Auto Racing
Formula 1, Practice 2, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 5:25 a.m.. ESPN2
Formula 1, Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 8:555 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1, Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
College Basketball (Men’s)
Myrtle Beach Invitational Semifinal: Noon, ESPN2
Charleston Classic Consolation Semifinal: Noon, ESPNU
Charleston Classic Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Myrtle Beach Invitational Consolation Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro: 3 p.m., CBSSN
Myrtle Beach Invitational Semifinal: 5 p.m., ESPN2
Atlantic Sun/Metro Atlantic, Liberty vs. Iona: 5 p.m., ESPNU
Jersey Mike’s Classic: Weber State vs. Ball State: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Towson at Pittsburgh: 6 p.m., ACCN
Hofstra at Maryland: 6:30 p.m., FS1
Siena at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., FS2
Charleston Classic Semifinal: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN
Myrtle Beach Invitational Consolation Semifinal: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Lafayette at Duke: 8 p.m., ACCN
Georgia Tech at Georgia: 9 p.m., SECN
Roman Main Event, Arizona vs. Wichita State, Semifinal: 10 p.m., ESPNU
Roman Main Event, Michigan vs. UNLV, Semifinal: 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
College Football
Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Memphis at Houston: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Air Force at Nevada: 9 p.m., FS1
Arizona at Washington State: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
San Diego State at UNLV: 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
College Hockey (Men)
New Hampshire at UMass: 7 p.m., NESN
Maine at Boston College: 7 p.m., NESN-Plus
College Hockey (Women)
Holy Cross at Boston College: 2 p.m., NESN
College Volleyball (Women)
Boston College at Virginia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 4 p.m., ACCN
Michigan at Purdue: 7 p.m., BTN
Penn State at Nebraska: 9 p.m., BTN
Curling
U.S. Olympic Trials, Men’s and Women’s Finals: 6 p.m., NBCSN
Golf
PGA Tour, The RSM Classic, Second Round: Noon, GOLF
LPGA Tour, The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour, The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round: 2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
Horse Racing
The Bahrain Internationa Trophy: 7:30 a.m., FS2
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 p.m., FS2
NBA
LA Lakers at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN; 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Dallas at Phoenix: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
Tennis
ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin: 5:30 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin: 6 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Round Robin: 8 a.m., TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Round Robin: 3 p.m., TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal: 6 a.m. (Saturday), Tennis
College Basketball
MCLA men at Amherst, Ken Wright Classic: 5 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Williams women: 6 p.m.
UMass. Vs. UNC-Greensboro, Jersey Mike’s Classic, St. Petersburg, Fla.: 3 p.m.
College Hockey
Williams men at Colby: 7 p.m.
Colby women at Williams: 7 p.m.