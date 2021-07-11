Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL, North Melbourne at West Coast: 5:30 a.m., FS2

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Exhibition, Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas: 8 p.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

MLB Draft: Day 2: 1 p.m., MLBN

2021 Home Run Derby, From Coors Field, Denver: 8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. Suriname, Group C, Orlando, Fla.: 6:30 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Orlando, Fla.: 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds: 4 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 p.m., TENNIS

Babe Ruth Baseball

Westfield at Pittsfield 14s: 7 p.m.

Little League Baseball

10-12, Pittsfield American vs. Pittsfield National: 5:30 p.m.

10-12, Adams vs. Great Barrington: 5:30 p.m.

Legion Baseball

Northampton at Sheffield: 5:45 p.m.

Futures League

All-Star Home Run Derby at New Britain: 7:30 p.m.

NECBL

Vermont at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.