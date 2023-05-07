Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE GOLF
The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.: 4:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Dodgers at Milwaukee: 7:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
2023 NHL Draft Lottery: 8 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
English League Championship: Blackburn Rovers at Millwall: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., USA
Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest: 3 p.m., USA
High School Baseball
Wahconah at Belchertown: 4 p.m.
Northampton at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
Holyoke at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Springfield Central at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Lenox at Saint Mary’s: 4 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Ware: 4 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Mount Greylock: 4:15 p.m.
Ludlow at Drury: 4:15 p.m.
Southwick at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
Lee boys and girls at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett boys at Pittsfield, Herberg: 4:15 p.m.
Mount Everett girls at Pittsfield, Reid: 4:15 p.m.
Monument Mountain boys and girls at Lenox: 4:15 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Smith Vocational boys at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
Mount Greylock girls at Westfield: 4 p.m.
Lee girls at South Hadley: 4:30 p.m.
McCann Tech girls at Chicopee: 4:45 p.m.
Monson boys at Lenox, BCC: 5 p.m.
Belchertown boys at Wahconah: 5 p.m.
Granby boys at Pittsfield, BCC: 7 p.m.