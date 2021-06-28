Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., Game 2, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 4, Redon to Fougères, 93.5 miles: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Individual Time Trial, Changé to Laval, 17 miles: 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Washington: 7 p.m., MLBN
Kansas City at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
San Francisco at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4: 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
2021 NHL Awards Show: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championship: England vs. Germany, Round of 16, London: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Ukraine, Round of 16, Glasgow, Scotland: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London: 6 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Washington: 7 p.m., ESPN2
High School Boys Lacrosse
MIAA State Division III semifinal, Norwell at Wahconah: 5 p.m.
Little League Baseball
Pittsfield City Championship, Civitan (PN) vs. East Side Cafe (PA), at Clapp Park: 5:30 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Nashua: 6 p.m.