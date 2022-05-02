Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Charlotte at North Carolina: 7 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at Vanderbilt: 7 p.m., SECN

Grand Canyon at Arizona: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty at Virginia Tech: 5 p.m., ACCN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR LA Angels at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN

LA Angels at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

San Francisco at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., TBS

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 2: 7 p.m., TNT

Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 2: 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 1: 7 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 1: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 1: 10 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Villarreal, Semifinal Leg 2 (Taped): 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

High School Baseball

Monument Mountain at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.

Pope Francis at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Hoosac Valley at Ludlow: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Ware: 4:30 p.m.

Lee at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.

Greenfield at Wahconah: 6 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

St. Mary’s at McCann Tech boys: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock girls at Pope Francis: 4:30 p.m.

Granby at Wahconah girls: 5 p.m.

West Springfield at Wahconah boys: 6:30 p.m.