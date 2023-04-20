Australian Rules Football
• AFL, Western at Fremantle: 6 a.m., FS2
Auto Racing
• NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway: 5:30 p.m., FS1
College Baseball
• Vanderbilt at Tennessee: 6 p.m., SEC
• Baylor at Texas Tech: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Virginia Tech at Florida State: 8 p.m., ACCN
• UCLA at USC: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
• Rutgers at Penn State: 6 p.m, BTN
• Ohio State at Michigan: 8 p.m., BTN
• Providence at Denver: 9 p.m., CBSSN
College Softball
• Notre Dame at Boston College: 6 p.m., ACCN
• Arizona State at UCLA: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• Auburn at Alabama: 9 p.m., SECN
• Arizona at Oregon, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
Golf
• LPGA Tour, The Chevron Championship, Second Round: GOLF
• PGA Tour, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The Chevron Championship, Second Round: 6 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round (Tape): 9 p.m., GOLF
• DP World Tour, The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round: 11 p.m., GOLF
High School Lacrosse (Boys)
• GEICO Showcase, Calvert Hall (Md.) at Mcdonough (Md.): 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
High School Lacrosse (Girls)
• GEICO Showcase, Good Counsel (Md.) at Mcdonough (Md.): 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Horse Racing
• NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
IIHF Hockey (Men’s)
• World Championship Group Stage, Canada vs. Germany, Group A: 8:30 a.m., NHLN
Mixed Martial Arts
• Bellator 294 Main Card, Liz Carmouche vs. Deanna Bennett (Flyweights): 10 p.m., SHOW
Major League Baseball
• LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
• Toronto at NY Yankees: 7:05 p.m., APPLETV+
• Houston at Atlanta: 7:20 p.m., APPLETV+
• Boston at Milwaukee: 8 p.m., NESN-Plus
• St. Louis at Seattle: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA Playoffs
• Eastern Conference First Round, Boston at Atlanta, Game 3: 7:10 p.m., NBCSB, ESPN (possible blackout)
• Eastern Conference First Round, Cleveland at New York, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC
• Western Conference First Round, Denver at Minnesota, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL Playoffs
• Eastern Conference First Round, Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3: 7 p.m., TBS
• Eastern Conference First Round, Boston at Florida, Game 3: 7:30 p.m., NESN, TNT (possible blackout)
• Western Conference First Round, Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference First Round, Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3: 10 p.m., TNT
Soccer (Men’s)
• Premier League, Southampton at Arsenal: 3 p.m., USA
• Liga MV, Leon at Tijuana: 11 p.m., FS1
Tennis
• Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS