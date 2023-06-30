Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 10:25 a.m., ESPN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 11 a.m., USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 12 p.m., USA
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 1:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 2:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 5 p.m., USA
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 2: 3’s Company vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Tri-State, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, Dallas: 1 p.m., CBS
BOXING
Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy (Heavyweights), Toledo, Ohio: 10 p.m., ESPN
CFL FOOTBALL
Winnipeg at Montreal: 7 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain: 8 a.m., NBC
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain: 2 a.m. (Sunday), USA
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped): 1 p.m., CW
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.: 2 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1:30 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 8 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, San Diego: 4 p.m., ESPNU
World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, San Diego: 7 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov (Middleweights), Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at St. Louis: 2 p.m., FS1
Boston at Toronto: 3 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at Seattle: 7 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Detroit at Colorado (9 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Redcliffe at Brisbane: 5:30 a.m., FS2
MLR: Old Glory DC at New England: 5:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, Houston: 7:30 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Canada, Group D, Houston: 10 p.m., FS1
USL Championship: Memphis 901 FC at Phoenix Rising: 11 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
International Friendly: England vs. Portugal, Keynes, England (Taped): 5 p.m., CBSSN
NWSL: Kansas City at Portland: 10 p.m., CBSSN
SWIMMING
U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped): 1 p.m., NBC
U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis: 7 p.m., PEACOCK
TENNIS
Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals: 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
Mallorca-ATP Final: 12 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
USFL FOOTBALL
2023 USFL Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham, Canton, Ohio: 8 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ABC
Minnesota at Phoenix: 10 p.m., NBATV
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 8:55 a.m., ESPN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia: 11 a.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia: 12 p.m., CBSSN
NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: 2 p.m., USA
NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race, Chicago: 5:30 p.m., NBC
AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped): 2 a.m. (Monday), CNBC
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped): 2 a.m. (Monday), USA
MLB BASEBALL
Minnesota at Baltimore: 12:05 p.m., PEACOCK
Boston at Toronto: 1:30 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show: 5:30 p.m., ESPN
San Francisco at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN
San Francisco at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped): 1 p.m., CW
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.: 2 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., CBS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters: 7 p.m., ESPNU
RUGBY (MEN’S)
MLR: Seattle at San Diego: 6 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United: 4 p.m., FOX
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Charlotte, N.C.: 7 p.m., FOX
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Group A, Santa Clara, Calif.: 7 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, Charlotte, N.C.: 9 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.: 9:30 p.m., FS1
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up Show, Berlin (Taped): 1 p.m., ABC
SWIMMING
U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped): 12 p.m., NBC
U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden: 12 p.m., CNBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Dallas: 3 p.m., ABC
New York at Seattle: 6 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday
Little League Baseball
Don Gleason District I Age 8-10 Tournament
Dalton-Hinsdale vs. Pittsfield National, Clapp Park, Pittsfield: Noon
Pittsfield American vs. Great Barrington, Clapp Park, Pittsfield: 2 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
West Springfield seniors at North Adams: 10 a.m.
Westfield juniors at North Adams: 1 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at New Britain: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL Baseball
North Adams at Danbury (2): 4 p.m.
Sunday
Little League Baseball
Don Gleason District I Age 8-10 Tournament
Dalton-Hinsdale vs. Pittsfield American, Clapp Park, Pittsfield: Noon
Pittsfield National vs. Great Barrington, Clapp Park, Pittsfield: 2 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Greenfield juniors at Pittsfield: 1:30 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Westfield at Pittsfield: 4:05 p.m.
NECBL Baseball
Bristol at North Adams: 5 p.m.
Monday
Little League Baseball
Don Gleason District I Age 10-12 Tournament
Adams-Cheshire vs. Great Barrington, Deming Park, Pittsfield: 5:30 p.m.
Pittsfield National vs. Pittsfield American, Chamberlain Park, Dalton: 5:30 p.m.
NECBL Baseball
North Adams at Keene (2): 5 p.m.