Saturday

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Zamalek vs. Cobra Sport (Taped): 2 p.m., NBATV

AUTO RACING

Formula E, Round 4, Rome: 8:30 a.m., CBSSN

IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship, The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.: 5 p.m., USA

NASCAR Cup Series, The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.: 7:30 p.m., FS1

AMA Supercross, Round 13, St. Louis: 8 p.m., CNBC

MotoAmerica Superbike, The Circuit of The Americas, Day 1, Austin, Texas (Taped): 10 p.m., FS2

Formula 1, The Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia: 12:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN

BOXING

Top Rank Main Card, Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (Super-Featherweights), Costa Mesa, Calif.: 10 p.m., ESPN

Showtime Championship Main Card, Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora (Super-Welterweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kentucky at Texas A&M: 4 p.m., SECN

Rutgers at Nebraska: 4:15 p.m., BTN

TCU at Texas: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.: 9 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Boston College Spring Game, From Boston: 11 a.m., ACCN

Purdue Spring Game, From West Lafayette, Ind.: 12 p.m., BTN

Clemson Spring Game, From Clemson, S.C.: 1 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska Spring Game, From Lincoln, Neb.: 2 p.m., BTN

North Carolina Spring Game, From Chapel Hill, N.C.: 3 p.m., ACCN

Arizona Spring Game, From Tucson, Ariz.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Stanford Spring Game, From Stanford, Calif.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Florida St. Spring Game, From Tallahassee, Fla.: 5 p.m., ACCN

NC State Spring Game, From Raleigh, N.C. (Taped): 7 p.m., ACCN

Pittsburgh Spring Game, From Pittsburgh (Taped): 9 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Frozen Four, Denver vs. Minnesota St., Championship, Boston: 8 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Loyola (Md.) at Navy: 1 p.m., CBSSN

Denver at Villanova: 1 p.m., FS1

Colgate at Army: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

North Carolina at Virginia: 4 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

North Carolina at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Mississippi at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN

Auburn at Arkansas: 2 p.m., SECN

Alabama at Florida: 5 p.m., ESPN

Arizona at Oregon St.: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

Rutgers at Indiana: 7:30 p.m., BTN

CURLING (MEN’S)

World Championship, U.S. vs. Finland, Las Vegas (Taped): 9 a.m., CNBC

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series, The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.: 3 p.m., CBS

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

The State Champions Invitational, Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), Championship, Tampa, Fla.: 12 p.m., ESPN2

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

The State Champions Invitational, TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.: 10 a.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

The Wood Memorial, The Blue Grass Stakes, and The Santa Anita Derby: 4:30 p.m., NBC

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

NLL, New York at Buffalo: 5 p.m., ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 273 Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.: 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Chicago White Sox at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN

Sox-Yankees: 4 p.m., FS1 and NESN

NY Mets at Washington: 7 p.m., MLBN

Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

New Orleans at Memphis: 6 p.m., NBATV

Golden State at San Antonio: 8:30 p.m., NBATV

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Western Conference Final, Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley: 8:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

NHL HOCKEY

Washington at Pittsburgh: 3 p.m., ABC

Ottawa at NY Rangers: 7 p.m., NLHN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

European Champions Cup, Stade Rochelais at Union Bordeaux-Begles (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League, Manchester United at Everton: 7:30 a.m., USA

Premier League, Chelsea at Southampton: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa: 12:30 p.m., NBC

MLS, New England at Inter Miami CF: 3 p.m., ESPN

MLS, LA FC at LA Galaxy: 7:30 p.m., FOX

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

International Friendly, U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Columbus, Ohio: 5:30 p.m., FOX

TENNIS

Charleston-WTA Semifinals: 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF, The Bermuda Games, Devonshire, Bermuda: 2:30 p.m., NBC

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited, Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews, Dallas: 8 p.m., FS2

SUNDAY

AHL HOCKEY

Cleveland at Chicago: 4 p.m., NHLN

AUTO RACING

FIM MotoGP, The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas: 1:30 p.m., NBC

Formula E, Round 5, Rome (Taped): 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

IndyCar Series, The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.: 3:30 p.m., NBC

MotoAmerica Superbike, The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped): 10 p.m., FS2

FIM, The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped): 1:30 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN

FIM, The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped): 2:30 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN

BOWLING

PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.: 12 p.m., FS1

PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.: 2 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Baylor at Oregon: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Georgia at South Carolina: 12 p.m., SECN

TCU at Texas: 1 p.m., ESPNU

Florida St. at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN

Maryland at Minnesota: 2 p.m., BTN

Alabama at Mississippi: 3 p.m., SECN

Washington at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Bucknell at Lehigh: 1 p.m., CBSSN

Rutgers at Maryland: 7 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Virginia Tech at Florida St.: 12 p.m., ACCN

Maryland at Purdue: 12 p.m., BTN

Tennessee at Georgia: 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon St.: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Arizona St. at Oregon: 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

Alabama at Florida: 4 p.m., ESPN2

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series, The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.: 2 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS1

MLB BASEBALL

Mets at Washington: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Houston at LA Angels: 4:30 p.m., MLBN

Boston at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

Indiana at Brooklyn: 3:45 p.m., ESPN

Boston at Memphis: 7 p.m., TNT

Golden State at New Orleans: 9:30 p.m., TNT

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Final, TBD at Raptors 905: 7 p.m., ESPNU

NHL HOCKEY

Boston at Washington: 1:30 p.m., TNT

Nashville at Pittsburgh: 4 p.m., TNT

RODEO

PBR, The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.: 5 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

European Champions Cup, Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped): 12 p.m., CNBC

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC

MLR, Rugby United New York at Los Angeles: 7 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City: 9 a.m., USA

Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City: 11:30 a.m., USA

MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC: 1:30 p.m., ABC

MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC: 7:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 7 a.m., TENNIS

Charleston-WTA Doubles Final: 11 a.m., TENNIS

Charleston-WTA Singles Final: 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

SATURDAY

High School Softball

Hoosac Valley at Mount Greylock: 12 p.m.

High School Baseball

Lenox at Westfield Tech: 11 a.m.

High School Lacrosse

Wahconah boys at South Hadley: 10 a.m.

College Baseball

Wesleyan at Williams (2): 1 p.m.

MCLA at Worcester State (2): 1 p.m.

College Softball

Middlebury at Williams (2): Noon

MCLA at Worcester State (2): Noon

College Lacrosse

Framingham State at MCLA women: Noon

Babson at Williams men: 1 p.m.

SUNY Canton at MCLA men: 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

High School Baseball

Mount Greylock at Mount Everett: 2 p.m.