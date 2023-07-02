Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
CFL FOOTBALL
B.C. at Toronto: 7 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 115 miles, Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain to Bayonne, France: 8 a.m., USA
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 115 miles, Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain to Bayonne, France (Taped): 2 a.m. (Tuesday), USA
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee: 2 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami OR Cincinnati at Washington (6 p.m.): 6:30 p.m., MLBN
LA Angels at San Diego: 9:30 p.m., FS1
NBA BASKETBALL
Summer League: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Sacramento, Calif.: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City: 7 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Sacramento, Calif.: 8 p.m., ESPN
Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah: 9 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: Golden State at Sacramento: 10 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London: 1 p.m., ESPN
Little League Baseball
Don Gleason District I Age 10-12 Tournament
Adams-Cheshire vs. Great Barrington, Deming Park, Pittsfield: 5:30 p.m.
Pittsfield National vs. Pittsfield American, Chamberlain Park, Dalton: 5:30 p.m.
NECBL Baseball
North Adams at Keene (2): 5 p.m.