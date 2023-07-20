Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Western at Essendon: 5:30 a.m., FS2

AFL: West Coast at Carlton: 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AFL: Collingwood at Port Adelaide: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 7:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 10:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 1:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 3:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Pocono ARCA 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 6 p.m., FS1

CRICKET

MLC: Seattle vs. Texas, Morrisville, N.C.: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 107 miles, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, France: 7:05 a.m., PEACOCK

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 107 miles, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, France (Taped): 2 a.m. (Saturday), USA

GOLF

DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England: 4 a.m., USA

Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Second Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain: 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.: 5 p.m., GOLF

USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Semifinals, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped): 8 p.m., GOLF

DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England: 5 a.m. (Saturday), USA

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs: 2:20 p.m., APPLETV+

San Diego at Detroit: 6:40 p.m., APPLETV+

NY Mets at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN and NESN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle: 3:25 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC: 10 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand: 3:30 a.m., FS1

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Vietnam, Group E, Auckland, New Zealand: 9 p.m., FOX

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand: 3 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Haiti, Group D, Brisbane, Australia: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FOX

TBT BASKETBALL

TBT Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

TBT Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.: 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals: 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

New York at Washington: 7 p.m., ION

X GAMES

X Games 2023: Finals — Day 1, Ventura, Calif.: 9 p.m., ESPN

New England Babe Ruth 13-15 Tournament

Capital Area (Maine) vs. Warwick (R.I.), Wahconah Park: 9:30 a.m. Kingswood (N.H.) vs. Westfield, Deming Park 10 a.m. Braintree. vs. Norwalk (Conn.), Wahconah Park: Noon Lyndon (Vt.) vs. Pittsfield, Deming Park: 12:30 p.m.

Babe Ruth Baseball

New England Regional 13s; Pittsfield vs. Maine, at Rochester, N.H.: 10 a.m.

New England Regional 14s; Pittsfield vs. Rhode Island, at North Providence, R.I.: 4 p.m.

Futures League Baseball

Nashua at Pittsfield (2): 6 p.m.

NECBL Baseball

North Adams at Sanford (2): 4 p.m.

Golf

Invitational Four-Ball, at Wyantenuck Country Club: 8 a.m.