Saturday
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas: 7:30 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Saint Joseph’s at UMass: 12 p.m., NESNPlus
Texas A&M at Auburn: 12 p.m., ESPN
Texas at Baylor: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Creighton at Georgetown: 12 p.m., FS1
Arkansas at Alabama: 12 p.m., SECN
Oklahoma at Kansas: 1 p.m., CBS
Seton Hall at Villanova: 1 p.m., FOX
Navy at Army: 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida St. at North Carolina: 2 p.m., ESPN
West Virginia at Oklahoma St.: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Davidson at Rhode Island: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Rutgers at Wisconsin: 2 p.m., FS1
South Carolina at Georgia: 2 p.m., SECN
NC State at Pittsburgh: 3 p.m., ACCN
Memphis at Houston: 3:30 p.m., ABC
The Citadel at VMI: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Indiana at Michigan St.: 3:30 p.m., FOX
Florida at Kentucky: 4 p.m., ESPN
Georgia Tech at Virginia: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Kansas St. at Iowa St.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
California at Oregon: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Marquette at Butler: 4:30 p.m., FS1
Grambling St. at Texas Southern: 4:30 p.m., NBATV
Duke at Boston College: 5 p.m., ACCN
Fordham at Duquesne: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Ohio St. at Michigan: 6 p.m., ESPN
Syracuse at Virginia Tech: 6 p.m., ESPN2
SMU at East Carolina: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Vanderbilt at Tennessee: 6 p.m., SECN
DePaul at Providence: 6:30 p.m., FS1
Notre Dame at Clemson: 7 p.m., ACCN
Air Force at San Diego St.: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Mississippi St. at LSU: 8 p.m., ESPN2
South Florida at Wichita St.: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Utah at Colorado: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Penn St. at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., BTN
Mississippi at Missouri: 8:30 p.m., SECN
BYU at Pepperdine: 10 p.m., CBSSN
UCLA at Southern Cal: 10 p.m., ESPN
St. Mary’s (Cal.) at Gonzaga: 10 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona St. at Washington: 10 p.m., ESPNU
Stanford at Oregon St.: 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii: 12 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Navy at Army: 11 a.m., CBSSN
Grambling St. at Texas Southern: 2 p.m., NBATV
Cornell at Brown: 2 p.m., NESNPlus
Penn at Harvard: 5 p.m., NESN
Yale at Dartmouth: 8 p.m., NESNPlus
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Minnesota at Ohio St.: 6 p.m., BTN
Maine at UMass: 7 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
Maine at Northeastern: 5 p.m., NESNPlus
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Loyola (Md.) at Maryland: 12 p.m., BTN
Holy Cross at Syracuse: 12:30 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Maryland at Rutgers: 2 p.m., BTN
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates: 3:30 a.m., GOLF
LEPGA Tour: The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Third Round, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kenya (Taped): 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 3 p.m., CBS
DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates: 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 271 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston: 8 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Lakers at Golden State: 8:30 p.m., ABC
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Ottowa: 12:30 p.m., NESN
Toronto at Vancouver: 7 p.m., NHLN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Australian Indigenous All Stars vs. New Zealand Maori, Sydney: 4 a.m., FS2
Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Second Round, Cardiff, Wales (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
Six Nations: France vs. Ireland, Second Round, Saint-Denis, Spain (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
NLL: New York at Georgia: 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
MLR: Old Glory DC at Austin: 8:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
FIFA Club World Cup: Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly, 3rd-Place Match, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 7:50 a.m., FS2
Serie A: Bologna at Lazio: 9 a.m., CBSSN
FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, Final, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 11:20 a.m., FS2
Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna: 10 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Rotterdam-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP Semifinals: 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
Dallas-ATP Semifinal: 8 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
ATL: The Eastern Indoors, Louisville, Ky.: 10 a.m., ESPN2
Sunday
AUTO RACING
AMA Series: Round 7, Reno, Nev. (Taped): 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
AMA Series: Round 8, Reno, Nev. (Taped): 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
UConn at St. John’s: 12 p.m., FOX
Maryland at Purdue: 1 p.m., CBS
Northwestern at Illinois: 2 p.m., BTN
UAB at Old Dominion: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Nebraska at Iowa: 2 p.m., FS1
N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado St. at Boise St.: 4 p.m., FS1
Miami at Wake Forest: 4 p.m., NESNPlus
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Hofstra at Northeastern: 12 p.m., NESN
Clemson at Georgia Tech: 12 p.m., NESNPlus
Florida St. at Miami: 12 p.m., ACCN
Duquesne at UMass: 12 p.m., CBSSN
South Carolina at Georgia: 12 p.m., ESPN2
VCU at Dayton: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Xavier at Providence: 12 p.m., FS1
Vanderbilt at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN
NC State at Duke: 2 p.m., NESNPlus
Syracuse at Pittsburgh: 2 p.m., ACCN
Notre Dame at Louisville: 2 p.m., ESPN
UCF at South Florida: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona St. at Arizona: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Kentucky at Alabama: 2 p.m., SECN
UConn at Marquette: 2:30 p.m., FOX
Virginia at Wake Forest: 4 p.m., ACCN
Oregon St. at Oregon: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Mississippi at Mississippi St.: 4 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Illinois at Michigan St.: 4 p.m., BTN
Penn St. at Michigan: 6 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Michigan at Notre Dame: 6 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kajikawa Classic: Duke vs. Utah, Tempe, Ariz.: 10 a.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Illinois at Nebraska: 12 p.m., BTN
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, Cairo: 12:55 p.m., NBATV
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
LEPGA Tour: The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Final Round, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kenya: 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 1 p.m., GOLF PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 3 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
NBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Boston: 2 p.m., ABC
NFL FOOTBALL
Super Bowl LVI: LA Rams vs. Cincinnati, Los Angeles: 6 p.m., NBC
RODEO
PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS
PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Championship Round, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Taped): 2 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Six Nations: Italy vs. England, Second Round, Rome (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City: 7:30 a.m., CNBC
TENNIS
Rotterdam-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Finals: 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals: 2 p.m., TENNIS
Saturday
Wrestling
Western Mass. D-III Tournament, at Wahconah: 10 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Drury at Mahar: 1:30 p.m.
Brattleboro at Monument Mountain: 3:30 p.m.
Pioneer Valley at Lenox: 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Sci-Tech at Taconic: 1 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Amherst: 4 p.m.
Lee at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.
Ice Hockey
Pope Francis girls vs. Latin Academy at Murphy Rink South Boston: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett at Belchertown: 5 p.m.
Chicopee at Wahconah: 6 p.m.
Easthampton at Drury: 7 p.m.
Nordic Meet
Berkshire League meet, at Prospect Mountain: 9:30 a.m.
College Basketball
MCLA women at Salem State: Noon
MCLA men at Salem State: 2 p.m.
Williams men at Tufts: 3 p.m.
Tufts at Williams women: 3 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at UMass: Noon
College Hockey
Middlebury at Williams men: 4 p.m.
Sunday
Swimming
Western/Central Mass. Championships, at Springfield College: 10 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Athol at Lee: 11:30 a.m.
Monument Mountain at Monson: 3 p.m.
College Basketball
Williams men at Bates: 2 p.m.