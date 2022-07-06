On the Air

(Subject to change/blackout)

Australian Rules Football

AFL Premiership, Melbourne at Geelong: 5 a.m., FS2

Bowling

PBA, The Carter Division Finals, Portland, Maine: 8 p.m., FS1

Cycling

UCI, The Tour de France, Stage 6, 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France: 8 a.m. USA

Golf

PGA Tour, The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio: 1:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.: 4 p.m., GOLF

Lacrosse (Women's)

World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Towson, Md.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Towson, Md.: 9 p.m., ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage, Kansas City at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1): 2 p.m., MLBN

St. Louis at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN

NY Yankees at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

NBA BASKETBALL

Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City: 6 p.m., NBATV

Summer League, Memphis at Utah: 8 p.m., NBATV

Summer League, Houston vs. Orlando, Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN

Summer League, Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas: Midnight (Friday), ESPN

NHL

2022 NHL Draft, Round 1, Montreal, Quebec: 7 p.m., ESPN

Rugby (Men's)

NRL, South Sydney at Newcastle: 5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2

Soccer (Women's)

UEFA Championship Group Stage, Norway vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis

WTA, Wimbledon, Semifinals, London: 8 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA, Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London: 1 p.m., ESPN

Daily Calendar

Futures League

Westfield at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.

American Legion Baseball

Sheffield Juniors at Greenfield: 7 p.m.

Age 9-11 Little League Tournament

Game 3, Pittsfield National vs. Game 2 loser, at Adams: 5:30 p.m.

District I Age 10-12 Little League Tournament

Pittsfield American vs. Great Barrington, at Adams: 7:30 p.m.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.