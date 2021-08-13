On the Air
Saturday
Auto Racing
FIA Formula E, The Berlin E-Prix, Race 1: 7:30 a.m., CBSSN
IndyCar Series, The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway: 1 p.m., NBCSN
MotoAmerica SuperBike, Day 1, Pittsburgh International Race Complex: 2 p.m., FS1
AMA Motocross, The Unadilla National — 450 Moto 2: 3 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course: 4 p.m., NBCSN
AMA Motocross, The Unadilla National — 450 Moto 2 (tape): 9 p.m., NBCSN
AMA Motocross, The Unadilla National — 450 Moto 2 (tape): 10 p.m., NBCSN
Big3 Basketball
Week 7: 1 p.m., CBS
Boxing
Top Rank, Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney, Super Flyweights: 10 p.m., ESPN
Championship Boxing, Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero, Bantamweights: 10 p.m., SHO
CFL Football
Hamilton TigerCats at Saskatchewan Roughriders: 10 p.m., ESPNEWS
Golf
LEPGA Tour, The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round: 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Wyndham Championship, Third Round: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Wyndham Championship, Third Round: 3 p.m., CBS
U.S. Men's Amateur Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, The Shaw Charity Classic, Second round: 4 p.m.
U.S. Men's Amateur Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club: 4 p.m., NBC
Korn Ferry Tour, The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round: 6 p.m., GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA, Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2
Lacrosse (Men's)
PLL, Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC, at UAlbany: 7 p.m., NBCSN
Lacrosse (Women's)
Athletes Unlimited, Team Arsenault vs. Team Glynn: Noon, FS1
Little League Baseball
Little League World Series, South Dakota vs. TBD, Midwest Regional Final: 10 a.m., ESPN
Little League World Series, Connecticut vs. TBD, New England Regional Final: Noon, ESPN
Little League World Series, Hawaii vs. TBD, West Regional Final: 2 p.m., ABC
Little League World Series, Michigan vs. TBD, Great Lakes Regional Final: 4 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series, Pennsylvania vs. TBD, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final: 6 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series, Washington vs. TBD, Northwest Regional Final: 8 p.m., ESPN
Major League Baseball
Baltimore at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN
Cincinnati at Philadelphia: 4 p.m., FS1
LA Dodgers at NY Mets: 7 p.m., MLBN, CWAlbany
Minor League Basebal
Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox: 4 p.m., NESN-Plus
NBA
Summer League, Denver vs. Dallas: 3 p.m. NBATV
Summer League, Atlanta vs. Miami: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League, Philadelphia at Boston: 5 p.m., NBATV
Summer League, Indiana vs. Oklahoma City: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League, Charlotte vs. Toronto: 7 p.m., NBATV
Summer League, Cleveland vs. New York: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League, Portland vs. Phoenix: 9 p.m., NBATV
Summer League, Detroit vs. LA Lakers: 10 p.m., ESPN2
NFL Preseason
Miami at Chicago: 1 p.m., NFLN
Denver at Minnesota: 4 p.m., NFLN
Cleveland at Jacksonville: 7 p.m., NFLN
NY Jets at NY Giants: 7:30 p.m., WNYT
LA Chargers at LA Rams: 10 p.m., NFLN
Rodeo
PBR, The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 1: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Rugby
NRL, Manly-Warringah at Parrmatta: 5:30 a.m., FS2
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League, Leeds United at Manchester United: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League, Southamptonn at Everton: 9:55 a.m., NBSN
Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leicester City: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League, Liverpool at Norwich City: 12:3 p.m., NBC
MLS, LA Galaxy at Minnesota United: 6 p.m., FOX
Liga MX, Pachuca at Monterrey: 10 p.m., FS1
Surfing
WSL Championship Tour, The Corona Open Mexico: 8:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis
Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 1: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 2, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 2: 6 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
Australian Rules Football
AFL, Adelaide at Melbourne: Midnight, FS2
AFL, West Coast at Fremantle: 3 a.m., FS2
Auto Racing
FIA Formula E, The Berlin E-Prix, Race 2: 9 a.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, The Verizon 20 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course: 9 a.m., CNBC
NHRA, Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park (tape): Noon, FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course: 1 p.m., NBC
MotoAmerica SuperBike, Day 2, Pittsburgh International Race Complex: 2 p.m., FS1
NHRA, The Menards NHRA Nationals: 3 p.m., FOX
MotoGP, The Grand Prix of Austria (tape): 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Flag Football
AFFL, Quarterfinal, Teams TBD: 4 p.m., CBSSN
Golf
LEPGA Tour, The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round: 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Wyndham Championship, Final Round: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Wyndham Championship, Final Round: 3 p.m., CBS
U.S. Men's Amateur Championship Match, Oakmont Country Club: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round: 4 p.m.
U.S. Men's Amateur Championship Match, Oakmont Country Club: 4 p.m., NBC
Korn Ferry Tour, The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round: 6 p.m., GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA, Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA, Saratoga Live: 3 p.m., FS1
NYRA, Saratoga Live: 4 p.m., FS2
Lacrosse (Men's)
PLL, Chaos LC vs. Redwoods LC, at UAlbany: 2 p.m., NBCSN
Athletes Unlimited, Team Wood vs. Team Glynn: 4 p.m., FS1
Major League Baseball
Baltimore at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN
NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox: 2 p.m., TBS, CWAlbany
Houston at LA Angels: 5 p.m., MLBN
LA Dodgers at NY Mets; 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA
Summer League, Dallas vs. Sacramento: 3 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Washington: 4 p.m., NBATV
Summer League, Utah vs. LA Clippers: 5 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League, Brooklyn vs. San Antonio: 6 p.m., NBATV
Summer League, Minnesota vs. Philadelphia: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League, Orlando vs. Houston: 8 p.m., NBATV
Summer League, Golden State vs. New Orleans: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League, Memphis vs. Chicago: 10 p.m., NBATV
NFL Preseason
Carolina at Indianapolis: 1 p.m., NFLN
Rodeo
PBR, The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, 15/15 Bucking Battle (tape): 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
PBR, The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 2 & Championship Round (tape): 8 p.m., CBSSN
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League, West Ham United at Newcastle United: 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur: 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
La Liga, Real Sociedad at FC Barcelona: 1:50 p.m., ABC
MLS, LAFC at Atlanta United: 4 p.m., ESPN
Liga MX, Guadalajara at Santos Laguna: 8 p.m., FS1
MLS, Seattle at Portland: 10 p.m., FS1
Tennis
Canada-ATP/WTA, Singles & Doubles Finals: 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP, Early Rounds: 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
Track and Field
ATL, The Ed Murphey Classic: 1 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
Seattle at Chicago: 4 p.m., ABC
Atlanta at Phoenix: 6 p.m., CBSSN