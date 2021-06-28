Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., Game 2, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN

CYCLING

UCI: Tour de France, Stage 4, Redon to Fougères, 93.5 miles: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Individual Time Trial, Changé to Laval, 17 miles: 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Washington: 7 p.m., MLBN

Kansas City at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

San Francisco at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4: 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

2021 NHL Awards Show: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA European Championship: England vs. Germany, Round of 16, London: 11:30 a.m., ESPN

UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Ukraine, Round of 16, Glasgow, Scotland: 2:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London: 6 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Washington: 7 p.m., ESPN2

High School Boys Lacrosse

MIAA State Division III semifinal, Norwell at Wahconah: 5 p.m.

Little League Baseball

Pittsfield City Championship, Civitan (PN) vs. East Side Cafe (PA), at Clapp Park: 5:30 p.m.

Futures League Baseball

Pittsfield at Nashua: 6 p.m.