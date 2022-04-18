Schedule subject to change/blackouts
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
• Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped): 8 a.m., NBATV
• Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped): 12 p.m., NBATV
• Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town: 1:30 p.m., NBATV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Kentucky at Louisville: 5 p.m., ACCN
• Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M: 7 p.m., SECN
• Campbell at North Carolina: 8 p.m., ACCN
• BYU at Utah: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• Arizona at Creighton: 9 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
• Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Michigan at Michigan St.: 6 p.m., BTN
• UC Davis at California: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB BASEBALL
• Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN, NESN
• Atlanta at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., TBS
NBA BASKETBALL
• Eastern Conference First Round, Atlanta at Miami, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round, Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2: 8:30 p.m., NBATV
• Western Conference First Round, New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
• Los Angeles at Anaheim: 10 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• The German Cup, SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Coppa Italia, AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2: 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Premier League, Manchester United at Liverpool: 3 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 4 a.m., TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS
High School Softball
• Frontier at Taconic: 1 p.m.
• Westfield Tech at Lee: 4 p.m.
• Monument Mountain at Smith: 4 p.m.
• Turners Falls at Mount Greylock: 4:15 p.m.
• Greenfield at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.
High School Baseball
• Agawam at Taconic: 1 p.m.
• Monument Mountain at Ludlow: 4 p.m.
• Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
• Chicopee at Lee girls: 4 p.m.
• Agawam at Wahconah: 4 p.m.
• Smith Vocational at Hoosac Valley boys: 6 p.m.
College Lacrosse
• MCLA men at Northern Vermont-Lyndon: 3:30 p.m.
• Westfield State at MCLA women: 5 p.m.
• Williams men at MIT: 6 p.m.