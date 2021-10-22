Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 1:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., NBC

Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 4:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

BOXING

Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (Junior Lightweights), Atlanta: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Penn at Yale: 12 p.m., NESN

Illinois at Penn St.: 12 p.m., ABC

UMass at Florida St.: 12 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Oklahoma at Kansas: 12 p.m., ESPN

Cincinnati at Navy: 12 p.m., ESPN2

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Northwestern at Michigan: 12 p.m., FOX

Kansas St. at Texas Tech: 12 p.m., FS1

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas: 12 p.m., SECN

Wisconsin at Purdue: 3 p.m., BTN

Oregon at UCLA: 3:30 p.m., ABC

LSU at Mississippi: 3:30 p.m., CBS

W. Michigan at Toledo: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Clemson at Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Maryland at Minnesota: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.: 3:30 p.m., FOX

BYU at Washington St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Colorado at California: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Boston College at Louisville: 4 p.m., ACCN

East Carolina at Houston: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt: 4 p.m., SECN

San Diego St. at Air Force: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at Alabama: 7 p.m., ESPN

Nevada at Fresno St.: 7 p.m., FS2

Ohio St. at Indiana: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Georgia Tech at Virginia: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

NC State at Miami: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

West Virginia at TCU: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Southern Cal at Notre Dame: 7:30 p.m., NBC

Utah at Oregon St.: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N

South Carolina at Texas A&M: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Norfolk St. at Howard (Taped): 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Denver at Boston College: 7 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Penn St. at Wisconsin: 7 p.m., BTN

Purdue at Nebraska: 9 p.m., BTN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas: 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas: 10 p.m., NBCSN

FISHING

Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake, Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees, Grove, Okla.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.: 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped): 6 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan: 11:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights), Moscow: 3 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6: 5 p.m., TBS

A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary): 8 p.m., FOX and FS1

NBA BASKETBALL

Miami at Indiana: 7 p.m., NBATV

Phoenix at Portland: 10 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Calgary at Washington: 1 p.m., NHLN

Toronto at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY

Premiership: London at Exeter (Taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Champions League: TBA: 3 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United: 10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Watford at Everton: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia: 12 p.m., NBC

Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 1:30 p.m., ABC

NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., NBCSN

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped): 5 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Rutgers at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., BTN

Penn St. at Michigan St.: 2 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Ohio St. at Wisconsin: 4 p.m., BTN

Holy Cross at Northeastern: 4:30 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

UCLA at Stanford: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Alabama at South Carolina: 1 p.m., ESPNU

Florida St. at Duke: 2 p.m., ACCN

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M: 4 p.m., SECN

UCLA at Washington St.: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Pittsburgh at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN

Alabama at South Carolina: 12 p.m., SECN

Texas A&M at Mississippi St.: 2 p.m., SECN

Tennessee at LSU: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Stanford at Washington St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Duke at NC State: 4 p.m., ACCN

Ohio St. at Minnesota: 5 p.m., ESPNU

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas: 3 p.m., NBC

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.: 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped): 6 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped): 1:30 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS1

MLB BASEBALL

N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary): 7:30 p.m., TBS

NBA BASKETBALL

Boston at Houston: 7 p.m., NBATV and NBCSB

NFL FOOTBALL

NY Jets at New England: 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina at NY Giants: 1 p.m., FOX

Chicago at Tampa Bay: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis at San Francisco: 8:20 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

San Jose at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN

Detroit at Chicago: 7 p.m., NHLN

NY Islanders at Vegas: 10 p.m., NHLN

RODEO

PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Premiership: Wasps at Saracens (Taped): 12:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United: 9 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN

MLS: Houston at Austin FC: 5 p.m., ESPN

MLS: New England at Orlando City SC: 7:30 p.m., FS1

Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna: 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Moscow-WTA Final: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Moscow-WTA Final: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals: 9 a.m., TENNIS

Saturday

Football

Lee at Hoosac Valley: 1:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Frontier at Wahconah: 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Lee at Lenox: 11:30 a.m.

College Football

Williams at Bates: 1 p.m.

UMass at Florida State: Noon

College Soccer

Williams women at Bates: 11 a.m.

Williams men at Bates: 1:30 p.m.

Salem State at MCLA women: Noon

MCLA men at Salem State: 3 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Williams at Bates: Noon

College Volleyball

New England Challenge — Springfield at Williams: 11 a.m.

New England Challenge — MIT at Williams: 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

College Volleyball

MCLA vs. Mass-Dartmouth, Castleton at Castleton: 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Berkshire County Hall of Fame induction, at Berkshire Hills: 2 p.m.