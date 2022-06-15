Schedule subject to change/blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Essendon at St. Kilda: 5:30 a.m. (FS2
CFL FOOTBALL
Montreal at Toronto: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 9:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 2 p.m., NBC
LPGA Tour, The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 5 p.m., USA
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego: 12 p.m., MLBN
Oakland at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., MLBN
LA Angels at Seattle: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA Finals, Golden State at Boston, Game 6: 9 p.m., ABC
TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals: 5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS
High School Softball
Berkshire County All-Star Game, at Pine Grove Park: 7 p.m.
Futures League
New Britain at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Sheffield Juniors at Wilbraham: 5:45 p.m.