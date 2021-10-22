Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 1:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., NBC
Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 4:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
BOXING
Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (Junior Lightweights), Atlanta: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Penn at Yale: 12 p.m., NESN
Illinois at Penn St.: 12 p.m., ABC
UMass at Florida St.: 12 p.m., ACCN
Wake Forest at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Oklahoma at Kansas: 12 p.m., ESPN
Cincinnati at Navy: 12 p.m., ESPN2
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Northwestern at Michigan: 12 p.m., FOX
Kansas St. at Texas Tech: 12 p.m., FS1
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas: 12 p.m., SECN
Wisconsin at Purdue: 3 p.m., BTN
Oregon at UCLA: 3:30 p.m., ABC
LSU at Mississippi: 3:30 p.m., CBS
W. Michigan at Toledo: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Clemson at Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Maryland at Minnesota: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.: 3:30 p.m., FOX
BYU at Washington St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Colorado at California: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Boston College at Louisville: 4 p.m., ACCN
East Carolina at Houston: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt: 4 p.m., SECN
San Diego St. at Air Force: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at Alabama: 7 p.m., ESPN
Nevada at Fresno St.: 7 p.m., FS2
Ohio St. at Indiana: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Georgia Tech at Virginia: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
NC State at Miami: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
West Virginia at TCU: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Southern Cal at Notre Dame: 7:30 p.m., NBC
Utah at Oregon St.: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N
South Carolina at Texas A&M: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Norfolk St. at Howard (Taped): 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Denver at Boston College: 7 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Penn St. at Wisconsin: 7 p.m., BTN
Purdue at Nebraska: 9 p.m., BTN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas: 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas: 10 p.m., NBCSN
FISHING
Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake, Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees, Grove, Okla.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.: 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped): 6 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan: 11:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights), Moscow: 3 p.m., SHO
MLB BASEBALL
N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6: 5 p.m., TBS
A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary): 8 p.m., FOX and FS1
NBA BASKETBALL
Miami at Indiana: 7 p.m., NBATV
Phoenix at Portland: 10 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Calgary at Washington: 1 p.m., NHLN
Toronto at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., NHLN
RUGBY
Premiership: London at Exeter (Taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Champions League: TBA: 3 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United: 10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Watford at Everton: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia: 12 p.m., NBC
Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 1:30 p.m., ABC
NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., NBCSN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped): 5 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Rutgers at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., BTN
Penn St. at Michigan St.: 2 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
Ohio St. at Wisconsin: 4 p.m., BTN
Holy Cross at Northeastern: 4:30 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
UCLA at Stanford: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Alabama at South Carolina: 1 p.m., ESPNU
Florida St. at Duke: 2 p.m., ACCN
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M: 4 p.m., SECN
UCLA at Washington St.: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Pittsburgh at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN
Alabama at South Carolina: 12 p.m., SECN
Texas A&M at Mississippi St.: 2 p.m., SECN
Tennessee at LSU: 3 p.m., ESPNU
Stanford at Washington St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Duke at NC State: 4 p.m., ACCN
Ohio St. at Minnesota: 5 p.m., ESPNU
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas: 3 p.m., NBC
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.: 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped): 6 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped): 1:30 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS1
MLB BASEBALL
N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary): 7:30 p.m., TBS
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Houston: 7 p.m., NBATV and NBCSB
NFL FOOTBALL
NY Jets at New England: 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina at NY Giants: 1 p.m., FOX
Chicago at Tampa Bay: 4:25 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis at San Francisco: 8:20 p.m., NBC
NHL HOCKEY
San Jose at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN
Detroit at Chicago: 7 p.m., NHLN
NY Islanders at Vegas: 10 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Premiership: Wasps at Saracens (Taped): 12:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United: 9 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN
MLS: Houston at Austin FC: 5 p.m., ESPN
MLS: New England at Orlando City SC: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna: 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Moscow-WTA Final: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Moscow-WTA Final: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals: 9 a.m., TENNIS
Saturday
Football
Lee at Hoosac Valley: 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Frontier at Wahconah: 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Lee at Lenox: 11:30 a.m.
College Football
Williams at Bates: 1 p.m.
UMass at Florida State: Noon
College Soccer
Williams women at Bates: 11 a.m.
Williams men at Bates: 1:30 p.m.
Salem State at MCLA women: Noon
MCLA men at Salem State: 3 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Williams at Bates: Noon
College Volleyball
New England Challenge — Springfield at Williams: 11 a.m.
New England Challenge — MIT at Williams: 3:30 p.m.
Sunday
College Volleyball
MCLA vs. Mass-Dartmouth, Castleton at Castleton: 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Berkshire County Hall of Fame induction, at Berkshire Hills: 2 p.m.