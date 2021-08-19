Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney: 11:30 p.m., FS2

AFL: West Coast at Brisbane: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.: 7 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.: 9 p.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped): 4 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland: 6 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.: 2 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho: 6 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped): 8:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC, Albany, N.Y.: 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md.: 5 p.m., CBSSN

Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Boyds, Md.: 8 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.: 5 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.: 9 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

Texas at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN

Philadelphia at San Diego OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona: 8 p.m., ESPN

Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington: 8 p.m., NFLN

RUGBY

NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra: 4 a.m., FS2

NRL: South Sydney at Penrith: 6 a.m., FS2

SAILING

SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, Aarhus, Denmark: 9 a.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals: 11 a.m., TENNIS

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals: 7 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped): 12 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Indiana at Dallas: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Futures League Baseball

Championship Series, Game 3, Pittsfield at Vermont: 7 p.m.