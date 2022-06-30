Schedule subject to change /blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton: 5:30 a.m., FS2
AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England: 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
Formula 1, Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England: 10:55 a.m., ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.: 5:30 p.m., USA
CYCLING
UCI, The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial — 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark: 9:30 a.m., USA
GOLF
DP World Tour, The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
GEICO National Championship Tournament, TBD, Final, Baton Rouge, La.: 8 p.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
Nike National Showcase, TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.: 1 p.m., ESPNU
Nike National Showcase, TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Nike National Showcase, TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)
Nike National Showcase, TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL 6 Main Card, Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlanta: 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Tampa Bay at Toronto (3 p.m.): 2 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Chicago: 2 p.m., NESN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras: 6 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF U-20 Championship, U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras: 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA, Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 11 a.m., ESPN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at Dallas: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Las Vegas at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NBATV
Futures League
Westfield at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at Valley: 6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Sheffield Seniors at Belchertown: 5:45 p.m.