Saturday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
BOXING
WBO Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Binghamton at UConn: 12 p.m., FS1
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.: 1 p.m., ESPNEWS
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.: 4 p.m., ESPNEWS
Farleigh Dickinson at St. John’s: 6 p.m., FS2
W. Illinois at DePaul: 8 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla.: 10 a.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Dartmouth at Brown: 12 p.m., NESN
Wofford at North Carolina: 12 p.m., NESNPlus
Michigan St. at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., ABC
Florida St. at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN
Rutgers at Penn St.: 12 p.m., BTN
UMass at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Wake Forest at Clemson: 12 p.m., ESPN
Texas at West Virginia: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Harvard at Yale: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa St. at Oklahoma: 12 p.m., FOX
New Mexico St. at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN
Illinois at Iowa: 2 p.m., FS1
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC
Washington at Colorado: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Nebraska at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Michigan at Maryland: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Arkansas at Alabama: 3:30 p.m., CBS
East Carolina at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
SMU at Cincinnati: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Virginia at Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Syracuse at NC State: 4 p.m., ACCN
Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty: 4 p.m., ESPNU
UCLA at Southern Cal: 4 p.m., FOX
Florida at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN
Baylor at Kansas St.: 5:30 p.m., FS1
Auburn at South Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPN
California at Stanford: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
Oregon at Utah: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia Tech at Miami: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
South Alabama at Tennessee: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Mississippi: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Wyoming at Utah St.: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech: 8 p.m., FOX
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU: 9 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at Boise St.: 9 p.m., FS1
Arizona St. at Oregon St.: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando, Fla. (Taped): 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
UConn at UMass Lowell: 3:30 p.m., NESN
Boston University at Northeastern: 7 p.m., NESNPlus
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma State at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN
CURLING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s And Women’s Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 6 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.: 4 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates — Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2
NBA BASKETBALL
Charlotte at Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Oklahoma City at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSB
NHL HOCKEY
New Jersey at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., NHLN
Pittsburgh at Toronto: 7 p.m., NHLN
Boston at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., NESN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Spezia at Atalanta: 9 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa: 10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool: 12:30 p.m., NBC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL: Washington vs. Chicago, Championship, Louisville, Ky.: 12 p.m., CBS
TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Semifinals: 5:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Semifinals: 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
FIM World Superbike: The Pirelli Indonesian Round, Mandalika International Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Charleston Classic: TBD, 7th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 10:30 a.m., ESPNU
Norfolk St. at Xavier: 12 p.m., FS1
Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 7th Place Game, Conway, S.C.: 12:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.: 1 p.m., ABC
Charleston Classic: TBD, 5th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.: 3 p.m., ESPN2
Princeton at Oregon St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Southern U. at Nebraska: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Charleston Classic: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 5 p.m., ESPN2
Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 5th Place Game, Conway, S.C.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana: 7:30 p.m., BTN
Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Florida A&M at Miami: 8 p.m., ACCN
Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Conway, S.C.: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Roman Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Roman Main Event: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas: 12 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Baylor at Maryland: 1 p.m., BTN
Texas at Tennessee: 1 p.m., ESPN
Penn St. at Clemson: 2 p.m., ACCN
Auburn at Georgia Tech: 4 p.m., ACCN
East Carolina at Wake Forest: 6 p.m., ACCN
Virginia at UCLA: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.: 2 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Football Selection Special: 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
St. John’s at Creighton: 2 p.m., FS1
South Carolina at Florida: 2 p.m., SECN
Penn St. at Ohio St.: 3 p.m., BTN
Mississippi St. at Arkansas: 4 p.m., SECN
Wisconsin at Minnesota: 5 p.m., BTN
Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington: 8 p.m., ESPNU
CURLING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s And Women’s Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 6 p.m., NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: The Grand Prix France, Grenoble, France: 4 p.m., NBC
FISHING
Bass Pro Shops Bass Fishing Series U.S. Open: Amateur Team Championships, Table Rock Lake, Springfield, Mo.: 4 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.: 1 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS1
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, Kingston, Ontario: 5 p.m., NHLN
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Delaware at College Park: 2 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
Indianapolis at Buffalo: 1 p.m., CBS
Green Bay at Minnesota: 1 p.m., FOX
Cincinnati at Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas at Kansas City: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers: 8:20 p.m., NBC
NHL HOCKEY
Calgary at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
Carolina at Santurce: 4 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Everton at Manchester City: 9 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan: 12 p.m., CBSSN
MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NY City FC, First Round: 3 p.m., ABC
MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round: 5:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Final: 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Final: 11 a.m., TENNIS
Saturday
MIAA Football Tournament
Division VII Semifinal; No. 1 Wahconah vs. No. 4 Northbridge, at Holyoke: 1 p.m.
MIAA Cross-Country
State Championships, at Wrentham Dev. Center: 10 a.m.
College Basketball
MCLA women at Utica: 2 p.m.
Framingham State at Williams women: 3 p.m.
Curry at Williams men: 5 p.m.
MCLA men vs. TBD, at Amherst Tournament: TBD
College Football
UMass at Army: 12 p.m.
Sunday
College Basketball
Salem State at Williams men: 3 p.m.