AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL, North Melbourne at West Coast: 5:30 a.m., FS2
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Exhibition, Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas: 8 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
MLB Draft: Day 2: 1 p.m., MLBN
2021 Home Run Derby, From Coors Field, Denver: 8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. Suriname, Group C, Orlando, Fla.: 6:30 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Orlando, Fla.: 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds: 4 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 p.m., TENNIS
Babe Ruth Baseball
Westfield at Pittsfield 14s: 7 p.m.
Little League Baseball
10-12, Pittsfield American vs. Pittsfield National: 5:30 p.m.
10-12, Adams vs. Great Barrington: 5:30 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Northampton at Sheffield: 5:45 p.m.
Futures League
All-Star Home Run Derby at New Britain: 7:30 p.m.
NECBL
Vermont at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.