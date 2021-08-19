Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney: 11:30 p.m., FS2
AFL: West Coast at Brisbane: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.: 7 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota 200, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.: 9 p.m., FS1
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped): 4 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland: 6 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.: 2 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho: 6 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped): 8:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC, Albany, N.Y.: 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings, Boyds, Md.: 5 p.m., CBSSN
Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Boyds, Md.: 8 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Florida vs. Michigan, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Louisiana, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.: 5 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Texas vs. Washington, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov (Heavyweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.: 9 p.m., SHO
MLB BASEBALL
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
Texas at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN
Philadelphia at San Diego OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Kansas City at Arizona: 8 p.m., ESPN
Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington: 8 p.m., NFLN
RUGBY
NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra: 4 a.m., FS2
NRL: South Sydney at Penrith: 6 a.m., FS2
SAILING
SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, Aarhus, Denmark: 9 a.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Cincinnati: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Quarterfinals: 11 a.m., TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals: 7 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped): 12 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Indiana at Dallas: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Futures League Baseball
Championship Series, Game 3, Pittsfield at Vermont: 7 p.m.