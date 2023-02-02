On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

College Basketball (Men's)

Yale at Harvard: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at Ball State: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

VCU at Saint Louis: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Fairfield at Quinnipiac: 7 p.m,. ESPNU

Kent State at Akron: 9 p.m., ESPNU

Boise State at San Diego State: 9 p.m., FS1

Air Force at Nevada: 11 p.m., CBSSN

Fresno State at UNLV: 11 p.m., FS1

College Basketball (Women's)

Utah at Oregon State: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

Arizona at UCLA: 11 p.m,. PAC-12N

College Gymnastics (Women's)

Kentucky at Missouri: 6 p.m., SECN

Auburn at Alabama: 7:30 p.m., SECN

UCLA at Utah: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia at LSU: 9 p.m,. SECN

College Hockey (Men's)

Boston College at UMass Lowell: 7 p.m., NESN

UMass at Providence: 7 p.m., NESN-Plus

Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

College Wrestling

North Carolina at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., ACCN

Penn State at Ohio State: 7 p.m, BTN

Iowa at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN

Golf

DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Second Round: 3:30 a.m, GOLF

PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF

DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round: 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

NBA

Phoenix at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSB, NBATV

NHL

NHL All-Star Skills Competition: 7 p.m., ESPN

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League, Fulham at Chelsea: 3 p.m., USA

Tennis

Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals: 11:30 a.m, TENNIS

Daily Calendar

Ice Hockey

McCann Tech at Belchertown: 8:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Taconic at Northampton: 6 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Mount Greylock: 7 p.m.

Lenox at Mahar: 7 p.m.

McCann Tech at Southwick: 7 p.m.

East Longmeadow at Pittsfield: 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Westfield Tech at Mount Everett: 6:30 p.m.

Monson at Monument Mountain: 7 p.m.

Wahconah at Belchertown: 7 p.m.

East Longmeadow at Taconic: 7 p.m.

Pittsfield at Agawam: 7 p.m.

Hopkins Academy at Drury: 7 p.m.

Ludlow at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Trinity at Williams women: 7 p.m.

Williams men at Trinity: 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Williams men at Trinity: 7 p.m.

Trinity at Williams women: 7 p.m.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 