Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Kentucky at Louisville: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
MLB BASEBALL
NY Mets at Miami: 6:30 p.m., FS1
Tampa Bay at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (10 p.m.): 9:30 p.m., MLBN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland, Décines-Charpieu, France: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic: 7 p.m., ESPN2
CPL: FC Edmonton at Valour FC: 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Seattle: 10 p.m., CBSSN
Volleyball
Lee at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Gateway at Taconic, at BCC: 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hoosac Valley at Monson: 4 p.m.
McCann Tech at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett at Drury: 4:30 p.m.
Hampden Charter at Taconic, at BCC: 6:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Utica at MCLA women: 6 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Clark at Williams: 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
MCLA at Bay Path: 8 p.m.