Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UAB vs. Jacksonville St., Montgomery, Ala.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Texas at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

LEPGA Tour: The Skaftö Open, Final Round: 3 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, Nine-Hole Exhibition, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m., NESN

NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Boston at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m., MLBN

Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Francisco: 10 p.m., MLBN

PARALYMPICS

2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo: 3 a.m., NBCSN

2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo: 9 p.m., NBCSN

2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo: 3 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Norway vs. Netherlands, Oslo, Norway: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL: OL Reign at Houston: 8 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 6 p.m., ESPN2

High School Golf

Mount Everett at Lenox: 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

MCLA men at Eastern Connecticut State: 4 p.m.

Nichols at MCLA women: 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

MCLA at Mount Holyoke: 7 p.m.