge, at Holyoke: 1 p.m.

MIAA Cross-Country

State Championships, at Wrentham Dev. Center: 10 a.m.

College Basketball

MCLA women at Utica: 2 p.m.

Framingham State at Williams women: 3 p.m.

Curry at Williams men: 5 p.m.

MCLA men vs. TBD, at Amherst Tournament: TBD

College Football

UMass at Army: 12 p.m.

Sunday

College Basketball

Salem State at Williams men: 3 p.m.