Schedule subject to change/blackouts
Saturday
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Zamalek vs. Cobra Sport (Taped): 2 p.m., NBATV
AUTO RACING
Formula E, Round 4, Rome: 8:30 a.m., CBSSN
IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship, The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.: 5 p.m., USA
NASCAR Cup Series, The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.: 7:30 p.m., FS1
AMA Supercross, Round 13, St. Louis: 8 p.m., CNBC
MotoAmerica Superbike, The Circuit of The Americas, Day 1, Austin, Texas (Taped): 10 p.m., FS2
Formula 1, The Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia: 12:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN
BOXING
Top Rank Main Card, Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (Super-Featherweights), Costa Mesa, Calif.: 10 p.m., ESPN
Showtime Championship Main Card, Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora (Super-Welterweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kentucky at Texas A&M: 4 p.m., SECN
Rutgers at Nebraska: 4:15 p.m., BTN
TCU at Texas: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Missouri at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.: 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Boston College Spring Game, From Boston: 11 a.m., ACCN
Purdue Spring Game, From West Lafayette, Ind.: 12 p.m., BTN
Clemson Spring Game, From Clemson, S.C.: 1 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska Spring Game, From Lincoln, Neb.: 2 p.m., BTN
North Carolina Spring Game, From Chapel Hill, N.C.: 3 p.m., ACCN
Arizona Spring Game, From Tucson, Ariz.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Stanford Spring Game, From Stanford, Calif.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Florida St. Spring Game, From Tallahassee, Fla.: 5 p.m., ACCN
NC State Spring Game, From Raleigh, N.C. (Taped): 7 p.m., ACCN
Pittsburgh Spring Game, From Pittsburgh (Taped): 9 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Frozen Four, Denver vs. Minnesota St., Championship, Boston: 8 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Loyola (Md.) at Navy: 1 p.m., CBSSN
Denver at Villanova: 1 p.m., FS1
Colgate at Army: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
North Carolina at Virginia: 4 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
North Carolina at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mississippi at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN
Auburn at Arkansas: 2 p.m., SECN
Alabama at Florida: 5 p.m., ESPN
Arizona at Oregon St.: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
Rutgers at Indiana: 7:30 p.m., BTN
CURLING (MEN’S)
World Championship, U.S. vs. Finland, Las Vegas (Taped): 9 a.m., CNBC
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series, The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.: 3 p.m., CBS
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
The State Champions Invitational, Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), Championship, Tampa, Fla.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
The State Champions Invitational, TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.: 10 a.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
The Wood Memorial, The Blue Grass Stakes, and The Santa Anita Derby: 4:30 p.m., NBC
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
NLL, New York at Buffalo: 5 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 273 Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.: 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Chicago White Sox at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN
Sox-Yankees: 4 p.m., FS1 and NESN
NY Mets at Washington: 7 p.m., MLBN
Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
New Orleans at Memphis: 6 p.m., NBATV
Golden State at San Antonio: 8:30 p.m., NBATV
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Western Conference Final, Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley: 8:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
NHL HOCKEY
Washington at Pittsburgh: 3 p.m., ABC
Ottawa at NY Rangers: 7 p.m., NLHN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
European Champions Cup, Stade Rochelais at Union Bordeaux-Begles (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League, Manchester United at Everton: 7:30 a.m., USA
Premier League, Chelsea at Southampton: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa: 12:30 p.m., NBC
MLS, New England at Inter Miami CF: 3 p.m., ESPN
MLS, LA FC at LA Galaxy: 7:30 p.m., FOX
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
International Friendly, U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Columbus, Ohio: 5:30 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
Charleston-WTA Semifinals: 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF, The Bermuda Games, Devonshire, Bermuda: 2:30 p.m., NBC
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited, Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews, Dallas: 8 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
AHL HOCKEY
Cleveland at Chicago: 4 p.m., NHLN
AUTO RACING
FIM MotoGP, The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas: 1:30 p.m., NBC
Formula E, Round 5, Rome (Taped): 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
IndyCar Series, The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.: 3:30 p.m., NBC
MotoAmerica Superbike, The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped): 10 p.m., FS2
FIM, The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped): 1:30 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN
FIM, The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped): 2:30 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN
BOWLING
PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.: 12 p.m., FS1
PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.: 2 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Baylor at Oregon: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Georgia at South Carolina: 12 p.m., SECN
TCU at Texas: 1 p.m., ESPNU
Florida St. at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN
Maryland at Minnesota: 2 p.m., BTN
Alabama at Mississippi: 3 p.m., SECN
Washington at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Bucknell at Lehigh: 1 p.m., CBSSN
Rutgers at Maryland: 7 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Virginia Tech at Florida St.: 12 p.m., ACCN
Maryland at Purdue: 12 p.m., BTN
Tennessee at Georgia: 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon St.: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Arizona St. at Oregon: 3 p.m., ESPNEWS
Alabama at Florida: 4 p.m., ESPN2
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series, The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.: 2 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS1
MLB BASEBALL
Mets at Washington: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Houston at LA Angels: 4:30 p.m., MLBN
Boston at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Indiana at Brooklyn: 3:45 p.m., ESPN
Boston at Memphis: 7 p.m., TNT
Golden State at New Orleans: 9:30 p.m., TNT
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Final, TBD at Raptors 905: 7 p.m., ESPNU
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Washington: 1:30 p.m., TNT
Nashville at Pittsburgh: 4 p.m., TNT
RODEO
PBR, The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.: 5 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
European Champions Cup, Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped): 12 p.m., CNBC
HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC
MLR, Rugby United New York at Los Angeles: 7 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City: 9 a.m., USA
Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City: 11:30 a.m., USA
MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC: 1:30 p.m., ABC
MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC: 7:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 7 a.m., TENNIS
Charleston-WTA Doubles Final: 11 a.m., TENNIS
Charleston-WTA Singles Final: 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
SATURDAY
High School Softball
Hoosac Valley at Mount Greylock: 12 p.m.
High School Baseball
Lenox at Westfield Tech: 11 a.m.
High School Lacrosse
Wahconah boys at South Hadley: 10 a.m.
College Baseball
Wesleyan at Williams (2): 1 p.m.
MCLA at Worcester State (2): 1 p.m.
College Softball
Middlebury at Williams (2): Noon
MCLA at Worcester State (2): Noon
College Lacrosse
Framingham State at MCLA women: Noon
Babson at Williams men: 1 p.m.
SUNY Canton at MCLA men: 3:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
High School Baseball
Mount Greylock at Mount Everett: 2 p.m.