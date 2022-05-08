Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
Texas at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Oakland at Detroit (7 p.m.): 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4: 7 p.m., ESPN
Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4: 7 p.m., TBS
Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4: 9:30 p.m., TBS
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
High School Tennis
Lee at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.
Pittsfield at Mount Everett: 4:15 p.m.
Monument Mountain girls at Lenox: 4:15 p.m.
High School Softball
McCann Tech Springfield Central: 4 p.m.
Drury at Ludlow: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett at Southwick: 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Lenox: 4 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
Westfield at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Ware: 4:30 p.m.
Pittsfield at Taconic: 5 p.m.
High School Baseball
West Springfield at Taconic: 4 p.m.
Belchertown at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
Pittsfield at Westfield: 7 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Hoosac Valley boys at Monson: 4:30 p.m.
McCann Tech boys at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Central at Lenox boys: 5 p.m.
Amherst-Pelham at Wahconah: 6:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Taconic, Pittsfield girls at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Lenox: 4 p.m.