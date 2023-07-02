Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

CFL FOOTBALL

B.C. at Toronto: 7 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 115 miles, Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain to Bayonne, France: 8 a.m., USA

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 115 miles, Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain to Bayonne, France (Taped): 2 a.m. (Tuesday), USA

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee: 2 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami OR Cincinnati at Washington (6 p.m.): 6:30 p.m., MLBN

LA Angels at San Diego: 9:30 p.m., FS1

NBA BASKETBALL

Summer League: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Sacramento, Calif.: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City: 7 p.m., NBATV

Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Sacramento, Calif.: 8 p.m., ESPN

Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah: 9 p.m., NBATV

Summer League: Golden State at Sacramento: 10 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London: 1 p.m., ESPN

Little League Baseball

Don Gleason District I Age 10-12 Tournament

Adams-Cheshire vs. Great Barrington, Deming Park, Pittsfield: 5:30 p.m.

Pittsfield National vs. Pittsfield American, Chamberlain Park, Dalton: 5:30 p.m.

NECBL Baseball

North Adams at Keene (2): 5 p.m.