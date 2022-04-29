Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware: 10:30 a.m., FS1

Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped): 1 p.m., CBS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware: 1:30 p.m., FS1

AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver: 3 p.m., NBC

Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped): 9 p.m., CBSSN

BOXING

Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Alabama at South Carolina: 12 p.m., SECN

Boston College at Notre Dame: 1 p.m., ACCN

Miami at Georgia Tech: 4 p.m., ESPNU

TCU at Florida St.: 6 p.m., ACCN

Auburn at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN

Mississippi at Arkansas: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Santa Clara at San Diego: 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UMass Spring Game: 11:30 a.m., NESN

Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.: 12 p.m., BTN

Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis: 2 p.m., BTN

Washington Spring Game: From Seattle: 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N

California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.: 4:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Harvard at Yale: 2 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Maryland at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Brown at Harvard: 2 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Florida at LSU: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi St. at Kentucky: 3 p.m., SECN

Virginia at Louisville: 4 p.m., ACCN

Minnesota at Michigan: 4 p.m., BTN

Texas A&M at Missouri: 5 p.m., SECN

Oregon St. at Oregon: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa: 2 p.m., CBSSN

CURLING

World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Geneva (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF

FISHING

Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Grand Isle & Lake Venice, La.: 9 a.m., CBSSN

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn.: 4 p.m., CBSSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany: 8:30 a.m., NHLN

U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany: 12:30 p.m., NHLN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN2

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

LA Angels at Chicago White Sox: 4 p.m., FS1

Philadelphia at NY Mets: 7 p.m., FS1

Boston at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado (8 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

NFL FOOTBALL

The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas: 12 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFLN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United: 7:30 a.m., USA

Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa: 10 a.m., CNBC

Premier League: Burnley at Watford: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United: 12:30 p.m., NBC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City: 6:30 a.m., CNBC

SWIMMING

U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C.: 6 p.m., CNBC

TENNIS

Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia: 2 p.m., ESPN2

USFL FOOTBALL

Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX

Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.: 8 p.m., FOX

Sunday

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped): 11 a.m., FS1

IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: 1 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware: 3 p.m., FS1

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.: 3 p.m., NBC

MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Frontera, Spain (Taped): 6 p.m., CNBC

NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS1

BOWLING

PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped): 12 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kentucky at Florida: 12 p.m., SECN

Mississippi at Arkansas: 1 p.m., ESPN

Michigan at Purdue: 2 p.m., BTN

Mississippi St. at Missouri: 3 p.m., SECN

UC Irvine at Long Beach St.: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon St. at Utah: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Notre Dame at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ESPNU

North Carolina at Duke: 5:30 p.m.. ACCN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.: 1 p.m., ACCN

Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Virginia Tech at Boston College: 11 a.m., ACCN

Minnesota at Michigan: 12 p.m., BTN

Florida at LSU: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Houston at South Florida: 2 p.m., ESPNU

California at Arizona St.: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Tennessee at Mississippi: 6 p.m., SECN

Oregon St. at Oregon: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

Dartmouth at Harvard: 7 p.m., NESN

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Landshut, Germany: 8:30 a.m., NHLN

U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany: 12:30 p.m., NHLN

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Baltimore: 1 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (1 p.m.): 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN

Philadelphia at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN

Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1: 1 p.m., ABC

Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 7 (If Necessary): 3:30 p.m., ABC

RODEO

PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped): 2 p.m., CBS

PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Premiership: Wasps at London (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC: 7 a.m., CBSSN

Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan: 9 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Chelsea at Everton: 9 a.m., USA

Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United: 11:30 a.m., USA

Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese: 12 p.m., CBSSN

MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC: 4 p.m., ESPN

The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (Taped): 9 p.m., FS2

MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC: 10 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Round of 16: 6:50 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

USFL FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.: 2:30 p.m., USA

Saturday

High School Softball

Wahconah at Burr and Burton: 11 a.m.

Mount Greylock at Drury: 11 a.m.

McCann Tech at Hopkins Academy: 4 p.m.

High School Baseball

Westfield Tech at Lenox: 11 a.m.

Wahconah at Mount Greylock 1 p.m.

Lee at Drury: 1 p.m.

McCann Tech at Hopkins Academy: 1 p.m.

Taconic at Pittsfield: 1:30 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Springfield Central at Pittsfield boys: 11 a.m.

High School Track and Field

Pittsfield, Taconic at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.

College Baseball

Fitchburg State at MCLA (2): Noon

Williams at Amherst (2): 1 p.m.

College Softball

Hamilton at Williams (2): Noon

Fitchburg State at MCLA (2): Noon

College Lacrosse

Salem State at MCLA women: 5 p.m.

Sunday

High School Baseball

Monument Mountain at Mount Everett: 1 p.m.

Road Races

Dalton CRA May Day Races, at Nessacus: 9 a.m.