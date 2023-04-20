Australian Rules Football

• AFL, Western at Fremantle: 6 a.m., FS2

Auto Racing

• NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway: 5:30 p.m., FS1

College Baseball

• Vanderbilt at Tennessee: 6 p.m., SEC

• Baylor at Texas Tech: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Virginia Tech at Florida State: 8 p.m., ACCN

• UCLA at USC: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

College Lacrosse (Men’s)

• Rutgers at Penn State: 6 p.m, BTN

• Ohio State at Michigan: 8 p.m., BTN

• Providence at Denver: 9 p.m., CBSSN

College Softball

• Notre Dame at Boston College: 6 p.m., ACCN

• Arizona State at UCLA: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

• Auburn at Alabama: 9 p.m., SECN

• Arizona at Oregon, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

Golf

• LPGA Tour, The Chevron Championship, Second Round: GOLF

• PGA Tour, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour, The Chevron Championship, Second Round: 6 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round (Tape): 9 p.m., GOLF

• DP World Tour, The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round: 11 p.m., GOLF

High School Lacrosse (Boys)

• GEICO Showcase, Calvert Hall (Md.) at Mcdonough (Md.): 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

High School Lacrosse (Girls)

• GEICO Showcase, Good Counsel (Md.) at Mcdonough (Md.): 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Horse Racing

• NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

IIHF Hockey (Men’s)

• World Championship Group Stage, Canada vs. Germany, Group A: 8:30 a.m., NHLN

Mixed Martial Arts

• Bellator 294 Main Card, Liz Carmouche vs. Deanna Bennett (Flyweights): 10 p.m., SHOW

Major League Baseball

• LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

• Toronto at NY Yankees: 7:05 p.m., APPLETV+

• Houston at Atlanta: 7:20 p.m., APPLETV+

• Boston at Milwaukee: 8 p.m., NESN-Plus

• St. Louis at Seattle: 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA Playoffs

• Eastern Conference First Round, Boston at Atlanta, Game 3: 7:10 p.m., NBCSB, ESPN (possible blackout)

• Eastern Conference First Round, Cleveland at New York, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC

• Western Conference First Round, Denver at Minnesota, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL Playoffs

• Eastern Conference First Round, Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3: 7 p.m., TBS

• Eastern Conference First Round, Boston at Florida, Game 3: 7:30 p.m., NESN, TNT (possible blackout)

• Western Conference First Round, Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., TBS

• Western Conference First Round, Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3: 10 p.m., TNT

Soccer (Men’s)

• Premier League, Southampton at Arsenal: 3 p.m., USA

• Liga MV, Leon at Tijuana: 11 p.m., FS1

Tennis

• Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 