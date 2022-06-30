Schedule subject to change /blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton: 5:30 a.m., FS2

AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England: 7:55 a.m., ESPNU

Formula 1, Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England: 10:55 a.m., ESPNU

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.: 5:30 p.m., USA

CYCLING

UCI, The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial — 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark: 9:30 a.m., USA

GOLF

DP World Tour, The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.: 3 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

GEICO National Championship Tournament, TBD, Final, Baton Rouge, La.: 8 p.m., ESPNU

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

Nike National Showcase, TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.: 1 p.m., ESPNU

Nike National Showcase, TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Nike National Showcase, TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.: 7 p.m., ESPNU

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)

Nike National Showcase, TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.: 6 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL 6 Main Card, Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlanta: 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Tampa Bay at Toronto (3 p.m.): 2 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Chicago: 2 p.m., NESN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras: 6 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF U-20 Championship, U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras: 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA, Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 11 a.m., ESPN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Dallas: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Las Vegas at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NBATV

Futures League

Westfield at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.

NECBL

North Adams at Valley: 6:35 p.m.

American Legion Baseball

Sheffield Seniors at Belchertown: 5:45 p.m.