Schedule subject to change/blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide at North Melbourne: 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AFL Premiership, Essendon at Sydney: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Indiana St. at S. Illinois: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia at Tennessee: 5:30 p.m., SECN
Wake Forest at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska at Illinois: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Xavier at UConn: 7 p.m., FS1
Mississippi at LSU: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Alabama at Auburn: 8:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Big East Tournament, TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.: 12 p.m., FS2
Atlantic Coast Tournament, TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., ACCN
Big Ten Tournament, TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.: 2 p.m., BTN
Big 12 Tournament, TBD vs. Oklahoma, Semifinal, Oklahoma City: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Southeastern Tournament, TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.: 3 p.m., ESPN2
Big East Tournament, TBD, Semifinal, Rosemont, Ill.: 3 p.m., FS2
Atlantic Coast Tournament, TBD, Semifinal, Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Big Ten Tournament, TBD, Semifinal, East Lansing, Mich.: 5 p.m., BTN
Southeastern Tournament, TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.: 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Pac-12 Championships, Women’s Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore.: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Pac-12 Championships, Women’s 10K, Eugene, Ore.: 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Pac-12 Championships, Men’s 10K, Eugene, Ore.: 11:15 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
DP World Tour, The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.: 10:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS2
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
World Championship Group Stage, U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, Tampere, Finland: 9 a.m., NHLN
World Championship Group Stage, Germany vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki: 1 p.m., NHLN
World Championship Group Stage, Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland: 5 a.m. (Saturday), NHLN
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
NLL Western Conference Final: Colorado at San Diego, Game 1: 10 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 281 Main Card, Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights), London: 4 p.m., SHO
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Texas: 8 p.m., NESN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Boston at Milwaukee, Game 6: 7:40 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference Semifinal, Memphis at Golden State, Game 6: 10 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference First Round, NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 6: 7 p.m., TNT
Eastern Conference First Round, Florida at Washington, Game 6: 7:30 p.m., TBS
Western Conference First Round, Calgary at Dallas, Game 6: 9:30 p.m., TNT
RODEO
PBR, World Finals, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas: 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL, Brisbane at Manly-Warringah: 6 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL, OL Reign at Portland FC: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals: 6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.: 8 p.m., USA
High School Baseball
Monument Mountain at Belchertown: 4 p.m.
Wahconah at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.
Pittsfield at Pope Francis: 4:30 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Ludlow: 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Frontier at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Lee: 4:30 p.m.
Pittsfield at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
Drury at Hoosac Valley: 7 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Wahconah boys at Agawam: 4 p.m.
Hoosac Valley boys at Smith Voc: 4 p.m.
Pittsfield boys at Granby: 4 p.m.
Lenox boys at Monson: 5 p.m.