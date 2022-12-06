On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
CHL Hockey
EV Zug at Mountfield HK: 11:30 a.m. NHLN
College Basketball (Men's)
Michigan State at Penn State: 6:30 p.m., BTN
DePaul at St. John's: 6:30 p.m., FS1
Siena at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., FS2
Cornell at Miami: 7 p.m.: NESN-Plus
Penn at Villanova: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Navy at West Virginia: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN
Dayton at Virginia Tech: 8 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska at Indiana: 8:30 p.m., BTN
Manhattan at Providence: 8:30 p.m., FS1
Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall: 8:30 p.m, FS2
Towson at Clemson: 9 p.m., NESN-Plus
UConn at Florida: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona State at SMU: 9 p.m., ESPNU
Northern Kentucky at Washington State: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt: 9 p.m., SECN
Cal State-Fullerton at USC: 11 p.m., PAC-12N
College Basketball (Women's)
Virginia Tech at Boston College: 6 p.m., ACCN
Iowa State at Iowa: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
DP World Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round: 5 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
NBA
Atlanta at New York: 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Boston at Phoenix: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Buffalo at Columbus: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Boston at Colorado: 9 p.m., NESN
NY Rangers at Vegas: 10 p.m., TNT
Daily Calendar
College Basketball
Smith at Williams women: 7 p.m.