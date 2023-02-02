On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
College Basketball (Men's)
Yale at Harvard: 5 p.m., ESPNU
Eastern Michigan at Ball State: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
VCU at Saint Louis: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Fairfield at Quinnipiac: 7 p.m,. ESPNU
Kent State at Akron: 9 p.m., ESPNU
Boise State at San Diego State: 9 p.m., FS1
Air Force at Nevada: 11 p.m., CBSSN
Fresno State at UNLV: 11 p.m., FS1
College Basketball (Women's)
Utah at Oregon State: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
Arizona at UCLA: 11 p.m,. PAC-12N
College Gymnastics (Women's)
Kentucky at Missouri: 6 p.m., SECN
Auburn at Alabama: 7:30 p.m., SECN
UCLA at Utah: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia at LSU: 9 p.m,. SECN
College Hockey (Men's)
Boston College at UMass Lowell: 7 p.m., NESN
UMass at Providence: 7 p.m., NESN-Plus
Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
College Wrestling
North Carolina at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., ACCN
Penn State at Ohio State: 7 p.m, BTN
Iowa at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN
Golf
DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Second Round: 3:30 a.m, GOLF
PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF
DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round: 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
NBA
Phoenix at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSB, NBATV
NHL
NHL All-Star Skills Competition: 7 p.m., ESPN
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League, Fulham at Chelsea: 3 p.m., USA
Tennis
Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals: 11:30 a.m, TENNIS
Daily Calendar
Ice Hockey
McCann Tech at Belchertown: 8:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Taconic at Northampton: 6 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Mount Greylock: 7 p.m.
Lenox at Mahar: 7 p.m.
McCann Tech at Southwick: 7 p.m.
East Longmeadow at Pittsfield: 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Westfield Tech at Mount Everett: 6:30 p.m.
Monson at Monument Mountain: 7 p.m.
Wahconah at Belchertown: 7 p.m.
East Longmeadow at Taconic: 7 p.m.
Pittsfield at Agawam: 7 p.m.
Hopkins Academy at Drury: 7 p.m.
Ludlow at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.
College Basketball
Trinity at Williams women: 7 p.m.
Williams men at Trinity: 7 p.m.
College Hockey
Williams men at Trinity: 7 p.m.
Trinity at Williams women: 7 p.m.