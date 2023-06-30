Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 10:25 a.m., ESPN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 11 a.m., USA

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 12 p.m., USA

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 1:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 2:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 5 p.m., USA

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 2: 3’s Company vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Tri-State, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, Dallas: 1 p.m., CBS

BOXING

Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy (Heavyweights), Toledo, Ohio: 10 p.m., ESPN

CFL FOOTBALL

Winnipeg at Montreal: 7 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain: 8 a.m., NBC

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain: 2 a.m. (Sunday), USA

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped): 1 p.m., CW

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.: 2 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1:30 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 8 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, San Diego: 4 p.m., ESPNU

World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, San Diego: 7 p.m., ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov (Middleweights), Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at St. Louis: 2 p.m., FS1

Boston at Toronto: 3 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at Seattle: 7 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Detroit at Colorado (9 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: Redcliffe at Brisbane: 5:30 a.m., FS2

MLR: Old Glory DC at New England: 5:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, Houston: 7:30 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Canada, Group D, Houston: 10 p.m., FS1

USL Championship: Memphis 901 FC at Phoenix Rising: 11 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

International Friendly: England vs. Portugal, Keynes, England (Taped): 5 p.m., CBSSN

NWSL: Kansas City at Portland: 10 p.m., CBSSN

SWIMMING

U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped): 1 p.m., NBC

U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis: 7 p.m., PEACOCK

TENNIS

Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals: 7:30 a.m., TENNIS

Mallorca-ATP Final: 12 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC

USFL FOOTBALL

2023 USFL Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham, Canton, Ohio: 8 p.m., NBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ABC

Minnesota at Phoenix: 10 p.m., NBATV

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 8:55 a.m., ESPN

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia: 11 a.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia: 12 p.m., CBSSN

NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: 2 p.m., USA

NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 5:30 p.m., NBC

AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped): 2 a.m. (Monday), CNBC

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped): 2 a.m. (Monday), USA

MLB BASEBALL

Minnesota at Baltimore: 12:05 p.m., PEACOCK

Boston at Toronto: 1:30 p.m., MLBN and NESN

Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN

2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show: 5:30 p.m., ESPN

San Francisco at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN

San Francisco at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped): 1 p.m., CW

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.: 2 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., CBS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters: 7 p.m., ESPNU

RUGBY (MEN’S)

MLR: Seattle at San Diego: 6 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United: 4 p.m., FOX

CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Charlotte, N.C.: 7 p.m., FOX

CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Group A, Santa Clara, Calif.: 7 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, Charlotte, N.C.: 9 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.: 9:30 p.m., FS1

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up Show, Berlin (Taped): 1 p.m., ABC

SWIMMING

U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped): 12 p.m., NBC

U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden: 12 p.m., CNBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

Washington at Dallas: 3 p.m., ABC

New York at Seattle: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday

Little League Baseball

Don Gleason District I Age 8-10 Tournament

Dalton-Hinsdale vs. Pittsfield National, Clapp Park, Pittsfield: Noon

Pittsfield American vs. Great Barrington, Clapp Park, Pittsfield: 2 p.m.

American Legion Baseball

West Springfield seniors at North Adams: 10 a.m.

Westfield juniors at North Adams: 1 p.m.

Futures League Baseball

Pittsfield at New Britain: 6:35 p.m.

NECBL Baseball

North Adams at Danbury (2): 4 p.m.

Sunday

Little League Baseball

Don Gleason District I Age 8-10 Tournament

Dalton-Hinsdale vs. Pittsfield American, Clapp Park, Pittsfield: Noon

Pittsfield National vs. Great Barrington, Clapp Park, Pittsfield: 2 p.m.

American Legion Baseball

Greenfield juniors at Pittsfield: 1:30 p.m.

Futures League Baseball

Westfield at Pittsfield: 4:05 p.m.

NECBL Baseball

Bristol at North Adams: 5 p.m.

Monday

Little League Baseball

Don Gleason District I Age 10-12 Tournament

Adams-Cheshire vs. Great Barrington, Deming Park, Pittsfield: 5:30 p.m.

Pittsfield National vs. Pittsfield American, Chamberlain Park, Dalton: 5:30 p.m.

NECBL Baseball

North Adams at Keene (2): 5 p.m.