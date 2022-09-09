Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Collingwood, Semifinal: 5 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 9:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., USA
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.: 8 p.m., FS2
BASKETBALL
2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: 7 p.m., NBATV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ohio at Penn St.: 12 p.m., ABC
Southern Miss. at Miami: 12 p.m., ACCN
Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota: 12 p.m., BTN
UTSA at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
South Carolina at Arkansas: 12 p.m., ESPN
Missouri at Kansas St.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
North Carolina at Georgia St.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at Texas: 12 p.m., FOX
Duke at Northwestern: 12 p.m., FS1
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt: 12 p.m., SECN
S. Utah at Utah: 1:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Marshall at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC
Tennessee at Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Furman at Clemson: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Colorado at Air Force: 3:30 p.m., CBS
Memphis at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Appalachian St. at Texas A&M: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Washington St. at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers: 4 p.m., BTN
Virginia at Illinois: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Houston at Texas Tech: 4 p.m., FS1
Samford at Georgia: 4 p.m., SECN
Alabama St. at UCLA: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
Syracuse at UConn: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Kentucky at Florida: 7 p.m., ESPN
E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette): 7 p.m., NFLN
Southern Cal at Stanford: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
San Jose St. at Auburn: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia Southern at Nebraska: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Southern U. at LSU: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Boston College at Virginia Tech: 8 p.m., ACCN
Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan: 8 p.m., BTN
Eastern Washington at Oregon: 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Baylor at BYU: 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Oregon St. at Fresno St.: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Mississippi St. at Arizona: 11 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 20, Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada, 109 miles, Spain: 10 a.m., CNBC
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati: 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 5 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea: 11 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin: 10 a.m., FS2
The Kentucky Turf Cup: From Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.: 5 p.m., CNBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 279 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
MLB BASEBALL
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN
Chicago White Sox at Oakland: 4 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Baltimore: 5 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota: 7 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY
Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa: 6 a.m., CNBC
Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa: 12:30 p.m., NBC
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: South Sydney at Sydney: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
NRL: Roosters vs. Knights: 11 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: Spezia at Napoli: 9 a.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL: San Diego FC at Washington: 1 p.m., CBS
TENNIS
WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 4 p.m., ESPN
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.: 2 p.m., FS2
MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.: 3 p.m., FS2
NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.: 3 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs — Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., USA
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Michigan at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN
North Carolina at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Air Force at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Army at Boston College: 1:30 p.m., ACCN
Southern Cal at Nebraska: 2 p.m., BTN
NC State at South Carolina: 3 p.m., ESPNU
Cornell at Syracuse: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, Spain: 1 p.m., CNBC
GOLF
DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati: 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 5 p.m., GOLF
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Semifinal Playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, Washington: 1 p.m., ABC
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Baltimore: 1 p.m., NESN
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs: 8 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
New England at Miami: 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia at Detroit: 1 p.m., FOX
Kansas City at Arizona: 4:25 p.m., CBS
NY Giants at Tennessee: 4:24 p.m., FOX
Tampa Bay at Dallas: 8:15 p.m., NBC
RODEO
PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C.: 2 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa: 8 a.m., CNBC
Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa: 1 p.m., NBC
Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa: 2:30 p.m., CNBC
SAILING
SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, St. Tropez, France (Taped): 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, St. Tropez, France (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC: 6 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 1 p.m., ESPN
ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 4 p.m., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York: 12 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1: 3 p.m., ABC
High School Football
Athol at Drury: 1 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Mount Everett at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Monument Mountain at Mount Everett: Noon
Pittsfield at Wahconah: 1 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Mount Anthony Tournament: TBD
College Football
UMass at Toledo: 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Mount Aloysius at Williams men: 11 a.m.
Williams women at Castleton, at Manchester, Vt.: 1 p.m.
MCLA women at Sage: 5 p.m.
College Volleyball
Williams vs. Skidmore at Union Invitational: 11 a.m.
Williams vs. Union at Union Invitational: 1 p.m.
MCLA at Norwich: 11 a.m.
MCLA vs. Wentworth, at Norwich: 1 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Williams at Babson: 1 p.m.
Sunday
Local Golf
Allied Mixed Scotch, at Waubeeka: 9 a.m.
College Soccer
Williams men at Babson: 2 p.m.
Williams women vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, at Manchester, Vt.: 11 a.m.