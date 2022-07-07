Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 7:25 a.m., ESPNU
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 10:55 a.m., ESPNU
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: 3:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: 5 p.m., FS1
CFL FOOTBALL
Ottawa at Saskatchewan: 9:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 109 miles, Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles, France: 8 a.m., USA
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club — Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.: 4 p.m., GOLF
American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped): 7:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
GEICO Run 4 the Roses Classic (Nike EYBL — U-17 Championship): TBD, Louisville, Ky.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
GEICO Run 4 the Roses Classic (Elite 40 — U-17 Championship): TBD, Louisville, Ky.: 8 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
MLB All-Star Starters Reveal: 7 p.m., ESPN
NY Yankees at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Washington at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Summer League: Dallas vs. Chicago, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Summer League: San Antonio vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: Charlotte vs. Indiana, Las Vegas: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: Golden State vs. New York, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League: Denver vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas: 9 p.m., NBATV
Summer League: Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN2
NHL HOCKEY
2022 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Montreal, Quebec: 11 a.m., NHLN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: South Sydney at Newcastle: 5:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC: 10 p.m., ESPN
Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Denmark, Group B, London: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
The America Cup First Round: Bolivia vs. Ecuador, Group A, Cali, Colombia: 5 p.m., FS2
The America Cup First Round: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Group A, Cali, Colombia: 7:50 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London: 8 a.m., ESPN
Futures League
Worcester at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL
Sanford at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Longmeadow at Sheffield Seniors, at War Memorial Field, Lenox: 5:45 p.m.
District I Age 10-12 Little League Tournament
Pittsfield National vs. Great Barrington, at Adams: 5:30 p.m.
Adams-Cheshire vs. Dalton-Hinsdale, at Adams: 7:30 p.m.