Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

MLB BASEBALL

Texas at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Oakland at Detroit (7 p.m.): 8 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4: 7 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4: 7 p.m., TBS

Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4: 9:30 p.m., TBS

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

High School Tennis

Lee at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.

Pittsfield at Mount Everett: 4:15 p.m.

Monument Mountain girls at Lenox: 4:15 p.m.

High School Softball

McCann Tech Springfield Central: 4 p.m.

Drury at Ludlow: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Southwick: 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Lenox: 4 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

Westfield at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Ware: 4:30 p.m.

Pittsfield at Taconic: 5 p.m.

High School Baseball

West Springfield at Taconic: 4 p.m.

Belchertown at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.

Pittsfield at Westfield: 7 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Hoosac Valley boys at Monson: 4:30 p.m.

McCann Tech boys at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Central at Lenox boys: 5 p.m.

Amherst-Pelham at Wahconah: 6:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Taconic, Pittsfield girls at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Lenox: 4 p.m.