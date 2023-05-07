Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE GOLF

The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.: 4:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Dodgers at Milwaukee: 7:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

2023 NHL Draft Lottery: 8 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

English League Championship: Blackburn Rovers at Millwall: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., USA

Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest: 3 p.m., USA

High School Baseball

Wahconah at Belchertown: 4 p.m.

Northampton at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

Holyoke at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Springfield Central at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Lenox at Saint Mary’s: 4 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Ware: 4 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Mount Greylock: 4:15 p.m.

Ludlow at Drury: 4:15 p.m.

Southwick at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Lee boys and girls at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett boys at Pittsfield, Herberg: 4:15 p.m.

Mount Everett girls at Pittsfield, Reid: 4:15 p.m.

Monument Mountain boys and girls at Lenox: 4:15 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Smith Vocational boys at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

Mount Greylock girls at Westfield: 4 p.m.

Lee girls at South Hadley: 4:30 p.m.

McCann Tech girls at Chicopee: 4:45 p.m.

Monson boys at Lenox, BCC: 5 p.m.

Belchertown boys at Wahconah: 5 p.m.

Granby boys at Pittsfield, BCC: 7 p.m.