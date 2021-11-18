Subject to change/blackout

Auto Racing

Formula 1, Practice 2, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 5:25 a.m.. ESPN2

Formula 1, Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 8:555 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1, Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar: 5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

College Basketball (Men’s)

Myrtle Beach Invitational Semifinal: Noon, ESPN2

Charleston Classic Consolation Semifinal: Noon, ESPNU

Charleston Classic Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Myrtle Beach Invitational Consolation Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro: 3 p.m., CBSSN

Myrtle Beach Invitational Semifinal: 5 p.m., ESPN2

Atlantic Sun/Metro Atlantic, Liberty vs. Iona: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Jersey Mike’s Classic: Weber State vs. Ball State: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Towson at Pittsburgh: 6 p.m., ACCN

Hofstra at Maryland: 6:30 p.m., FS1

Siena at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., FS2

Charleston Classic Semifinal: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Ohio at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN

Myrtle Beach Invitational Consolation Semifinal: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Lafayette at Duke: 8 p.m., ACCN

Georgia Tech at Georgia: 9 p.m., SECN

Roman Main Event, Arizona vs. Wichita State, Semifinal: 10 p.m., ESPNU

Roman Main Event, Michigan vs. UNLV, Semifinal: 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

College Football

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Memphis at Houston: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Air Force at Nevada: 9 p.m., FS1

Arizona at Washington State: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

San Diego State at UNLV: 11:30 p.m., CBSSN

College Hockey (Men)

New Hampshire at UMass: 7 p.m., NESN

Maine at Boston College: 7 p.m., NESN-Plus

College Hockey (Women)

Holy Cross at Boston College: 2 p.m., NESN

College Volleyball (Women)

Boston College at Virginia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 4 p.m., ACCN

Michigan at Purdue: 7 p.m., BTN

Penn State at Nebraska: 9 p.m., BTN

Curling

U.S. Olympic Trials, Men’s and Women’s Finals: 6 p.m., NBCSN

Golf

PGA Tour, The RSM Classic, Second Round: Noon, GOLF

LPGA Tour, The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour, The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round: 2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse Racing

The Bahrain Internationa Trophy: 7:30 a.m., FS2

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 p.m., FS2

NBA

LA Lakers at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN; 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Dallas at Phoenix: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

Tennis

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin: 5:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin: 6 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Round Robin: 8 a.m., TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Round Robin: 3 p.m., TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal: 6 a.m. (Saturday), Tennis

College Basketball

MCLA men at Amherst, Ken Wright Classic: 5 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Williams women: 6 p.m.

UMass. Vs. UNC-Greensboro, Jersey Mike’s Classic, St. Petersburg, Fla.: 3 p.m.

College Hockey

Williams men at Colby: 7 p.m.

Colby women at Williams: 7 p.m.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 