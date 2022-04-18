Schedule subject to change/blackouts

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

• Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped): 8 a.m., NBATV

• Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped): 12 p.m., NBATV

• Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town: 1:30 p.m., NBATV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Kentucky at Louisville: 5 p.m., ACCN

• Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M: 7 p.m., SECN

• Campbell at North Carolina: 8 p.m., ACCN

• BYU at Utah: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

• Arizona at Creighton: 9 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

• Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Michigan at Michigan St.: 6 p.m., BTN

• UC Davis at California: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF

MLB BASEBALL

• Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN, NESN

• Atlanta at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., TBS

NBA BASKETBALL

• Eastern Conference First Round, Atlanta at Miami, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round, Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2: 8:30 p.m., NBATV

• Western Conference First Round, New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

• Los Angeles at Anaheim: 10 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• The German Cup, SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Coppa Italia, AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2: 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Premier League, Manchester United at Liverpool: 3 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 4 a.m., TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

High School Softball

• Frontier at Taconic: 1 p.m.

• Westfield Tech at Lee: 4 p.m.

• Monument Mountain at Smith: 4 p.m.

• Turners Falls at Mount Greylock: 4:15 p.m.

• Greenfield at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.

High School Baseball

• Agawam at Taconic: 1 p.m.

• Monument Mountain at Ludlow: 4 p.m.

• Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

• Chicopee at Lee girls: 4 p.m.

• Agawam at Wahconah: 4 p.m.

• Smith Vocational at Hoosac Valley boys: 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

• MCLA men at Northern Vermont-Lyndon: 3:30 p.m.

• Westfield State at MCLA women: 5 p.m.

• Williams men at MIT: 6 p.m.

