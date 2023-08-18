Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda: 5 a.m., FS2
AFL: West Coast at Western: 11 p.m., FS2
AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle: 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.: 12:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.: 3:30 p.m., USA
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Enemies AND Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, Semifinals, Washington: 1 p.m., CBS
CFL FOOTBALL
Montreal at Ottawa: 7 p.m., CBSSN
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 12 p.m., FOX
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.: 3 p.m., CBS
USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta: 4 p.m., GOLF
USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.: 4 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 3 p.m., FOX
Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 6 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 12 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 2 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 4 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 6 p.m., ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 292 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Boston: 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., FS1 and NESN
Milwaukee at Texas: 4 p.m., FS1
Regional Coverage: NY Mets at St. Louis OR Seattle at Houston: 7 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 11 p.m., MLBN
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit: 1 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: Miami at Houston: 4 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis: 7 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: Dallas at Seattle: 10 p.m., NFLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers, Second Round: 7:25 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool: 10 a.m., USA
Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund: 12 p.m., ABC
Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone: 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN
USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia: 4 a.m., FOX
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols, Rosemont, Ill.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander, Rosemont, Ill.: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals: 11 a.m., TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Final: 6 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary: 4:30 a.m., CNBC
World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary: 1 p.m., CNBC
World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary: 2:30 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ABC
_____
Sunday
AUTO RACING
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands: 10 a.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands: 11 a.m., CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped): 1 p.m., FS1
FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria (Taped): 1:30 p.m., CNBC
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.: 2 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.: 3 p.m., USA
NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.: 4 p.m., FOX
Pro Motocross Championship: The Buds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped): 2 a.m. (Monday), CNBC
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif.: 4 p.m., ESPN2
CFL FOOTBALL
B.C. at Saskatchewan: 7 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Drexel at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., ACCN
Georgia at Southern Cal: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Portland at UCLA: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
FIBA BASKETBALL
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 12 p.m., FOX
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland: 6 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.: 2 p.m., CBS
USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta: 4 p.m., GOLF
USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.: 4 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 9 a.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 11 a.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 2 p.m., ABC
MLB BASEBALL
Seattle at Houston: 1:05 p.m., PEACOCK
Boston at NY Yankees: 1:30 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN
Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast): 7 p.m., ESPN2
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers: 7:05 p.m., NFLN
RODEO
PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS
PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn.: 3 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa: 9 a.m., USA
Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United: 11:30 a.m., USA
MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati: 7:30 p.m., FS1
MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC: 9:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney: 6 a.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney (Taped): 2 p.m., FOX
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill.: 2 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final: 2 p.m., TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final: 4:30 p.m., TENNIS
Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds: 7 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary: 3:30 a.m., 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 10:30 a.m. CNBC
World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary: 12 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at Washington: 3 p.m., NBATV
Connecticut at Chicago: 5 p.m., NBATV
Seattle at Minnesota: 7 p.m., NBATV
DAILY CALENDAR
Saturday
Adult Baseball
20 Finals; Kraken at River Monsters, at Dalton Legion: 10 a.m.
33 Finals; Thunder at Freight, at Joe Wolfe: 10 a.m.
Boxing
Pandemonium at the Palladium; Steve Sumpter vs. James Perkins: 7:30 p.m.
Water Festival
Swimming, paddling, rowing, at Onota Lake: 8 a.m.
Truly Independent Wrestling
Beat the Heat, at North Adams YMCA: 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Little Brown Jug, at Wahconah Country Club: 7 a.m.
Sunday
Adult Baseball
20 Finals; River Monsters at Kraken, at Hoosac Valley: 10 a.m.
33 Finals; Freight at Thunder, at Dalton Legion: 10 a.m.
Golf
Little Brown Jug, at Wahconah Country Club: 7 a.m.