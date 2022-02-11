Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas: 7:30 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Saint Joseph’s at UMass: 12 p.m., NESNPlus

Texas A&M at Auburn: 12 p.m., ESPN

Texas at Baylor: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Creighton at Georgetown: 12 p.m., FS1

Arkansas at Alabama: 12 p.m., SECN

Oklahoma at Kansas: 1 p.m., CBS

Seton Hall at Villanova: 1 p.m., FOX

Navy at Army: 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida St. at North Carolina: 2 p.m., ESPN

West Virginia at Oklahoma St.: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Davidson at Rhode Island: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Rutgers at Wisconsin: 2 p.m., FS1

South Carolina at Georgia: 2 p.m., SECN

NC State at Pittsburgh: 3 p.m., ACCN

Memphis at Houston: 3:30 p.m., ABC

The Citadel at VMI: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Indiana at Michigan St.: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Florida at Kentucky: 4 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at Virginia: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas St. at Iowa St.: 4 p.m., ESPNU

California at Oregon: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Marquette at Butler: 4:30 p.m., FS1

Grambling St. at Texas Southern: 4:30 p.m., NBATV

Duke at Boston College: 5 p.m., ACCN

Fordham at Duquesne: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio St. at Michigan: 6 p.m., ESPN

Syracuse at Virginia Tech: 6 p.m., ESPN2

SMU at East Carolina: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Vanderbilt at Tennessee: 6 p.m., SECN

DePaul at Providence: 6:30 p.m., FS1

Notre Dame at Clemson: 7 p.m., ACCN

Air Force at San Diego St.: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Mississippi St. at LSU: 8 p.m., ESPN2

South Florida at Wichita St.: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Utah at Colorado: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

Penn St. at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., BTN

Mississippi at Missouri: 8:30 p.m., SECN

BYU at Pepperdine: 10 p.m., CBSSN

UCLA at Southern Cal: 10 p.m., ESPN

St. Mary’s (Cal.) at Gonzaga: 10 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona St. at Washington: 10 p.m., ESPNU

Stanford at Oregon St.: 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii: 12 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Navy at Army: 11 a.m., CBSSN

Grambling St. at Texas Southern: 2 p.m., NBATV

Cornell at Brown: 2 p.m., NESNPlus

Penn at Harvard: 5 p.m., NESN

Yale at Dartmouth: 8 p.m., NESNPlus

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Minnesota at Ohio St.: 6 p.m., BTN

Maine at UMass: 7 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Maine at Northeastern: 5 p.m., NESNPlus

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Loyola (Md.) at Maryland: 12 p.m., BTN

Holy Cross at Syracuse: 12:30 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Maryland at Rutgers: 2 p.m., BTN

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates: 3:30 a.m., GOLF

LEPGA Tour: The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Third Round, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kenya (Taped): 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 3 p.m., CBS

DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates: 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 271 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston: 8 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

LA Lakers at Golden State: 8:30 p.m., ABC

NHL HOCKEY

Boston at Ottowa: 12:30 p.m., NESN

Toronto at Vancouver: 7 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: Australian Indigenous All Stars vs. New Zealand Maori, Sydney: 4 a.m., FS2

Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Second Round, Cardiff, Wales (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC

Six Nations: France vs. Ireland, Second Round, Saint-Denis, Spain (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

NLL: New York at Georgia: 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

MLR: Old Glory DC at Austin: 8:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FIFA Club World Cup: Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly, 3rd-Place Match, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 7:50 a.m., FS2

Serie A: Bologna at Lazio: 9 a.m., CBSSN

FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, Final, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 11:20 a.m., FS2

Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City: 12:30 p.m., NBC

Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna: 10 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Rotterdam-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP Semifinals: 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

Dallas-ATP Semifinal: 8 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

ATL: The Eastern Indoors, Louisville, Ky.: 10 a.m., ESPN2

Sunday

AUTO RACING

AMA Series: Round 7, Reno, Nev. (Taped): 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

AMA Series: Round 8, Reno, Nev. (Taped): 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

UConn at St. John’s: 12 p.m., FOX

Maryland at Purdue: 1 p.m., CBS

Northwestern at Illinois: 2 p.m., BTN

UAB at Old Dominion: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Nebraska at Iowa: 2 p.m., FS1

N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Colorado St. at Boise St.: 4 p.m., FS1

Miami at Wake Forest: 4 p.m., NESNPlus

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Hofstra at Northeastern: 12 p.m., NESN

Clemson at Georgia Tech: 12 p.m., NESNPlus

Florida St. at Miami: 12 p.m., ACCN

Duquesne at UMass: 12 p.m., CBSSN

South Carolina at Georgia: 12 p.m., ESPN2

VCU at Dayton: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Xavier at Providence: 12 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN

NC State at Duke: 2 p.m., NESNPlus

Syracuse at Pittsburgh: 2 p.m., ACCN

Notre Dame at Louisville: 2 p.m., ESPN

UCF at South Florida: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona St. at Arizona: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Kentucky at Alabama: 2 p.m., SECN

UConn at Marquette: 2:30 p.m., FOX

Virginia at Wake Forest: 4 p.m., ACCN

Oregon St. at Oregon: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Mississippi at Mississippi St.: 4 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Illinois at Michigan St.: 4 p.m., BTN

Penn St. at Michigan: 6 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Michigan at Notre Dame: 6 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Kajikawa Classic: Duke vs. Utah, Tempe, Ariz.: 10 a.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Illinois at Nebraska: 12 p.m., BTN

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, Cairo: 12:55 p.m., NBATV

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

LEPGA Tour: The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Final Round, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kenya: 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 1 p.m., GOLF PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 3 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

Atlanta at Boston: 2 p.m., ABC

NFL FOOTBALL

Super Bowl LVI: LA Rams vs. Cincinnati, Los Angeles: 6 p.m., NBC

RODEO

PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS

PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Championship Round, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Taped): 2 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Six Nations: Italy vs. England, Second Round, Rome (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City: 7:30 a.m., CNBC

TENNIS

Rotterdam-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Finals: 8:30 a.m., TENNIS

Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals: 2 p.m., TENNIS

Saturday

Wrestling

Western Mass. D-III Tournament, at Wahconah: 10 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Drury at Mahar: 1:30 p.m.

Brattleboro at Monument Mountain: 3:30 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Lenox: 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Sci-Tech at Taconic: 1 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Amherst: 4 p.m.

Lee at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Pope Francis girls vs. Latin Academy at Murphy Rink South Boston: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Belchertown: 5 p.m.

Chicopee at Wahconah: 6 p.m.

Easthampton at Drury: 7 p.m.

Nordic Meet

Berkshire League meet, at Prospect Mountain: 9:30 a.m.

College Basketball

MCLA women at Salem State: Noon

MCLA men at Salem State: 2 p.m.

Williams men at Tufts: 3 p.m.

Tufts at Williams women: 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at UMass: Noon

College Hockey

Middlebury at Williams men: 4 p.m.

Sunday

Swimming

Western/Central Mass. Championships, at Springfield College: 10 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Athol at Lee: 11:30 a.m.

Monument Mountain at Monson: 3 p.m.

College Basketball

Williams men at Bates: 2 p.m.