Saturday
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware: 10:30 a.m., FS1
Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped): 1 p.m., CBS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware: 1:30 p.m., FS1
AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver: 3 p.m., NBC
Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped): 9 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Alabama at South Carolina: 12 p.m., SECN
Boston College at Notre Dame: 1 p.m., ACCN
Miami at Georgia Tech: 4 p.m., ESPNU
TCU at Florida St.: 6 p.m., ACCN
Auburn at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN
Mississippi at Arkansas: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Santa Clara at San Diego: 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UMass Spring Game: 11:30 a.m., NESN
Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.: 12 p.m., BTN
Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis: 2 p.m., BTN
Washington Spring Game: From Seattle: 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N
California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.: 4:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Harvard at Yale: 2 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Maryland at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Brown at Harvard: 2 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Florida at LSU: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi St. at Kentucky: 3 p.m., SECN
Virginia at Louisville: 4 p.m., ACCN
Minnesota at Michigan: 4 p.m., BTN
Texas A&M at Missouri: 5 p.m., SECN
Oregon St. at Oregon: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa: 2 p.m., CBSSN
CURLING
World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Geneva (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF
FISHING
Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Grand Isle & Lake Venice, La.: 9 a.m., CBSSN
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn.: 4 p.m., CBSSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany: 8:30 a.m., NHLN
U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany: 12:30 p.m., NHLN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN2
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
LA Angels at Chicago White Sox: 4 p.m., FS1
Philadelphia at NY Mets: 7 p.m., FS1
Boston at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado (8 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
NFL FOOTBALL
The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas: 12 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United: 7:30 a.m., USA
Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa: 10 a.m., CNBC
Premier League: Burnley at Watford: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United: 12:30 p.m., NBC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City: 6:30 a.m., CNBC
SWIMMING
U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C.: 6 p.m., CNBC
TENNIS
Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia: 2 p.m., ESPN2
USFL FOOTBALL
Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX
Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.: 8 p.m., FOX
Sunday
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped): 11 a.m., FS1
IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.: 1 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware: 3 p.m., FS1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.: 3 p.m., NBC
MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Frontera, Spain (Taped): 6 p.m., CNBC
NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped): 7 p.m., FS1
BOWLING
PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped): 12 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kentucky at Florida: 12 p.m., SECN
Mississippi at Arkansas: 1 p.m., ESPN
Michigan at Purdue: 2 p.m., BTN
Mississippi St. at Missouri: 3 p.m., SECN
UC Irvine at Long Beach St.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon St. at Utah: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Notre Dame at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ESPNU
North Carolina at Duke: 5:30 p.m.. ACCN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.: 1 p.m., ACCN
Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Virginia Tech at Boston College: 11 a.m., ACCN
Minnesota at Michigan: 12 p.m., BTN
Florida at LSU: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Houston at South Florida: 2 p.m., ESPNU
California at Arizona St.: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
Tennessee at Mississippi: 6 p.m., SECN
Oregon St. at Oregon: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
Dartmouth at Harvard: 7 p.m., NESN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Landshut, Germany: 8:30 a.m., NHLN
U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany: 12:30 p.m., NHLN
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Baltimore: 1 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (1 p.m.): 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
Philadelphia at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN
Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1: 1 p.m., ABC
Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 7 (If Necessary): 3:30 p.m., ABC
RODEO
PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped): 2 p.m., CBS
PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Premiership: Wasps at London (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC: 7 a.m., CBSSN
Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan: 9 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Chelsea at Everton: 9 a.m., USA
Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United: 11:30 a.m., USA
Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese: 12 p.m., CBSSN
MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC: 4 p.m., ESPN
The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (Taped): 9 p.m., FS2
MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC: 10 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Round of 16: 6:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.: 2:30 p.m., USA
Saturday
High School Softball
Wahconah at Burr and Burton: 11 a.m.
Mount Greylock at Drury: 11 a.m.
McCann Tech at Hopkins Academy: 4 p.m.
High School Baseball
Westfield Tech at Lenox: 11 a.m.
Wahconah at Mount Greylock 1 p.m.
Lee at Drury: 1 p.m.
McCann Tech at Hopkins Academy: 1 p.m.
Taconic at Pittsfield: 1:30 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Springfield Central at Pittsfield boys: 11 a.m.
High School Track and Field
Pittsfield, Taconic at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Fitchburg State at MCLA (2): Noon
Williams at Amherst (2): 1 p.m.
College Softball
Hamilton at Williams (2): Noon
Fitchburg State at MCLA (2): Noon
College Lacrosse
Salem State at MCLA women: 5 p.m.
Sunday
High School Baseball
Monument Mountain at Mount Everett: 1 p.m.
Road Races
Dalton CRA May Day Races, at Nessacus: 9 a.m.