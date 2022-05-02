Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Charlotte at North Carolina: 7 p.m., ACCN
Louisville at Vanderbilt: 7 p.m., SECN
Grand Canyon at Arizona: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Liberty at Virginia Tech: 5 p.m., ACCN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR LA Angels at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN
LA Angels at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
San Francisco at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., TBS
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 2: 7 p.m., TNT
Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 2: 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 1: 7 p.m., ESPN
Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 1: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 1: 10 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Villarreal, Semifinal Leg 2 (Taped): 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
High School Baseball
Monument Mountain at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.
Pope Francis at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Hoosac Valley at Ludlow: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett at Ware: 4:30 p.m.
Lee at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
Greenfield at Wahconah: 6 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
St. Mary’s at McCann Tech boys: 4:30 p.m.
Mount Greylock girls at Pope Francis: 4:30 p.m.
Granby at Wahconah girls: 5 p.m.
West Springfield at Wahconah boys: 6:30 p.m.