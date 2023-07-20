Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Western at Essendon: 5:30 a.m., FS2
AFL: West Coast at Carlton: 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AFL: Collingwood at Port Adelaide: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 7:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 10:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 1:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 3:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Pocono ARCA 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 6 p.m., FS1
CRICKET
MLC: Seattle vs. Texas, Morrisville, N.C.: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 107 miles, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, France: 7:05 a.m., PEACOCK
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 107 miles, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, France (Taped): 2 a.m. (Saturday), USA
GOLF
DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England: 4 a.m., USA
Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Second Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.: 5 p.m., GOLF
USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Semifinals, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped): 8 p.m., GOLF
DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England: 5 a.m. (Saturday), USA
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs: 2:20 p.m., APPLETV+
San Diego at Detroit: 6:40 p.m., APPLETV+
NY Mets at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN and NESN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle: 3:25 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC: 10 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand: 3:30 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Vietnam, Group E, Auckland, New Zealand: 9 p.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand: 3 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Haiti, Group D, Brisbane, Australia: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FOX
TBT BASKETBALL
TBT Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
TBT Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals: 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Washington: 7 p.m., ION
X GAMES
X Games 2023: Finals — Day 1, Ventura, Calif.: 9 p.m., ESPN
New England Babe Ruth 13-15 Tournament
Capital Area (Maine) vs. Warwick (R.I.), Wahconah Park: 9:30 a.m. Kingswood (N.H.) vs. Westfield, Deming Park 10 a.m. Braintree. vs. Norwalk (Conn.), Wahconah Park: Noon Lyndon (Vt.) vs. Pittsfield, Deming Park: 12:30 p.m.
Babe Ruth Baseball
New England Regional 13s; Pittsfield vs. Maine, at Rochester, N.H.: 10 a.m.
New England Regional 14s; Pittsfield vs. Rhode Island, at North Providence, R.I.: 4 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Nashua at Pittsfield (2): 6 p.m.
NECBL Baseball
North Adams at Sanford (2): 4 p.m.
Golf
Invitational Four-Ball, at Wyantenuck Country Club: 8 a.m.