Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Kentucky at Louisville: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

MLB BASEBALL

NY Mets at Miami: 6:30 p.m., FS1

Tampa Bay at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (10 p.m.): 9:30 p.m., MLBN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland, Décines-Charpieu, France: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic: 7 p.m., ESPN2

CPL: FC Edmonton at Valour FC: 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Washington at Seattle: 10 p.m., CBSSN

Volleyball

Lee at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Gateway at Taconic, at BCC: 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hoosac Valley at Monson: 4 p.m.

McCann Tech at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Drury: 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Charter at Taconic, at BCC: 6:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Utica at MCLA women: 6 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Clark at Williams: 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

MCLA at Bay Path: 8 p.m.