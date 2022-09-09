Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Collingwood, Semifinal: 5 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 9:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., USA

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.: 8 p.m., FS2

BASKETBALL

2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: 7 p.m., NBATV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio at Penn St.: 12 p.m., ABC

Southern Miss. at Miami: 12 p.m., ACCN

Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota: 12 p.m., BTN

UTSA at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

South Carolina at Arkansas: 12 p.m., ESPN

Missouri at Kansas St.: 12 p.m., ESPN2

North Carolina at Georgia St.: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Alabama at Texas: 12 p.m., FOX

Duke at Northwestern: 12 p.m., FS1

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt: 12 p.m., SECN

S. Utah at Utah: 1:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Marshall at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC

Tennessee at Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Furman at Clemson: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Colorado at Air Force: 3:30 p.m., CBS

Memphis at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Appalachian St. at Texas A&M: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Washington St. at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers: 4 p.m., BTN

Virginia at Illinois: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Houston at Texas Tech: 4 p.m., FS1

Samford at Georgia: 4 p.m., SECN

Alabama St. at UCLA: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Syracuse at UConn: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Kentucky at Florida: 7 p.m., ESPN

E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette): 7 p.m., NFLN

Southern Cal at Stanford: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

San Jose St. at Auburn: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Nebraska: 7:30 p.m., FS1

Southern U. at LSU: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Boston College at Virginia Tech: 8 p.m., ACCN

Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan: 8 p.m., BTN

Eastern Washington at Oregon: 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Baylor at BYU: 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Oregon St. at Fresno St.: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Mississippi St. at Arizona: 11 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 20, Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada, 109 miles, Spain: 10 a.m., CNBC

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England: 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati: 2 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 5 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea: 11 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin: 10 a.m., FS2

The Kentucky Turf Cup: From Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.: 5 p.m., CNBC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 279 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

MLB BASEBALL

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN

Chicago White Sox at Oakland: 4 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Baltimore: 5 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota: 7 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY

Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa: 6 a.m., CNBC

Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa: 12:30 p.m., NBC

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: South Sydney at Sydney: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

NRL: Roosters vs. Knights: 11 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: Spezia at Napoli: 9 a.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL: San Diego FC at Washington: 1 p.m., CBS

TENNIS

WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.: 2 p.m., FS2

MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.: 3 p.m., FS2

NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.: 3 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs — Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., USA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Michigan at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Air Force at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Army at Boston College: 1:30 p.m., ACCN

Southern Cal at Nebraska: 2 p.m., BTN

NC State at South Carolina: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Cornell at Syracuse: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, Spain: 1 p.m., CNBC

GOLF

DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England: 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati: 2 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 5 p.m., GOLF

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Semifinal Playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, Washington: 1 p.m., ABC

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Baltimore: 1 p.m., NESN

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs: 8 p.m., ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

New England at Miami: 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia at Detroit: 1 p.m., FOX

Kansas City at Arizona: 4:25 p.m., CBS

NY Giants at Tennessee: 4:24 p.m., FOX

Tampa Bay at Dallas: 8:15 p.m., NBC

RODEO

PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C.: 2 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa: 8 a.m., CNBC

Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa: 1 p.m., NBC

Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa: 2:30 p.m., CNBC

SAILING

SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, St. Tropez, France (Taped): 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, St. Tropez, France (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC: 6 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 1 p.m., ESPN

ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 4 p.m., ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York: 12 p.m., NBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1: 3 p.m., ABC

High School Football

Athol at Drury: 1 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Mount Everett at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Monument Mountain at Mount Everett: Noon

Pittsfield at Wahconah: 1 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Mount Anthony Tournament: TBD

College Football

UMass at Toledo: 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Mount Aloysius at Williams men: 11 a.m.

Williams women at Castleton, at Manchester, Vt.: 1 p.m.

MCLA women at Sage: 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Williams vs. Skidmore at Union Invitational: 11 a.m.

Williams vs. Union at Union Invitational: 1 p.m.

MCLA at Norwich: 11 a.m.

MCLA vs. Wentworth, at Norwich: 1 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Williams at Babson: 1 p.m.

Sunday

Local Golf

Allied Mixed Scotch, at Waubeeka: 9 a.m.

College Soccer

Williams men at Babson: 2 p.m.

Williams women vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, at Manchester, Vt.: 11 a.m.