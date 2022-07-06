On the Air
(Subject to change/blackout)
Australian Rules Football
AFL Premiership, Melbourne at Geelong: 5 a.m., FS2
Bowling
PBA, The Carter Division Finals, Portland, Maine: 8 p.m., FS1
Cycling
UCI, The Tour de France, Stage 6, 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France: 8 a.m. USA
Golf
PGA Tour, The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.: 4 p.m., GOLF
Lacrosse (Women's)
World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Towson, Md.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Towson, Md.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage, Kansas City at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1): 2 p.m., MLBN
St. Louis at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
NBA BASKETBALL
Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City: 6 p.m., NBATV
Summer League, Memphis at Utah: 8 p.m., NBATV
Summer League, Houston vs. Orlando, Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN
Summer League, Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas: Midnight (Friday), ESPN
NHL
2022 NHL Draft, Round 1, Montreal, Quebec: 7 p.m., ESPN
Rugby (Men's)
NRL, South Sydney at Newcastle: 5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2
Soccer (Women's)
UEFA Championship Group Stage, Norway vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis
WTA, Wimbledon, Semifinals, London: 8 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA, Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London: 1 p.m., ESPN
Daily Calendar
Futures League
Westfield at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Sheffield Juniors at Greenfield: 7 p.m.
Age 9-11 Little League Tournament
Game 3, Pittsfield National vs. Game 2 loser, at Adams: 5:30 p.m.
District I Age 10-12 Little League Tournament
Pittsfield American vs. Great Barrington, at Adams: 7:30 p.m.